Global Specialty Carbon Black Market Report 2022: A $6.37 Bn Market by 2031 - Rising Research Activities for Improved Dispersibility and Increased Viscosity of Specialty Carbon Black

DUBLIN, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Specialty Carbon Black Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Grade, Form, Function, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Specialty Carbon Black Market to Reach $6,378.3 Million by 2031

The growth in the global specialty carbon black market is expected to be driven by its increasing use as a pigment in plastics. However, government regulations regarding its utilization and volatile raw material prices are anticipated to hinder the market growth in the upcoming future.

Market Lifecycle Stage

Early civilizations adopted coal as a black pigment for writing letters in ancient Egypt and China. Carbon black was first made using the channel process in the late 19th century. The development of various carbon black's production technology, mostly driven by the growth of the tire business, came in industrial mass production around the start of the 20th century.

Today, carbon black is a high-tech raw material with well-defined qualities that is extensively employed in a variety of applications such as plastics, tires, and coatings. Specialty carbon black is utilized in a range of coatings, polymers, and printing applications, among others.

Rising investments in research and development activities are expected to boost the growth of specialty carbon black. Specialty carbon black can be customized and utilized in various applications such as printing, paints, coatings, plastics, and fiber.

Impact

The growth of specialty carbon black is closely tied to the plastics industry and the production of paint, coatings, and battery electrodes. The demand for specialty carbon black is gradually growing in China, Asia-Pacific, and Japan owing to the presence of key producers such as Birla Carbon, PCBL Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, and Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of COVID-19 has caused several delays in manufacturing operations, which resulted in the slowdown of the specialty carbon black industry. Also, supply chain disruptions have negatively impacted the specialty carbon black market. Nowadays, companies are trying to secure long-term supply contracts with other suppliers, to maintain smooth operations.

Market Segmentation

The specialty carbon black market is expected to be led by the plastics industry. Rising demand due to its UV protection and conductive properties is one of the key drivers behind the market growth.

The specialty carbon black market is dominated by the granular segment. This is due to the significant advances that have been made in handling and shipping granulated goods in recent years.

The specialty carbon black market is estimated to be led by the fiber grades of carbon black owing to its extensive utilization in textile, industrial, and non-woven materials.

The color segment is expected to have a significant share in the market. The primary function of specialty carbon black is coloring or pigmentation, which is the reason it is holding major share.

Asia-Pacific and Japan is anticipated to gain traction in terms of specialty carbon black production owing to the presence of key market players such as Cabot Corporation, Birla Carbon, Phillips Carbon Black Limited, and Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd., among others.

Competitive Strategy

Key players in the specialty carbon black market analyzed and profiled in the study involve specialty carbon black manufacturers.

Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the specialty carbon black market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Recent Developments in Specialty Carbon Black Market

In August 2021 , Orion Engineered Carbons announced the establishment of a second plant in China for specialty and high-performance carbon black, which helped the company to strengthen its position as one of the leading suppliers of specialty and high-performance carbon black.

, Orion Engineered Carbons announced the establishment of a second plant in for specialty and high-performance carbon black, which helped the company to strengthen its position as one of the leading suppliers of specialty and high-performance carbon black. In February 2022 , Cabot Corporation announced the groundbreaking of a new specialty compounds facility in Cilegon, Indonesia . The new capacity is expected to provide a reliable, local supply to support the increasing need for specialty compounds in the rapidly growing masterbatch and conductive compounds market in Southeast Asia and globally.

, Cabot Corporation announced the groundbreaking of a new specialty compounds facility in Cilegon, . The new capacity is expected to provide a reliable, local supply to support the increasing need for specialty compounds in the rapidly growing masterbatch and conductive compounds market in and globally. In January 2020 , Phillips Carbon Black Limited opened Sushila Goenka Innovation Centre in Belgium . Its focus areas have been on the development of new and customized carbon black grades and modification in the process design of existing carbon black grades.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

Orion Engineered Carbons

Cabot Corporation

Birla Carbon

PCBL Limited

Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd.

Continental Carbon

Imerys S.A.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

OMSK Carbon Group

Lion Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Denka Company Limited

Geotech International B.V.

Klean Industries Inc.

Black Bear Carbon B.V.

Beilum Carbon Chemical Limited

Zaozhuang Xinyuan Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Hangzhou Dimacolor Co., Ltd.

Henan Xinxu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Current and Future

1.1.1.1 Rising Research Activities for Improved Dispersibility and Increased Viscosity of Specialty Carbon Black

1.1.1.2 Emergence of Recovered Carbon Black

1.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.3 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

1.1.3.1 Consortiums and Associations

1.1.3.2 Regulatory Bodies

1.1.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Specialty Carbon Black Market

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Increasing Prominence of Specialty Carbon in the Plastics Industry

1.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Specialty Carbon Black for Lithium-Ion Batteries

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 High Cost of Specialty Carbon Black

1.2.2.2 Growing Environment Concern due to Usage of Specialty Carbon Black

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Developments

1.2.3.2 Market Developments

1.2.4 Business Opportunities

1.2.4.1 Rising Demand for Wire and Cable, Pressure Pipes, and Construction Materials

1.2.4.2 Growing Demand for Packaging and Printing Inks

1.3 Start-Up Landscape

1.3.1 Key Start-Ups in the Ecosystem

1.4 Carbon Footprint Comparison for Specialty Carbon Black with Carbon Black and Lignin-Based Cellulose

1.5 Performance and Price Comparison of Specialty Carbon Black and Carbon Black

2 Application

2.1 Application and Specification

2.1.1 Plastics

2.1.2 Battery Electrodes

2.1.3 Paints and Coatings

2.1.4 Inks and Toners

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Demand Analysis of Specialty Carbon Black Market (by Applications), Value and Volume Data

3 Products

3.1 Specialty Carbon Black Market - Products and Specifications (by Form)

3.1.1 Granular

3.1.2 Powder

3.2 Specialty Carbon Black Market- Demand Analysis (by Form)

3.2.1 Demand Analysis of Specialty Carbon Black Market (by Form), Value and Volume Data

3.3 Specialty Carbon Black Market - Products and Specifications (by Grade)

3.3.1 Conductive Carbon Black

3.3.2 Fiber Carbon Black

3.3.3 Food Carbon Black

3.3.4 Others

3.4 Specialty Carbon Black Market- Demand Analysis (by Grade)

3.4.1 Demand Analysis of Specialty Carbon Black Market (by Grade), Value and Volume Data

3.5 Specialty Carbon Black Market (by Function)

3.5.1 Color

3.5.2 UV Protection

3.5.3 Conductive

3.5.4 Others

3.6 Specialty Carbon Black Market- Demand Analysis (by Function)

3.6.1 Demand Analysis of Specialty Carbon Black Market (by Function), Value and Volume Data

3.7 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix, 2021

3.8 Patent Analysis

3.8.1 Patent Analysis (by Status)

3.8.2 Patent Analysis (by Organization)

3.9 Global and Regional Level: Average Pricing Analysis

4 Regions

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.1.1 Competitive Position Matrix

5.1.2 Product Matrix for Key Companies

5.1.3 Market Share Analysis of Key Companies

5.2 Company Profiles

