Global Specialty Cellulose Market (2020 to 2025) - Analysis by Product, Application, Region and Country

DUBLIN, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Specialty Cellulose Market (Value, Volume) - Analysis by Product (Acetate, Ethers, Nitrocellulose, Others), Application, by Region, by Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Specialty Cellulose Market valued at USD 1980.85 Million in the year 2019 By value and 1646.67 thousand tonnes By volume has been witnessing unprecedented growth.



The market for the Specialty Cellulose has been growing because the specialty cellulose generally command a price premium and earn higher margins relative to other commodity wood pulp products. Specialty Cellulose develops, produces and sells cellulose mainly for use in the production of cellulose acetate, cellulose ethers and other specialty segments. Specialty cellulose (characterized by a purity of 95% alpha-cellulose or greater) requires an immense amount of technical expertise to produce most of the world's specialty cellulose that is being manufactured by just a handful of companies. But in the current year 2020, due to the covid-19 impact, Cellulose Specialties volume has been weakened because spread of the virus has restricted logistics and slowed recovery of downstream market as a result, inventory of the finished goods in the companies kept on increasing and is expected to touch a record high.



Among the Product segment in the Specialty Cellulose market (Acetate, Ethers, Nitrocellulose and Other Specialties), Acetate segment has been gaining popularity among other segments and is expected to keep major market share in the forecast period. Rising demand for cellulose acetate owing to increasing demand for eco-friendly, biodegradable, cost-efficient, and versatile cellulose acetate, is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global cellulose acetate market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand for cellulose from the textile & apparel industry is another factor anticipated to fuel growth of the target market in the next coming years.



Based on Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Textile, Cigarette Filter and Others), Textile Segment dominates the market share in year 2019 and is also expected to show dominance during the forecast period. Growing demand for specialty cellulose due to short fall of cotton supply coupled with increasing application scope in making clothes, home furnishings, and non-woven products is the key factor to drive the specialty cellulose market.



The Asia Pacific market is estimated to be the leading market for Specialty Cellulose during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share owning to the fastest-growing textile industry and growing residential and commercial construction in the region.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Specialty Cellulose market By Value and By Volume.

The report analyses the Specialty Cellulose market by Product (Acetate, Ethers, Nitrocellulose, Others).

The report assesses the Specialty Cellulose market by Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Textile, Cigarette Filter, Others).

The Global Specialty Cellulose Market has been analysed by Region ( North America , Europe , and Asia Pacific ) and by Country ( USA , Canada , Germany , Italy , United Kingdom , China , India , Japan , South Korea , Indonesia ).

, , and ) and by Country ( , , , , , , , , , ). Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, product and application. Also, trends, drivers, challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies and mergers & acquisitions. The companies analysed in the report include Rayonier Advanced Materials, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Borregaard, Bracell, Cosmo Specialty Fibers, Inc., Fortress Specialty Cellulose Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Celanese, Daicel, Sigachi Industries Private Limited.

The report presents the analysis of Specialty Cellulose market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Specialty Cellulose Market Product Outlook



4. Global Specialty Cellulose Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, by Value, Year 2015-2025

4.2 Market Size, by Volume, Year 2015-2025

4.3 Market Growth Rate, Year 2015-2025



5. Global Specialty Cellulose Market Segmentation by Product (by Value, by Volume)

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Specialty Cellulose Market: by Product

5.2 Acetate-Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.3 Ethers-Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.4 Nitrocellulose-Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.5 Others Specialties-Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



6. Global Specialty Cellulose Market Segmentation by Application (by Value, by Volume)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Specialty Cellulose: by Application

6.2 Food & Beverages-Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.3 Pharmaceutical-Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.4 Construction-Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.5 Textile-Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.6 Cigarette Filter-Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.7 Others-Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



7. Global Specialty Cellulose Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Specialty Cellulose Market: by Region



8. North America Specialty Cellulose Market: Segmentation by Product, Application (2020-2025), (by Value, by Volume)

8.1 North America Specialty Cellulose Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), by Value

8.2 North America Specialty Cellulose Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), by Volume

8.3 North America Specialty Cellulose Market-Prominent Companies

8.4 Market Segmentation by Product (Acetate, Ethers, Nitrocellulose, Others)

8.5 Market Segmentation by Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Textile, Cigarette Filter, Others)

8.6 North America Specialty Cellulose Market: Country Analysis

8.7 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Specialty Cellulose Market-by Country, by Value (Year-2025)

8.8 Competitive Scenario of North America-by Country

8.9 United States Specialty Cellulose Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), by Value

8.10 United States Specialty Cellulose Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), by Volume

8.11 United States Specialty Cellulose Market Leading Companies

8.12 United States Specialty Cellulose Market Segmentation by Product, Application

8.13 Canada Specialty Cellulose Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), by Value

8.14 Canada Specialty Cellulose Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), by Volume

8.15 Canada Specialty Cellulose Market Leading Companies

8.16 Canada Specialty Cellulose Market Segmentation by Product, Application



9. Europe Specialty Cellulose Market: Segmentation by Product, Application (2020-2025), (by Value, by Volume)

9.1 Europe Specialty Cellulose Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), by Value

9.2 Europe Specialty Cellulose Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), by Volume

9.3 Europe Specialty Cellulose Market-Prominent Companies

9.4 Market Segmentation by Product (Acetate, Ethers, Nitrocellulose, Others)

9.5 Market Segmentation by Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Textile, Cigarette Filter, Others)

9.6 Europe Specialty Cellulose Market: Country Analysis

9.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Specialty Cellulose Market-by Country, by Value (Year-2025)

9.8 Competitive Scenario of Europe-by Country

9.9 Germany Specialty Cellulose Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), by Value

9.10 Germany Specialty Cellulose Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), by Volume

9.11 Germany Specialty Cellulose Market Leading Companies

9.12 Germany Specialty Cellulose Market Segmentation by Product, Application

9.13 Italy Specialty Cellulose Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), by Value

9.14 Italy Specialty Cellulose Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), by Volume

9.15 Italy Specialty Cellulose Market Leading Companies

9.16 Italy Specialty Cellulose Market Segmentation by Product, Application

9.17 United Kingdom Specialty Cellulose Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), by Value

9.18 United Kingdom Specialty Cellulose Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), by Volume

9.19 United Kingdom Specialty Cellulose Market Segmentation by Product Type, Application



10. Asia Pacific Specialty Cellulose Market: Segmentation by Product, Application (2020-2025), (by Value, by Volume)

10.1 Asia Pacific Specialty Cellulose Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), by Value

10.2 Asia Pacific Specialty Cellulose Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), by Volume

10.3 Asia Pacific Specialty Cellulose Market-Prominent Companies

10.4 Market Segmentation by Product (Acetate, Ethers, Nitrocellulose, Others)

10.5 Market Segmentation by Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Textile, Cigarette Filter, Others)

10.6 Asia Pacific Specialty Cellulose Market: Country Analysis

10.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia Pacific Specialty Cellulose Market-by Country, by Value (Year-2025)

10.8 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific-by Country

10.9 India Specialty Cellulose Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), by Value

10.10 India Specialty Cellulose Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), by Volume

10.11 India Specialty Cellulose Market Leading Companies

10.12 India Specialty Cellulose Market Segmentation by Product, Application

10.13 China Specialty Cellulose Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), by Value

10.14 China Specialty Cellulose Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), by Volume

10.15 China Specialty Cellulose Market Leading Companies

10.16 China Specialty Cellulose Market Segmentation by Product, Application

10.17 Japan Specialty Cellulose Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), by Value

10.18 Japan Specialty Cellulose Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), by Volume

10.19 Japan Specialty Cellulose Market Leading Companies

10.20 Japan Specialty Cellulose Market Segmentation by Product, Application

10.21 South Korea Specialty Cellulose Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), by Value

10.22 South Korea Specialty Cellulose Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), by Volume

10.23 South Korea Specialty Cellulose Market Leading Companies

10.24 South Korea Specialty Cellulose Market Segmentation by Product, Application

10.25 Indonesia Specialty Cellulose Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), by Value

10.26 Indonesia Specialty Cellulose Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), by Volume

10.27 Indonesia Specialty Cellulose Market Leading Companies

10.28 Indonesia Specialty Cellulose Market Segmentation by Product, Application



11. Global Specialty Cellulose Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Specialty Cellulose Market Drivers

11.2 Global Specialty Cellulose Market Restraints

11.3 Global Specialty Cellulose Market Trends



12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

12.1 Market Attractiveness

12.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Specialty Cellulose Market-by Product, by Value (Year-2025)

12.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Specialty Cellulose Market-by Application, by Value (Year-2025)

12.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Specialty Cellulose Market-by Region, by Value, (Year-2025)

12.2 Strategic Analysis

12.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Share Analysis

13.2 Competitive Positioning (Leaders, Challengers, Followers, Niche Players)



14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

14.1 Rayonier Advanced Materials

14.2 Georgia-Pacific LLC

14.3 Borregaard

14.4 Bracell

14.5 Cosmo Specialty Fibers Inc.

14.6 Fortress Specialty Cellulose Inc.

14.7 Eastman Chemical Company

14.8 Celanese

14.9 Daicel

14.10 Sigachi Industries Private Limited



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xxxtvd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

