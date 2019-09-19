Global Specialty Chemicals Market Outlook Report 2019: 2017-2018 Data & CAGR Projections through 2023
DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Specialty Chemicals: A Global Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering
The scope of the report includes a general outlook of specialty chemicals sector. The report segments the market into two major sub-segments, namely specialty chemical technology and application markets. Technologies covered are a surfactant, defoamers, corrosion inhibitors, and flame retardants. Applications include all major applications where a significant portion of specialty chemicals are consumed. Applications covered are waterproofing chemicals, water treatment chemicals, oilfield process chemicals, cosmetics and toiletries additives, and plastic additives.
The report explains the prevalent and upcoming trends covering the qualitative aspects of the market in brief details. Detailed overview of these technologies and applications coupled with relevant market data in terms of market size measured in dollar terms are provided.
In the current market scenario, chemical companies are focusing on sustainability, innovation, and competitiveness. Top specialty chemical companies are engaged in sustainability and green chemistry, such as reduced carbon footprint and improved raw material supply. The market for specialty chemicals has been on the increase in various applications and this has boosted the total market in various regions.
The major factors driving the growth of the market are growing demand from the end-user industries such as textiles, food, and automobiles. Other factors are technological advancements and increasing demand of various specialty chemicals in emerging economies.
The specialty chemicals markets in Western Europe, North America, and Japan are relatively mature. Growths in emerging markets such as China and India are high. The emerging economies offer more active prospects for the specialty chemicals industry due to rising consumer-driven economies and industrialization.
The global specialty chemicals market has grown significantly in the past few years. The market is expected to continue growing during the next five years due to the growing demand from various applications such as oilfield chemicals, cosmetic chemicals, and water treatment chemicals. Also, the market has experienced increasing demand particularly from regions such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Growing demand for specialty chemicals in India and China also is driving market growth. Waterproofing chemicals currently belong to a niche specialty segment of the chemical industry.
Growth is expected to be strongest in the developing world, with countries such as China and India undergoing growth that will more than double the global average.
Report Includes:
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Information pertaining to demand for specialty chemicals used in major application areas, including waterproofing chemicals, water treatment chemicals, oilfield process chemicals, cosmetics, and toiletries additives, plastic additives, etc.
- Discussion on the role of government regulations, recent advancements, and technological innovations, and economic factors that will shape the future marketplace
- Company profiles of leading market participants within the industry, including Arkema SA, AkzoNobel N.V., Baker Hughes Inc., BASF Corp., Evonik Industries AG, and Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Specialty Chemicals Market by Application
- Introduction
- Waterproofing Chemicals Market and Technologies
- Introduction
- Methods of Waterproofing
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Waterproofing Chemicals
- Types of Waterproofing Chemicals
- Specialty Water Treatment Chemicals
- Introduction
- Life Cycle Assessment of Specialty Chemicals
- Recent Developments
- Types of Water Treatment
- Water Treatment Chemicals
- Global Market for Specialty Chemicals in Water Treatment
- Oilfield Process Chemicals
- Introduction
- Chemical Types of Oilfield Process Chemicals
- Chemicals for Cosmetics & Toiletries-Focus on Specialty Additives
- Introduction
- Specialty Additives
- Plastic Additives
- Introduction
- Development of Plastic Additives
- Global Market for Plastic Additives
Chapter 4 Specialty Chemicals Market by Technology
- Introduction
- Surfactant Chemicals and Materials
- Introduction
- Properties of Surfactant Chemicals
- Surfactant Chemicals, by Type
- Application of Surfactant
- Defoamers
- Introduction
- Properties of Defoamers
- History of Defoamers
- Market Size and Estimates
- Application of Defoamers
- Corrosion Inhibitors
- Introduction
- Effect of Corrosion in Major Sectors
- Corrosion Inhibitors Product Type
- Flame Retardants
- Introduction
- Importance of the Industry
- Generally Accepted Mechanisms of Flame Retardant Control
- Flame Retardant Chemicals
- Market Size and Estimates
- Chemical Type of Flame Retardant Chemicals
Chapter 5 Company Profiles
- Accepta
- Accurel Systems
- Adeka Corp.
- Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
- Akzonobel N.V.
- Albemarle Corp.
- Aquatech International Llc
- Arkema SA
- Baker Hughes, Inc.
- Basf Corp.
- Chemtura Corp.
- Clariant AG
- Dorf Ketal Chemicals Llc
- E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Co.
- Eastman Chemical Co.
- Elementis Plc
- Evonik Industries AG
- Geo Specialty Chemicals, Inc.
- Halliburton Co.
- Innospec, Inc.
- Israel Chemicals Ltd.
- Jeen International Corp.
- Lubrizol Corp.
- Mapei Spa
- Rhein Chemie Corp.
- Sanyo Chemical Industries
- Schlumberger
- Sika AG
- Ube Industries Ltd.
- Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc.
- Weifang Santi Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Zeon Chemicals Lp
