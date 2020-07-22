Global Specialty Enzymes Industry

NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Specialty Enzymes estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Protease, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.2% CAGR to reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Carbohydrases segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.8% share of the global Specialty Enzymes market.





The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Specialty Enzymes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$597.7 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$811 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 6.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$811 Million by the year 2027.



Polymerases & Nucleases Segment Corners a 15.9% Share in 2020

In the global Polymerases & Nucleases segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$268.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$459.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$502.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 284-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Advanced Enzymes Technologies Ltd.

Amano Enzymes Inc.

American Laboratories, Inc.

Amicogen, Inc.

BBI Solutions

Biocatalysts Ltd.

Codexis, Inc.

Novozymes A/S

Roche CustomBiotech

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Specialty Enzymes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Specialty Enzymes Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Specialty Enzymes Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Protease (Product) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Protease (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Protease (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Carbohydrases (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Carbohydrases (Product) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Carbohydrases (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Polymerases & Nucleases (Product) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Polymerases & Nucleases (Product) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Polymerases & Nucleases (Product) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Lipase (Product) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Lipase (Product) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Lipase (Product) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Products (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Products (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Products (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Research & Biotechnology (Application) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Research & Biotechnology (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Research & Biotechnology (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Diagnostics (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Diagnostics (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Diagnostics (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other Specialty Applications (Application) Worldwide

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Other Specialty Applications (Application) Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Other Specialty Applications (Application) Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Specialty Enzymes Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Specialty Enzymes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Specialty Enzymes Market in the United States by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Specialty Enzymes Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Specialty Enzymes Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Specialty Enzymes Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Specialty Enzymes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Specialty Enzymes Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Specialty Enzymes Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Specialty Enzymes Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Specialty Enzymes Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Specialty Enzymes Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Specialty Enzymes: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Specialty Enzymes Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Specialty Enzymes Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Specialty

Enzymes in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Japanese Specialty Enzymes Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Specialty Enzymes Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Specialty Enzymes Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Specialty Enzymes Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Demand for Specialty Enzymes in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Specialty Enzymes Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Specialty Enzymes Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Specialty Enzymes Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Specialty Enzymes Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Specialty Enzymes Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Specialty Enzymes Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Specialty Enzymes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 56: Specialty Enzymes Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Specialty Enzymes Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Specialty Enzymes Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Specialty Enzymes Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Specialty Enzymes Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Specialty Enzymes Market in France by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: French Specialty Enzymes Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Specialty Enzymes Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Specialty Enzymes Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Specialty Enzymes Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Specialty Enzymes Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Specialty Enzymes Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Specialty Enzymes Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Specialty Enzymes Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Specialty Enzymes Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Specialty Enzymes Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Specialty Enzymes Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Specialty Enzymes Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Specialty Enzymes Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian Demand for Specialty Enzymes in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Specialty Enzymes Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Specialty Enzymes Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Specialty Enzymes: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Specialty Enzymes Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Specialty Enzymes Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Specialty Enzymes in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Specialty Enzymes Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Specialty Enzymes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Specialty Enzymes Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: Specialty Enzymes Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Spanish Specialty Enzymes Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Specialty Enzymes Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish Specialty Enzymes Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Specialty Enzymes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Specialty Enzymes Market in Russia by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Specialty Enzymes Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Specialty Enzymes Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Specialty Enzymes Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Specialty Enzymes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 98: Specialty Enzymes Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Specialty Enzymes Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Specialty Enzymes Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: Specialty Enzymes Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Specialty Enzymes Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Specialty Enzymes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 104: Specialty Enzymes Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Specialty Enzymes Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Specialty Enzymes Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Specialty Enzymes Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Specialty Enzymes Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Specialty Enzymes Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Specialty Enzymes Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Specialty Enzymes Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Specialty Enzymes Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Specialty Enzymes Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Specialty Enzymes Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Specialty Enzymes Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Specialty Enzymes Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Specialty Enzymes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Specialty Enzymes Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Specialty Enzymes Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 121: Indian Specialty Enzymes Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Specialty Enzymes Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 123: Indian Specialty Enzymes Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Specialty Enzymes Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Specialty Enzymes Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 126: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Specialty Enzymes Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Specialty Enzymes Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Specialty Enzymes:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Specialty Enzymes Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Specialty Enzymes Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Specialty Enzymes in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Specialty Enzymes Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Specialty Enzymes Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 137: Specialty Enzymes Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Specialty Enzymes Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Specialty Enzymes Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Specialty Enzymes Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Specialty Enzymes Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Demand for Specialty Enzymes in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Specialty Enzymes Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Specialty Enzymes Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Specialty Enzymes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 146: Specialty Enzymes Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Specialty Enzymes Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Specialty Enzymes Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Specialty Enzymes Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Specialty Enzymes Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Specialty Enzymes Market in Brazil by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Specialty Enzymes Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Specialty Enzymes Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Specialty Enzymes Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Specialty Enzymes Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Specialty Enzymes Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Specialty Enzymes Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Specialty Enzymes Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Specialty Enzymes Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Specialty Enzymes Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Specialty Enzymes Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Specialty Enzymes Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 164: Specialty Enzymes Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Specialty Enzymes Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Specialty Enzymes Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Specialty Enzymes Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Specialty Enzymes Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 170: Specialty Enzymes Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Specialty Enzymes Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Specialty Enzymes Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: The Middle East Specialty Enzymes Historic Market by

Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Specialty Enzymes Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Specialty Enzymes Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 176: Specialty Enzymes Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Specialty Enzymes Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Specialty Enzymes: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Specialty Enzymes Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Specialty Enzymes Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Specialty

Enzymes in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Iranian Specialty Enzymes Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 183: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Specialty Enzymes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 185: Specialty Enzymes Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Specialty Enzymes Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli Specialty Enzymes Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 188: Specialty Enzymes Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Specialty Enzymes Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Specialty Enzymes Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Specialty Enzymes Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Specialty Enzymes Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Specialty Enzymes in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Specialty Enzymes Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Specialty Enzymes Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Specialty Enzymes Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Specialty Enzymes Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 198: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Specialty Enzymes Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Specialty Enzymes Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Specialty Enzymes Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Specialty Enzymes Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Specialty Enzymes Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Specialty Enzymes Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Specialty Enzymes Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Specialty Enzymes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Specialty Enzymes Market in Africa by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Specialty Enzymes Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African Specialty Enzymes Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Specialty Enzymes Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 41

