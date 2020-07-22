Global Specialty Enzymes Industry
Global Specialty Enzymes Market to Reach US$3.6 Billion by the Year 2027
Jul 22, 2020, 09:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Specialty Enzymes estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Protease, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.2% CAGR to reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Carbohydrases segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.8% share of the global Specialty Enzymes market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Specialty Enzymes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$597.7 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$811 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 6.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$811 Million by the year 2027.
Polymerases & Nucleases Segment Corners a 15.9% Share in 2020
In the global Polymerases & Nucleases segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$268.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$459.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$502.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 284-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Advanced Enzymes Technologies Ltd.
- Amano Enzymes Inc.
- American Laboratories, Inc.
- Amicogen, Inc.
- BBI Solutions
- Biocatalysts Ltd.
- Codexis, Inc.
- Novozymes A/S
- Roche CustomBiotech
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Specialty Enzymes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Specialty Enzymes Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Specialty Enzymes Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Protease (Product) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Protease (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Protease (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Carbohydrases (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Carbohydrases (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Carbohydrases (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Polymerases & Nucleases (Product) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Polymerases & Nucleases (Product) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Polymerases & Nucleases (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Lipase (Product) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Lipase (Product) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Lipase (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Products (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Other Products (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Other Products (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Research & Biotechnology (Application) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Research & Biotechnology (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Research & Biotechnology (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Diagnostics (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Diagnostics (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Diagnostics (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Other Specialty Applications (Application) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Other Specialty Applications (Application) Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Other Specialty Applications (Application) Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Specialty Enzymes Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Specialty Enzymes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Specialty Enzymes Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Specialty Enzymes Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Specialty Enzymes Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Specialty Enzymes Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Specialty Enzymes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Specialty Enzymes Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 36: Specialty Enzymes Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Canadian Specialty Enzymes Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Specialty Enzymes Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Specialty Enzymes Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Specialty Enzymes: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Specialty Enzymes Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Specialty Enzymes Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Specialty
Enzymes in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Japanese Specialty Enzymes Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Specialty Enzymes Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Specialty Enzymes Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Specialty Enzymes Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Specialty Enzymes in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Specialty Enzymes Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Specialty Enzymes Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Specialty Enzymes Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Specialty Enzymes Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Specialty Enzymes Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European Specialty Enzymes Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Specialty Enzymes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 56: Specialty Enzymes Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Specialty Enzymes Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Specialty Enzymes Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: Specialty Enzymes Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: European Specialty Enzymes Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Specialty Enzymes Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: French Specialty Enzymes Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Specialty Enzymes Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Specialty Enzymes Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 65: French Specialty Enzymes Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Specialty Enzymes Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Specialty Enzymes Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Specialty Enzymes Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Specialty Enzymes Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Specialty Enzymes Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Specialty Enzymes Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Specialty Enzymes Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Specialty Enzymes Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Specialty Enzymes Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Italian Demand for Specialty Enzymes in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Specialty Enzymes Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Specialty Enzymes Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Specialty Enzymes: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Specialty Enzymes Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Specialty Enzymes Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Specialty Enzymes in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: United Kingdom Specialty Enzymes Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Specialty Enzymes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Spanish Specialty Enzymes Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: Specialty Enzymes Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Spanish Specialty Enzymes Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Specialty Enzymes Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 90: Spanish Specialty Enzymes Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Specialty Enzymes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Specialty Enzymes Market in Russia by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Specialty Enzymes Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Russian Specialty Enzymes Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Specialty Enzymes Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Specialty Enzymes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 98: Specialty Enzymes Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Specialty Enzymes Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Specialty Enzymes Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 101: Specialty Enzymes Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Specialty Enzymes Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Specialty Enzymes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 104: Specialty Enzymes Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Specialty Enzymes Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Specialty Enzymes Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Specialty Enzymes Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Specialty Enzymes Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Specialty Enzymes Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Specialty Enzymes Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Specialty Enzymes Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Specialty Enzymes Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Specialty Enzymes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Specialty Enzymes Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Specialty Enzymes Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Specialty Enzymes Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 117: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Specialty Enzymes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Indian Specialty Enzymes Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 120: Specialty Enzymes Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 121: Indian Specialty Enzymes Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Specialty Enzymes Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 123: Indian Specialty Enzymes Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Specialty Enzymes Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Specialty Enzymes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 126: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Specialty Enzymes Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Specialty Enzymes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Specialty Enzymes:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Specialty Enzymes Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Specialty Enzymes Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Specialty Enzymes in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Specialty Enzymes Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 135: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Specialty Enzymes Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 137: Specialty Enzymes Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Specialty Enzymes Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Specialty Enzymes Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Specialty Enzymes Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Specialty Enzymes Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Specialty Enzymes in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Specialty Enzymes Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Specialty Enzymes Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Specialty Enzymes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 146: Specialty Enzymes Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Specialty Enzymes Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Argentinean Specialty Enzymes Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 149: Specialty Enzymes Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Specialty Enzymes Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 151: Specialty Enzymes Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Specialty Enzymes Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Specialty Enzymes Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Specialty Enzymes Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Specialty Enzymes Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Specialty Enzymes Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 157: Specialty Enzymes Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Specialty Enzymes Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Specialty Enzymes Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Specialty Enzymes Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Specialty Enzymes Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 162: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Specialty Enzymes Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 164: Specialty Enzymes Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Specialty Enzymes Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Specialty Enzymes Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Specialty Enzymes Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 168: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Specialty Enzymes Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 170: Specialty Enzymes Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Specialty Enzymes Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Specialty Enzymes Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: The Middle East Specialty Enzymes Historic Market by
Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: Specialty Enzymes Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020,
and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Specialty Enzymes Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 176: Specialty Enzymes Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Specialty Enzymes Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Specialty Enzymes: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Specialty Enzymes Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Specialty Enzymes Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Specialty
Enzymes in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Iranian Specialty Enzymes Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 183: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Specialty Enzymes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 185: Specialty Enzymes Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Specialty Enzymes Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Israeli Specialty Enzymes Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 188: Specialty Enzymes Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Specialty Enzymes Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Specialty Enzymes Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Specialty Enzymes Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Specialty Enzymes Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Specialty Enzymes in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Specialty Enzymes Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Specialty Enzymes Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Specialty Enzymes Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Specialty Enzymes Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 198: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Specialty Enzymes Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Specialty Enzymes Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Specialty Enzymes Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Specialty Enzymes Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Specialty Enzymes Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Specialty Enzymes Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Specialty Enzymes Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 207: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 208: African Specialty Enzymes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Specialty Enzymes Market in Africa by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: African Specialty Enzymes Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: African Specialty Enzymes Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Specialty Enzymes Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 213: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
