Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market (2020 to 2025) - Rise in Number of End-Use Applications Presents Opportunities

The global specialty food ingredients market size is estimated to be valued at USD 134.7 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 178.3 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR 5.8%.



Factors such as the growing concern of clean label food and healthy consumption is going to drive the market for specialty food ingredients.



By type, the functional food ingredient is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



Functional food ingredients are used to enhance certain physiological functions such as improve gastrointestinal health, reduce cholesterol levels, prevent dental caries, and improve bone & and gut health to prevent or cure various diseases. Regular consumption of functional food ingredients reduces the risk of several chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, rickets, and osteoporosis. Therefore, it is high in demand in both developed and developing economies and thereby dominating the market.



By type, the acidulant is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



These products provide pleasant taste and function as a flavor masking agent to avoid the after taste effect of other acids, fibers, vitamins, and antioxidants. The introduction of a variety of value-added products and an increase in functional beverages are some of the key factors driving the demand for acidulants in food & beverage applications. The wide functionality of various acidulants, such as fumaric acid and lactic acid, is creating a rise in demand for food acidulants.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Owing to the large production of sugar, enzymes, dairy and various other specialty food ingredients are on of the reasons for the fastest growing market in Asia Pacific. Presence of a large number of local players and increase in the purchasing capacity of the consumers is also one of the driving factors. Higher production capabilities, availability of raw materials, government initiatives, and cheap labor are some of the major reasons for the shifting of manufacturing operations from developed economies to the developing regions of Asia Pacific market.



The specialty food ingredients market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and RoW (Africa, the Middle East, and Others in Soth America).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Specialty Food Ingredients Market

4.2 Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Major Regional Submarkets (At a Distributor Level)

4.3 Specialty Food Ingredients Market, by Type

4.4 Flavors Market, by Origin

4.5 Functional Food Ingredients Market, by Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth in Demand for Fortified Food Owing to Rising Health Awareness

5.2.1.1.1 Demand for Functional Food Ingredients Owing to Increase in Instances and Economic Burden of Chronic Diseases

5.2.1.1.2 Consumer Awareness of Micronutrient Deficiencies

5.2.1.1.2.1 Malnutrition Across the Regions

5.2.1.1.2.2 Partnerships Between Key Players to Address Nutritional Deficiencies to Drive the Demand for Functional Ingredients in Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.2 Shift in Consumer Preferences for Food & Beverages

5.2.1.2.1 Shift Toward Plant-Based Ingredients and Plant-Based Proteins

5.2.1.2.2 Demand for Natural, Organic, and Clean Label Products

5.2.1.2.3 Increase in Inclination Toward Premium and Branded Products

5.2.1.3 Increase in Government Support in Major Economies

5.2.1.3.1 Mandates on Food Fortification by Government Organizations

5.2.1.4 Consumer Demand for Nutrition and Taste Convergence

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost and Limited Availability of Raw Materials

5.2.2.1.1 Limited Raw Material Availability Due to Seasonal Changes

5.2.2.2 Use of Artificial/Synthetic Ingredients in Various Applications Resulting in Health Hazards

5.2.2.3 Increase in Instances of Allergies and Intolerances Related to Few Ingredients

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rise in Number of End-Use Applications

5.2.3.1.1 Synergy Between the Ingredients Owing to Multifunctional Attributes

5.2.3.1.2 Increase in Consumption of Processed Food

5.2.3.1.3 Rapidly Growing Beverage and Functional Drinks Sales

5.2.3.2 Product-Based and Technological Innovations in the Ingredient Industry

5.2.3.2.1 Use of Encapsulation Technology

5.2.3.3 Emerging Economies to Present High-Growth Opportunities Due to Growing Food Processing Investments

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Consistency in Regulations Pertaining to Various Ingredients

5.2.4.2 Consumer Inclination Toward Natural Ingredients to Create Challenges for the Growth of Synthetic Ingredients

5.2.4.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.4.4 Growth in Pressure on Global Resources and a Need to Tap New Raw Materials

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Dynamics

5.3.1 COVID-19 Boosts the Demand for High-Quality and Premium Products

5.3.2 COVID-19 to Reformulate the Demand for Food to Lower Costs

5.3.3 COVID-19 Impact on Raw Material Availability and Supply Chain Disruption

5.3.4 COVID-19 to Shift the Demand Toward Plant-Sourced Ingredients



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Consumer Trend

6.3 Yc-Ycc Shift

6.4 Industry Insight

6.5 Technology Analysis

6.6 Porter'S Five Forces Model

6.6.1 Rivalry Among Existing Customers

6.6.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.6.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.6.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.6.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.7 Value Chain Analysis

6.8 Supply Chain Analysis

6.9 Ecosystem Map

6.9.1 Food & Beverage Ingredients: Ecosystem View

6.9.2 Food & Beverage Ingredients: Market Map

6.10 Patent Analysis

6.10.1 Introduction

6.11 Case Studies

6.11.1 Technological Advancement

6.11.1.1 Allergen Sensor for Consumers

6.11.2 Trends in the Food Industry

6.11.2.1 Sensory Experience to Remain a Key Priority for Consumers

6.11.3 New Product Development

6.11.3.1 Higher Demand for Protein Ingredients

6.11.4 Inorganic Growth Attempts

6.11.4.1 M&A to Remain a Key Inorganic Strategy for Market Growth



7 Key Regulations

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Regulations in North America

7.3 Regulations in Europe

7.4 Regulations in Asia and Australia & New Zealand

7.5 Codex Alimentarius



8 Acidulants Market

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Application

8.3 by Region

8.3.1 Increase in End-User Applications Due to Multifunctional Attributes of Acidulants Across Regions

8.3.2 North America

8.3.3 Europe

8.3.4 Asia-Pacific

8.3.5 South America

8.3.6 RoW



9 Colors Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 by Origin

9.3 by Application

9.4 by Region

9.4.1 Rise in Processed Food Consumption Across the Regions to Drive the Growth of Colors

9.4.2 North America

9.4.3 Europe

9.4.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.5 South America

9.4.6 RoW



10 Food Flavors Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 by Origin

10.3 by Application

10.4 by Region

10.4.1 with the Increase in R&D Activities for Different Functional Foods, the Demand for Organic and Natural Flavors is Witnessing a Rise in Developed Regions

10.4.2 North America

10.4.3 Europe

10.4.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.5 South America

10.4.6 RoW



11 Enzymes Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 by Application

11.3 by Region

11.3.1 Enzymes Aid in Increasing the Shelf Life of Food Products, Mitigating Food Wastage Across the Regions

11.3.2 North America

11.3.3 Europe

11.3.4 Asia-Pacific

11.3.5 South America

11.3.6 RoW



12 Emulsifiers Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 by Type

12.3 by Application

12.4 by Region

12.4.1 Increase in Popularity of Clean-Label, Inert, and Bacteria-Resistant Food, Globally, Demanding Emulsifiers

12.4.2 North America

12.4.3 Europe

12.4.4 Asia-Pacific

12.4.5 South America

12.4.6 RoW



13 F&B Starter Cultures Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 By Application

13.3 by Region

13.3.1 Dairy Industry to Drive the Global Starter Cultures Market

13.3.2 North America

13.3.3 Europe

13.3.4 Asia-Pacific

13.3.5 South America

13.3.6 RoW



14 Preservatives Market

14.1 Introduction

14.2 by Source

14.3 by Application

14.4 by Region

14.4.1 Increase in the Consumption of Canned Foods Fuels the Market for Preservatives Across the Globe

14.4.2 North America

14.4.3 Europe

14.4.4 Asia-Pacific

14.4.5 South America

14.4.6 RoW



15 Functional Food Ingredients Market

15.1 Introduction

15.2 by Type

15.3 by Application

15.4 by Region



16 Specialty Starch Market

16.1 Introduction

16.2 by Type

16.3 by Application

16.4 by Region



17 Sugar Substitutes Market

17.1 Introduction

17.2 by Type

17.3 by Application

17.4 by Region



18 COVID-19 Impact on the Specialty Food Ingredients Market

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Realistic Scenario

18.3 Optimistic Scenario

18.4 Pessimistic Scenario



19 Specialty Food Ingredients Market, by Distribution Channel

19.1 Introduction

19.1.1 Distributors

19.1.2 Manufacturers

19.2 Regional Analysis

19.2.1 North America

19.2.2 Europe

19.2.3 Asia-Pacific

19.2.4 South America

19.2.5 RoW



20 Competitive Landscape



21 Company Evaluation Matrix and Profiles

21.1 Overview

21.2 Company Evaluation Matrix: Definitions and Methodology

21.2.1 Stars

21.2.2 Emerging Leaders

21.2.3 Pervasive Players

21.2.4 Emerging Companies

21.3 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019 (Overall Market)

21.4 Company Profiles

21.4.1 Cargill

21.4.2 Adm

21.4.3 DSM

21.4.4 Kerry

21.4.5 Dupont

21.4.6 Givaudan

21.4.7 Ingredion

21.4.8 Sensient

21.4.9 Tate & Lyle

21.4.10 Chr. Hansen

21.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Ups/SMEs)

21.5.1 Progressive Companies

21.5.2 Starting Blocks

21.5.3 Responsive Companies

21.5.4 Dynamic Companies

21.6 Start-Ups/SME Profiles

21.6.1 Amano Enzyme

21.6.2 Biocatalysts

21.6.3 Enzyme Supplies

21.6.4 Omega Protein

21.6.5 Amco Proteins

21.6.6 Axiom Foods

21.6.7 Nutriati

21.6.8 Fdl Ltd

21.6.9 Crespel & Deiters

21.6.10 Aminola



22 Appendix

