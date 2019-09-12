Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market Forecast to 2023 Featuring Cargill, Ingredion, Kerry Group, Novozymes, Royal DSM, Tate & Lyle

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market Report: Insights, Trends & Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global specialty food ingredients market, segmented into different ingredients that are, flavors, colors, acidulants, enzymes, sweeteners and food preservatives.

The factors such as rising global population, changing demographics, escalating middle-class population and growing demand for convenience are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by high barriers to entry, rising intense research requirements and stringent regulations along with various health hazards associated with food additives. A few notable trends include the launch of new products, increasing acceptance of natural ingredients, growing awareness towards health and wellness, food safety, increasing preference for taste, and rising demand from emerging economies.

Specialty food ingredients market is further segmented into preservatives, sweeteners, color additives, flavors and spices, flavor enhancers, fat replacers, nutrients, emulsifiers, and acidulants. These ingredients help to ensure the availability of flavored, nutritious, safe, convenient, colorful and affordable foods that meet the expectations of consumers.

Flavor is the fastest growing segment in the emerging countries mainly propelled by changing consumer preference for healthy, natural and comfortable trends. The growth in natural food color market was mainly attributable to due to the switch to natural coloring, as consumers prefer natural, nutritious ingredients in their food.

Scope of the report:

The report provides extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Tate & Lyle, Royal DSM, Novozymes, Kerry Group, Ingredion and Cargill) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Special Food Ingredients Manufacturers

Raw Material Suppliers

Consulting Firms

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Types of Food Ingredients

2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Global Food Ingredients Market Forecast by Value

2.2 Global Food Ingredients Market by Function

2.3 Global Food Ingredients Market by End Users

2.4 Global Food Ingredients Market by Type

2.4.1 Specialty Ingredients Market Forecast by Value

2.4.2 Specialty Ingredients Market by Type

3. Market Segment Analysis

3.1 Flavours

3.1.1 Global Flavours Market Forecast by Value

3.1.2 Global Flavours Market by End Use

3.1.3 Global Flavours Market by Region

3.2 Flavour Enhancers

3.3 Food Enzymes

3.4 Cultures

3.5 Food Colours

3.5.1 Global Food Colours Market Forecast by Value

3.5.2 Global Food Colours Market by Type

3.5.3 Global Natural Colours Market Forecast by Value

3.5.4 Global Synthetic Colours Market Forecast by Value

3.5.5 Global Food Colours Market by Region

3.6 Texturants

3.7 Sweeteners

3.8 Acidulants

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Global Population

4.1.2 Changing Demographics

4.1.3 Escalating Middle-Class Population

4.1.4 Increasing Per Capita Disposable Income

4.1.5 Increasing Demand for Convenience

4.1.6 Transparency Regarding Ingredients

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Growing Awareness About Healthy Foods

4.2.2 Rising Food Safety Concerns

4.2.3 Increasing Use of Natural Products

4.2.4 Launch of New Products

4.2.5 Increasing Preference Towards Taste

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 High Barriers to Entry

4.3.2 Intense Research Requirements

4.3.3 Stringent Regulations

4.3.4 Health Hazard Associated with Food

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue and Market Cap Comparison

5.1.2 Global Specialty Food Ingredients Share by Company

5.1.3 Global Flavours Market Share by Company

5.1.4 Global Food Cultures Market Share by Company

5.1.5 Global Enzymes Market Share by Company

5.1.6 Key Players- Market Positioning in Specialty Ingredients Segments

6. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned



Cargill

Ingredion

Kerry Group

Novozymes

Royal DSM

Tate & Lyle

