Global Specialty Hospitals Market Report 2019 - Lucrative Opportunities as the Market is Set to Rise from $401 Bn in 2018, to Reach $509 Bn by 2027

The "Specialty Hospitals Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Cardiac Hospitals, Cancer Hospitals, Rehabilitation Hospitals, ENT Hospitals, Neurological Hospitals, Orthopedic Hospitals, and Others) and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The specialty hospitals market, the market is expected to reach US$ 509.10 Bn from US$ 401.65 Bn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 2.8% from 2018-2027.

The specialty hospitals market is driven by the driving factor such as increasing incidences of chronic diseases, growing public private partnership in healthcare industry and growing geriatric population. However, the market is likely face the restraining factors such as high costs of specialty hospitals, rising concerns over specialty hospitals.

The specialty hospitals market as per the type. The market of cardiac hospitals has the highest market share in 2018, contributing to specialty hospitals. The market of cardiac hospitals holds 23.2% and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The sample preparation segment is further sub-segmented into method and workflow step. The demand for the cardiac hospitals are rising due to increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. As per the World health organization, every year approximately 17.9 million people die due to cardiovascular diseases.

Also, the Johns Hopkins University estimated that in America 84 million people have some or the other form of cardiovascular disease. Thus owing to factors like rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, favorable reimbursement policies, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure in specialty hospitals, and greater awareness among the population for cardiac specialty hospitals, the market for cardiac hospitals is expected to witness tremendous growth.

The type segment of the specialty hospitals market also include hospitals such as cancer hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, ENT hospitals, neurological hospitals, orthopedic hospitals and others. Among these the second largest market for the specialty hospitals is held by the orthopedic hospitals. The market share by the orthopedic hospitals is 21.6%. The growth of the orthopedic hospitals is propelled by the factors such as high prevalence of orthopedic conditions such as degenerative bone disease, development of innovative orthopedic devices and rising geriatric population and number of road accidents.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

2. Global Specialty Hospitals Market - Key Takeaways

3. Global Specialty Hospitals Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Global Specialty Hospitals Market - by Type

3.2.2 Global Specialty Hospitals Market - by Geography

3.3 Pest Analysis

3.3.1 North America - Pest Analysis

3.3.2 Europe- Pest Analysis

3.3.3 Asia Pacific- Pest Analysis

3.3.4 Middle East and Africa- Pest Analysis

3.3.5 South and Central America - Pest Analysis

3.4 List of Rehabilitation Hospitals, Clinics and Centers, by Region

4. Global Specialty Hospitals Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Incidences of Chronic Diseases

4.1.2 Growing Public Private Partnership In Healthcare Industry

4.1.3 Growing Geriatric Population

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 High Costs of Specialty Hospitals

4.2.2 Rising Concerns Over Specialty Hospitals

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Super Specialty and Multi-Specialty Hospitals

4.4 Key Market Trends

4.4.1 Micro-Hospitals Gaining Popularity

4.5 Impact Analysis

5. Specialty Hospitals Market - Global Analysis

5.1 Global Specialty Hospitals Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

5.2 Global Specialty Hospitals Market, by Geography - Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.4.1 Encompass Health Corporation:

5.4.2 Select Medical Corporation (Kessler Institute For Rehabilitation)

5.5 Expert Opinions

6. Global Specialty Hospitals Market Analysis - by Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global Specialty Hospitals Market, by Type, 2018 & 2027 (%)

6.3 Cancer Hospitals Market

6.4 Cardiac Hospitals Market

6.5 Rehabilitation Hospitals Market

6.6 Ent Hospitals Market

6.7 Neurology Hospitals Market

6.8 Orthopedic Hospitals Market

6.9 Others Market

7. North America Specialty Hospitals Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

8. Europe Specialty Hospitals Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

9. Asia Pacific Specialty Hospitals Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

10. Middle East and Africa Specialty Hospitals Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

11. South and Central America Specialty Hospitals Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

12. Specialty Hospitals Market -Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies In the Specialty Hospitals Market, 2016-2018

12.3 Organic Developments

12.3.1 Overview

12.3.2 Organic Growth Strategies In the Specialty Hospitals Market, 2016-2018

12.3.3 Expansion

12.3.3.1 Recent Expansion by Players In the Specialty Hospitals Market

12.3.4 Inorganic Developments

12.3.5 Overview

12.3.6 Inorganic Growth Strategies In the Specialty Hospitals Market, 2016-2018

12.3.7 Agreements

12.3.7.1 the Specialty Hospitals Market, by Agreements

12.3.8 Acquisitions

12.3.8.1 Acquisitions by Players In the Specialty Hospitals Market

12.3.9 Partnership

12.3.9.1 Partnership by Players In the Specialty Hospitals Market

12.3.10 Collaborations

12.3.10.1 Collaborations by Players In the Specialty Hospitals Market

13. Specialty Hospitals Market-Key Company Profiles

Encompass Health Corporation

Kindred Healthcare Inc

Memorial Sloan-Kettering

Steward Health Care System LLC

Belhoul Speciality Hospital

Advanced Specialty Hospitals

HCA Management Services L.P

TH Medica, Community Health Systems, Inc.

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Select Medical Corporation (Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation)

