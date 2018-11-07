Global Specialty Paper Market to 2023 by Type, Raw Material, Application & Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global specialty paper market reached 30.5 Million Metric Tons in 2017. The market is further projected to reach a volume of 40.9 Million Metric Tons by 2023, exhibiting a CAGR of around 5% during 2018-2023.

Specialty paper refers to a special grade of paper which possesses specific properties and characteristics. It is designed for particular uses such as printing currency notes, packing beverages, water filtration, etc. For instance, thermal paper, a kind of specialty paper, has a coating on it which provides a clear and high-definition image when exposed to heat. Owing to its properties, specialty paper finds applications in diverse industries including healthcare, construction, packaging and labelling, retail, and laundry care.

Specialty paper provides enhanced moisture retention, pH levels and hygiene which makes it suitable as a packaging material in sectors such as food and beverage, lifestyle and cosmetics. In addition, rising disposable incomes have resulted in an increase in the demand for high-quality packaging material, thereby boosting the market growth. Apart from this, busy lifestyles have increased the consumption of instant tea premix sachets which are made from specialty paper.

Further, specialty paper is used in the production of masking tapes which are used to mask off walls and doorframes. Growth in the construction industry, especially in the emerging regions, has also stimulated the demand for masking tape, in turn, driving the market growth.

Based on the product type, the market has been segmented into label and release papers, printing papers, flexible packaging papers, rolling papers, dcor papers, banknotes and security papers, and others.

Out of these, label and release papers currently account for the majority of the global market.

On the basis of raw material, the market has been divided into pulp, fillers and binders, additives, coatings and others.

The market has also been segmented on the basis of application. Packaging and labelling dominates the market followed by printing and writing, industrial use, building and construction, food service and others.

