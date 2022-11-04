Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Partnering Report 2022: Dealmaking Trends, Leading Deals, Most Active Dealmakers, Contracts Directory

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015 to 2022 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 1,500 Specialty Pharmaceutical deals.



This report provides details of the latest Specialty Pharmaceutical agreements announced in the life sciences since 2015.



The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Specialty Pharmaceutical deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for Specialty Pharmaceutical deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmaking. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmaking since 2015, including details of headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.



Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading Specialty Pharmaceutical deals since 2015. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of Specialty Pharmaceutical deals announded by that company, as well as contract documents, where available.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2015, where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2015. The chapter is organized by specific technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering and dealmaking since 2015.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Specialty Pharmaceutical technologies and products.



Specialty Pharmaceutical Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

Trends in Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2015

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to Specialty Pharmaceutical contract documents

Leading Specialty Pharmaceutical deals by value since 2015

Most active Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmakers since 2015

In Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015 to 2022, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmakers

2.4. Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering by deal type

2.5. Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering by therapy area

2.6. Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering by technology type

2.7. Deal terms for Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering

2.7.1 Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering headline values

2.7.2 Specialty Pharmaceutical deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Specialty Pharmaceutical deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Specialty Pharmaceutical royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Specialty Pharmaceutical deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Specialty Pharmaceutical deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmakers

4.3. Most active Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Specialty Pharmaceutical contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Specialty Pharmaceutical contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmaking by technology type



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Specialty Pharmaceutical deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Specialty Pharmaceutical deals by stage of development

Appendix 3 - Specialty Pharmaceutical deals by deal type

Appendix 4 - Specialty Pharmaceutical deals by therapy area

Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions

Appendix 6 - Further reading



