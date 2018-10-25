Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Partnering Terms and Agreements 2012-2018: Deal trends, players and financials

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Partnering Terms and Agreements 2012 to 2018 report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering deals.



This report provides details of the latest Specialty Pharmaceutical agreements announced in the life sciences since 2012.



The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Specialty Pharmaceutical deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for Specialty Pharmaceutical deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 8,000 online deal records of actual Specialty Pharmaceutical deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format – by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered – contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmaking. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmaking since 2012, including details of headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.



Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading Specialty Pharmaceutical deals since 2012. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 50 most active companies in Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of Specialty Pharmaceutical deals announded by that company, as well as contract documents, where available.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2012, where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2012. The chapter is organized by specific technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering and dealmaking since 2012.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Specialty Pharmaceutical technologies and products.



Key benefits

Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Partnering 2012-2018: Deal trends, players, financials and forecasts provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of Specialty Pharmaceutical deal trends since 2012

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Analysis of the structure of Specialty Pharmaceutical agreements with real life case studies

Detailed access to actual Specialty Pharmaceutical contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmakers since 2012

Insight into terms included in a Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering agreement, with real world examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies



Report scope

Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Partnering 2012-2018: Deal trends, players, financials and forecasts is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Specialty Pharmaceutical trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.



Specialty Pharmaceutical Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

Trends in Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2012

Analysis of Specialty Pharmaceutical deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life Specialty Pharmaceutical deals

Access to Specialty Pharmaceutical contract documents

Leading Specialty Pharmaceutical deals by value since 2012

Most active Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmakers since 2012



In Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Partnering 2012-2018: Deal trends, players, financials and forecasts, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type



Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Partnering 2012-2018: Deal trends, players, financials and forecasts report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 8,000 Specialty Pharmaceutical deals.



Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

• What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

• What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

• What exclusivity is granted?

• What is the payment structure for the deal?

• How aresalesand payments audited?

• What is the deal term?

• How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

• How are IPRs handled and owned?

• Who is responsible for commercialization?

• Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

• How is confidentiality and publication managed?

• How are disputes to be resolved?

• Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

• What happens when there is a change of ownership?

• What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

• Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

• Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

• Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?



