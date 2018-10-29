Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Partnering Terms and Agreements Report 2012-2018: Analysis by Headline Value, Upfront Payments, Milestone Payments and Royalties

DUBLIN, Oct 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Partnering Terms and Agreements 2012-2018: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Partnering Terms and Agreements 2012 to 2018 report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering deals. This report provides details of the latest Specialty Pharmaceutical agreements announced in the life sciences since 2012.

The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Specialty Pharmaceutical deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering deals.

The report presents financial deal term values for Specialty Pharmaceutical deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.

The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.

One of the key highlights of the report is that over 8,000 online deal records of actual Specialty Pharmaceutical deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



Key benefits



In-depth understanding of Specialty Pharmaceutical deal trends since 2012

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Analysis of the structure of Specialty Pharmaceutical agreements with real life case studies

Detailed access to actual Specialty Pharmaceutical contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmakers since 2012

Insight into terms included in a Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering agreement, with real world examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Report scope



Specialty Pharmaceutical Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

Trends in Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2012

Analysis of Specialty Pharmaceutical deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life Specialty Pharmaceutical deals

Access to Specialty Pharmaceutical contract documents

Leading Specialty Pharmaceutical deals by value since 2012

Most active Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmakers since 2012

Available deals are listed by:



Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:



What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How aresalesand payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

