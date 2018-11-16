Global Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market to 2025 - Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 26.23 Billion

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global specialty pulp & paper chemicals market size is expected to reach USD 26.23 billion by 2025 at a revenue-based CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.



Rising importance of functional chemicals, which provide excellent optical properties and improve printability, is one of the many factors driving industry growth.



The specialty pulp & paper chemicals market is projected to exhibit steady growth as a result of rising global demand for tissues and packaging grades. Herein, rapid growth of e-commerce is augmenting consumption of packaging grades and packing materials. Moreover, increasing concern over food safety in the food and beverages sector has propelled the need for high-quality food service board and liquid packaging board.



Demand for specialty papers and chemicals is expected to witness high growth owing to rising demand for sterilizing paper in medical applications. Sterile bags produced from these papers provide optimal and clean surface for rotogravure and flexo printing.



Basic chemicals, including caustic soda, sodium carbonate, and mineral acids, are used as a catalyst or for chelating in the specialty pulp and paper industry. On account of its toxic nature, demand for basic chemicals is likely to witness restricted growth over the forecast period. Moreover, environmental concerns are expected to increase with growing number of regulatory compliances in various countries such as U.S., Germany, France, and U.K.



Specialty pulp and paper chemicals are used in printing applications such as free-standing inserts, advertisements, catalogs, and magazines. Some of the many advantages of specialty paper in printing are increased printability, runnability, permanence, durability, superior opacity, excellent surface and strength characteristics, acid-free and alkaline papers, and high brightness.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

By product, the bleaching chemicals segment is expected to register a market volume of 8,556.8 kilo tons by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.0% from 2017 to 2025

In terms of revenue, the functional chemicals segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period

The packaging application dominated the global specialty pulp & paper chemical market with a global revenue share of 40.6% in 2017

North America is likely to exhibit a significant volume-based CAGR of 2.1% over the forecast years, owing to a large market for eco-friendly and 100% recyclable products in U.S.

is likely to exhibit a significant volume-based CAGR of 2.1% over the forecast years, owing to a large market for eco-friendly and 100% recyclable products in U.S. Countries in Asia Pacific , especially India , Indonesia , and China , are expected to observe notable growth over the forecast years

, especially , , and , are expected to observe notable growth over the forecast years Some of the prominent companies in the industry are Royal Dutch Shell Plc.; SNF Floerger; Evonik Industries AG; Solvay S.A.; ERCO Worldwide; Kemindo International; BASF SE; The Dow Chemical Company; Nalco Holding Company; Ashland, Inc.; Buckman Laboratories International, Inc.; and Donaldson Company, Inc.

