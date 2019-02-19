Global Specimen Retrieval Market 2019-2024 - Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgery & Awareness Programs for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Specimen Retrieval Market by Bag Size (5, 10, 15, 25 mm), Type (Detachable, Non-detachable), Application (Gynecology, Urology, Gastrointestinal Surgery), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Nursing Home) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The specimen retrieval systems market is projected to reach USD 290 million by 2024 from USD 230 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Growth in this market is mainly driven by the increasing prevalence of diseases requiring surgical treatment and the removal of specimens from the body, especially laparoscopic procedures. Emerging economies with growing healthcare expenditures are also expected to provide opportunities for the growth of the market.

Non-detachable specimen retrieval systems accounted for a significant share of the market in 2018.

By type, the specimen retrieval systems market is segmented into detachable specimen retrieval systems and non-detachable specimen retrieval systems. In 2018, the non-detachable specimen retrieval systems segment accounted for the largest market share. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the high preference for these systems, as they can be used multiple times in a single procedure.

By introducer size, the 12-15 mm introducers segment held the largest share in the specimen retrieval systems market in 2018.

On the basis of introducer size, the specimen retrieval systems market is segmented into 5/8 mm, 10 mm, 12/15 mm, and 25 mm introducer size. In 2018, the 12/15 mm introducer size specimen retrieval systems segment accounted for the largest share of the specimen retrieval systems market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising incidence of gastrointestinal and uterine cancer, gall bladder stones, and hernia.

North America dominated the specimen retrieval systems market in 2018.

North America, which includes the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the specimen retrieval systems market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence and prevalence of cancer, hernia, and appendectomy and the availability of reimbursement for laparoscopic surgeries in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Specimen Retrieval Systems: Market Overview

4.2 North America: Specimen Retrieval Systems Market, By Type

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Specimen Retrieval Systems Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgery

5.2.1.2 Awareness Programs for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

5.2.2 Market Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Growth Potential of Emerging Economies

5.2.3 Market Challenge

5.2.3.1 Restricted Access to Systems in Emerging Countries



6 Specimen Retrieval Systems Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Non-Detachable Specimen Retrieval Systems

6.2.1 Non-Detachable Specimen Retrieval Systems to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

6.3 Detachable Specimen Retrieval Systems

6.3.1 The Preference for Non-Detachable Specimen Retrieval Systems is Lower Majorly Due to the Fact That These Systems Do Not Have an Introducer Attached to Them



7 Specimen Retrieval Systems Market, By Introducer Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 5/8 mm Introducer Size

7.2.1 Systems With an Introducer Size of 5/8 mm are Used in Surgeries That Can Be Performed By Making Smaller Incisions

7.3 10 mm Introducer Size

7.3.1 B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Ethicon, and Covidien are Some of the Major Players Offering 10 mm Introducer Size Specimen Retrieval Systems

7.4 12/15 mm Introducer Size

7.4.1 12/15 mm Introducer Size Specimen Retrieval Systems Segment to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

7.5 25 mm Introducer Size

7.5.1 Systems With an Introducer Size of 25 mm are Used in Procedures That Require Larger Incisions



8 Specimen Retrieval Systems Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Gastrointestinal Surgeries

8.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Colon/Gastrointestinal Cancer, Inguinal Hernia, and Gall Bladder StonesA Major Factor Driving Market Growth

8.3 Urological Surgeries

8.3.1 Technological Advancements Like Laparoscopic Nephrectomy and Robotic-Assisted Techniques in Urologic Surgeries to Drive Growth in This Segment

8.4 Gynecological Surgeries

8.4.1 Increasing Prevalence of Ovarian and Cervical CancerA Major Factor Driving Growth in the Market for Gynecological Surgeries

8.5 Other Applications



9 Specimen Retrieval Systems Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals

9.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Cancer has Driven the Number of Hospital Visits

9.3 Other End Users

9.3.1 Rising Number of Ambulatory Surgical Centers Will Support Market Growth



10 Specimen Retrieval Systems Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2017

11.3 Key Strategies

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2017)



12 Company Profiles



Applied Medical Resources Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Conmed Corporation.

Genicon, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Laprosurge

Medtronic

Purple Surgical

Teleflex Incorporated

The Cooper Companies, Inc.

