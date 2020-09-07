Global Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Industry
Global Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market to Reach $16.5 Billion by 2027
Sep 07, 2020, 11:15 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories estimated at US$14.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Molecular Spectroscopy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.1% CAGR and reach US$5.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Atomic Spectroscopy segment is readjusted to a revised 1.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.6% CAGR
The Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.7% CAGR.
Mass Spectrometry Segment to Record 2.1% CAGR
In the global Mass Spectrometry segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 363-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- AB Sciex LLC
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Bruker Corporation
- Digilab, Inc.
- JEOL Ltd.
- Metrohm AG
- Ocean Optics, Inc.
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Rigaku Corporation
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Spectris plc
- Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.
- Waters Corporation
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Overview
Current and Future Analysis
Sustained Growth for Aftermarket Products and Services
Government Funding and Research Activities Propel Molecular
Spectroscopy Market
Growing Preference for Handheld Instruments
Infrared Spectroscopy - A Peek into Technology and Application
Trends
Raman Spectroscopy - A Review of Advanced Technologies and
Applications
Fluorescence Spectroscopy - A Gold Standard Technology
Atomic Spectroscopy - An Overview
Mass Spectrometry: Technological Developments and Expanding
End-Use Applications to Bolster Growth
Review of Select MS Technologies
Portability: A Major Driving Force for MS Systems Market
Nanotube Coating to Enable Miniaturization in Mass Spectrometers
High Prices of MS Systems Hold Down Sales Growth
Purpose-Built Mass Spectrometers to Transform Personalized
Medicine
Leading End Users of Mass Spectrometry Devices
A Peek into Regulatory and Competitive Landscape in MS
Ion-Trap Mass Spectrometry Technology Losses Sheen
Reduced Government Spending on Laboratory Testing
Lack of Suitable Software and Diversity of MS Systems - A Major
Challenge
Smaller Clinical Laboratories Continue to Shy Away from Mass
Spectrometers
Global Competitor Market Shares
Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AB Sciex LLC (US)
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)
Bruker Corporation (US)
Digilab, Inc. (US)
Extrel CMS LLC (US)
Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan)
JEOL Ltd. (Japan)
Metrohm AG (Switzerland)
Ocean Optics, Inc. (US)
PerkinElmer, Inc. (US)
Rigaku Corporation (Japan)
Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)
Spectris plc (UK)
Stellar Net, Inc. (US)
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)
Waters Corporation (US)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Drug Development Outsourcing to Fuel Global
Spectroscopy Market
Growing Significance of Miniaturization in Spectroscopy
Shift of Analytical Instruments Industry to Mass Customization
Improved Mobility Broadens the Role of Spectroscopy
Improved Analyzer Reliability and Performance
Hyphenated Technologies Exhibit Growth
Spectroscopy Makes Inroads into Novel Applications
Applications Extend to Defense and Civilian Areas
Atomic and Molecular Spectrometers Benefit from Technological
Improvements
Demand for Used Spectroscopy Instruments to Grow Robustly in
Future
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
