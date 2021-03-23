Global Speech Analytics Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2025

DUBLIN, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The "Global Speech Analytics Market, by Component (Service, Solution), by Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), by Organization (SMEs, Large Enterprise), by Application, by End-user, by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Speech Analytics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during 2020 - 2025.

Growth in the market is driven by rising adoption of analytical solutions by agencies and corporates. However, high investment cost and complex application system integration are negatively impacting the market growth. Moreover, integrating speech analytic tools with predictive analytics is expensive and further restricts the growth of the market.

The Global Speech Analytics Market is segmented based on component, deployment, organization, application, end-user, and region. Based on component, the market can be categorized into service and solution. The service segment is expected to dominate the market over the next few years.



Based on end-user, the market can be fragmented into BFSI, Government & Defense, Retail and eCommerce, Travel and Hospitality, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Telecommunications and IT, and Others. In 2019, Telecommunications and IT segment accounted for the largest market share, followed by BFSI and Healthcare & Life Sciences segments.



Regionally, the speech analytics market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the Global Speech Analytics Market majorly due to increasing improvements in the region's IT infrastructure.



The major players operating in the Global Speech Analytics Market include ASC Technologies, Avaya Inc, Calabrio Inc., Call Miner, Clarabridge, GemaTech Ltd, Genesys, New Voice Media, Nice Systems, OnviSource Inc, and Verint, among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions.

Key Target Audience:

Speech Analytics players and other stakeholders

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums, and alliances related to speech analytics

Market research and consulting firms

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015 - 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021 - 2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Speech Analytics Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Brand Awareness (Aided/Unaided)

5.2. Product Awareness

5.3. Organization Component Satisfaction Analysis

5.4. Unmet Needs/Challenges



6. Global Speech Analytics Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component (Solution, Service)

6.2.2. By Deployment Mode (On-Premises v/s Cloud)

6.2.3. By Organization Component (SMEs, Large Enterprise)

6.2.4. By Application (Call monitoring, Customer Experience Management, Agent Performance Monitoring, Sales Performance Management, Competitive Intelligence, Risk and Compliance Management, Others)

6.2.5. By End User (BFSI, Government & Defense, Retail and eCommerce, Travel and Hospitality, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Telecommunications and IT, Others)

6.2.6. By Company (2019)

6.2.7. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Speech Analytics Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Component

7.2.2. By Deployment

7.2.3. By Organization Component

7.2.4. By Application

7.2.5. By End User

7.2.6. By Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

7.3.1. China Speech Analytics Market Outlook

7.3.2. India Speech Analytics Market Outlook

7.3.3. Philippines Speech Analytics Market Outlook

7.3.4. Japan Speech Analytics Market Outlook

7.3.5. South Korea Speech Analytics Market Outlook



8. Europe Speech Analytics Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Component

8.2.2. By Deployment

8.2.3. By Organization Component

8.2.4. By Application

8.2.5. By End User

8.2.6. By Country

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

8.3.1. France Speech Analytics Market Outlook

8.3.2. Germany Speech Analytics Market Outlook

8.3.3. United Kingdom Speech Analytics Market Outlook

8.3.4. Italy Speech Analytics Market Outlook

8.3.5. Spain Speech Analytics Market Outlook



9. North America Speech Analytics Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Component

9.2.2. By Deployment

9.2.3. By Organization Component

9.2.4. By Application

9.2.5. By End User

9.2.6. By Country

9.3. North America: Country Analysis

9.3.1. United States Speech Analytics Market Outlook

9.3.2. Mexico Speech Analytics Market Outlook

9.3.3. Canada Speech Analytics Market Outlook



10. South America Speech Analytics Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Component

10.2.2. By Deployment

10.2.3. By Organization Component

10.2.4. By Application

10.2.5. By End User

10.2.6. By Country

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

10.3.1. Brazil Speech Analytics Market Outlook

10.3.2. Argentina Speech Analytics Market Outlook

10.3.3. Colombia Speech Analytics Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Speech Analytics Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Component

11.2.2. By Deployment

11.2.3. By Organization Component

11.2.4. By Application

11.2.5. By End User

11.2.6. By Country

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis

11.3.1. South Africa Speech Analytics Market Outlook

11.3.2. Saudi Arabia Speech Analytics Market Outlook

11.3.3. UAE Speech Analytics Market Outlook

11.3.4. Kuwait Speech Analytics Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. ASC Technologies

14.2. Avaya, Inc

14.3. Calabrio, Inc

14.4. Call Miner

14.5. Clarabridge

14.6. GemaTech Ltd

14.7. Genesys

14.8. New Voice Media

14.9. Nice Systems

14.10. OnviSource, Inc.

14.11. Verint



15. Strategic Recommendations



