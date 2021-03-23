Global Speech Analytics Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2025
DUBLIN, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The "Global Speech Analytics Market, by Component (Service, Solution), by Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), by Organization (SMEs, Large Enterprise), by Application, by End-user, by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Speech Analytics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during 2020 - 2025.
Growth in the market is driven by rising adoption of analytical solutions by agencies and corporates. However, high investment cost and complex application system integration are negatively impacting the market growth. Moreover, integrating speech analytic tools with predictive analytics is expensive and further restricts the growth of the market.
The Global Speech Analytics Market is segmented based on component, deployment, organization, application, end-user, and region. Based on component, the market can be categorized into service and solution. The service segment is expected to dominate the market over the next few years.
Based on end-user, the market can be fragmented into BFSI, Government & Defense, Retail and eCommerce, Travel and Hospitality, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Telecommunications and IT, and Others. In 2019, Telecommunications and IT segment accounted for the largest market share, followed by BFSI and Healthcare & Life Sciences segments.
Regionally, the speech analytics market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the Global Speech Analytics Market majorly due to increasing improvements in the region's IT infrastructure.
The major players operating in the Global Speech Analytics Market include ASC Technologies, Avaya Inc, Calabrio Inc., Call Miner, Clarabridge, GemaTech Ltd, Genesys, New Voice Media, Nice Systems, OnviSource Inc, and Verint, among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions.
Key Target Audience:
- Speech Analytics players and other stakeholders
- Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
- Organizations, forums, and alliances related to speech analytics
- Market research and consulting firms
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2015 - 2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2021 - 2025
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Speech Analytics Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
5.1. Brand Awareness (Aided/Unaided)
5.2. Product Awareness
5.3. Organization Component Satisfaction Analysis
5.4. Unmet Needs/Challenges
6. Global Speech Analytics Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Component (Solution, Service)
6.2.2. By Deployment Mode (On-Premises v/s Cloud)
6.2.3. By Organization Component (SMEs, Large Enterprise)
6.2.4. By Application (Call monitoring, Customer Experience Management, Agent Performance Monitoring, Sales Performance Management, Competitive Intelligence, Risk and Compliance Management, Others)
6.2.5. By End User (BFSI, Government & Defense, Retail and eCommerce, Travel and Hospitality, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Telecommunications and IT, Others)
6.2.6. By Company (2019)
6.2.7. By Region
6.3. Product Market Map
7. Asia-Pacific Speech Analytics Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Component
7.2.2. By Deployment
7.2.3. By Organization Component
7.2.4. By Application
7.2.5. By End User
7.2.6. By Country
7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
7.3.1. China Speech Analytics Market Outlook
7.3.2. India Speech Analytics Market Outlook
7.3.3. Philippines Speech Analytics Market Outlook
7.3.4. Japan Speech Analytics Market Outlook
7.3.5. South Korea Speech Analytics Market Outlook
8. Europe Speech Analytics Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Component
8.2.2. By Deployment
8.2.3. By Organization Component
8.2.4. By Application
8.2.5. By End User
8.2.6. By Country
8.3. Europe: Country Analysis
8.3.1. France Speech Analytics Market Outlook
8.3.2. Germany Speech Analytics Market Outlook
8.3.3. United Kingdom Speech Analytics Market Outlook
8.3.4. Italy Speech Analytics Market Outlook
8.3.5. Spain Speech Analytics Market Outlook
9. North America Speech Analytics Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Component
9.2.2. By Deployment
9.2.3. By Organization Component
9.2.4. By Application
9.2.5. By End User
9.2.6. By Country
9.3. North America: Country Analysis
9.3.1. United States Speech Analytics Market Outlook
9.3.2. Mexico Speech Analytics Market Outlook
9.3.3. Canada Speech Analytics Market Outlook
10. South America Speech Analytics Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Component
10.2.2. By Deployment
10.2.3. By Organization Component
10.2.4. By Application
10.2.5. By End User
10.2.6. By Country
10.3. South America: Country Analysis
10.3.1. Brazil Speech Analytics Market Outlook
10.3.2. Argentina Speech Analytics Market Outlook
10.3.3. Colombia Speech Analytics Market Outlook
11. Middle East and Africa Speech Analytics Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Component
11.2.2. By Deployment
11.2.3. By Organization Component
11.2.4. By Application
11.2.5. By End User
11.2.6. By Country
11.3. MEA: Country Analysis
11.3.1. South Africa Speech Analytics Market Outlook
11.3.2. Saudi Arabia Speech Analytics Market Outlook
11.3.3. UAE Speech Analytics Market Outlook
11.3.4. Kuwait Speech Analytics Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. ASC Technologies
14.2. Avaya, Inc
14.3. Calabrio, Inc
14.4. Call Miner
14.5. Clarabridge
14.6. GemaTech Ltd
14.7. Genesys
14.8. New Voice Media
14.9. Nice Systems
14.10. OnviSource, Inc.
14.11. Verint
15. Strategic Recommendations
