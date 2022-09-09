Global Speech Analytics Market Report 2022: Rising Need to Predict Customer Intent and Behavior Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Speech Analytics Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Application (Risk & Compliance Management, Sentiment Analysis), Organization Size, Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), Vertical, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Speech Analytics market is anticipated to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2021 to USD 4.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.5% during the forecast period. Various factors such as the growing demand for monitoring and improving agent performance and the increasing demand for voice authentication in mobile banking applications during COVID-19. The use of AI and ML-based technologies to facilitate real-time actionable customer insights and the rise in the need to predict customer intent are expected to drive the growth of Speech Analytics market.

The demand for speech analytics solutions and services is expected to increase due to the rising demand for call monitoring, customer experience management, agent performance management, sentiment analysis, and risk and compliance management applications.

Several verticals are already planning to deploy a diverse array of speech analytics solutions and services to enable digital transformation initiatives, which address mission-critical processes, improve operations, and differentiate customer relationships. The reduction in operational costs, better customer experiences, improved network security and privacy capabilities, enhanced visibility into processes and operations, and improved real-time decision-making are the key business and operational priorities expected to drive the speech analytics market.

The services segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The global speech analytics market, by component, has been segmented into solutions and services. The services segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The services segment plays a vital role in the functionality of speech analytics solutions. These services are an integral step in deploying technology solutions and are taken care of by solution and service providers. The demand for speech analytics solutions increases globally due to the rising demand for enhanced customer support across major key verticals.

The customer experience management segment will hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The speech analytics market is segmented by applications into customer experience management, call monitoring and summarization, agent performance monitoring, sales and marketing management, risk and compliance management, sentiment analysis, and other applications (competitive intelligence, business process management, and predictive analysis).

The Cloud segment is estimated to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period

Speech Analytics market is segmented on the basis of deployment mode which include on-premises and cloud. The cloud segment is estimated to hold a higher growth rate than the on-premises segment during the forecast period. The cloud technology benefits of easy deployment and minimal capital requirement facilitate the adoption of the cloud deployment model.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Need to Improve the Customer Journey and Overall Experience

Growing Need to Enhance and Monitor Agent Performance

Adherence to Regulatory and Compliance Standards

Growing Demand for Voice Authentication in Mobile Banking Applications During COVID-19

Restraints

Need for Integration with the Prevailing System

Inability to Quantify Return on Investment (ROI)

Concerns Regarding Data Privacy and Security due to the Pandemic

Opportunities

Rising Need to Predict Customer Intent and Behavior

Use of AI- and ML-Based Technologies to Facilitate Real-Time Actionable Customer Insights

Growing Need for Cloud-Based Speech Analytics Solutions to Bolster Customer Retention

Challenges

Complex Data Ecosystem Leading to Data Breaches and Security Issues

Lack of Skilled Workforce to Articulate Business Opportunities

Expensive Integration of Speech Analytics Solutions with Other Analytics Solutions

Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Speech Analytics Market Size, by Component

7 Speech Analytics Market Size, by Application

8 Speech Analytics Market Size, by Deployment Mode

9 Speech Analytics Market Size, by Organization Size

10 Speech Analytics Market Size, by Vertical

11 Speech Analytics Market Size, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Adjacent and Related Markets

15 Appendix

