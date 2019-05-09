Global Spinal Fusion Market is projected to display a modest growth represented by a CAGR of 4.54% during 2018 - 2023

NEW YORK, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Spinal Fusion Market: By Procedure - Traditional (ALIF, PLIF, Others), Minimally Invasive (MITLIF, XLIF, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S, Canada, Germany, U.K, China, Japan and Australia).



According to Azoth Analytics research report, "Global Spinal Fusion Market: By Procedure -Traditional (ALIF, PLIF, Others), Minimally Invasive (MITLIF, XLIF, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S, Canada, Germany, U.K, China, Japan and Australia): 2018-2023" global market is projected to display a modest growth represented by a CAGR of 4.54% during 2018 – 2023.



Over the recent years, global spinal fusion market has been witnessing growth, on account of several driving factors including rising healthcare awareness amongst consumers, surging prevalence of spinal deformities due to accidents along with increasing health expenditure in developing countries. Moreover, ongoing demographic shift towards geriatric population with significant population suffering from inveterate spinal ailments, is expected to propel the demand for spinal fusion surgeries. In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of types of spinal fusion procedures between Traditional spinal fusion procedures and Minimally Invasive Spinal Fusion procedures and further divided into Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (ALIF), Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (PLIF), Other traditional techniques, Minimally Invasive Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion (TLIF), Extreme Lateral Interbody Fusion (XLIF) and Other Minimally Invasive Spinal Fusion Techniques. While traditional spinal fusion surgeries held the dominant position in the market, the segment of minimally invasive procedures is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate.



Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global spinal fusion market in 2018, due to a robust healthcare infrastructure combined with focus on development of new devices along with improved diagnosis among the patients within the region. However, a decrease in the market share of the North American region is being anticipated in the forecast period as compared to the historic period. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate. Presence of vast consumer base, particularly in emerging nations such as China and India, in addition to growing per capita expenditure on healthcare is likely to drive the regional market.



The report titled "Global Spinal Fusion Market: By Procedure - Traditional (ALIF, PLIF, Others), Minimally Invasive (MITLIF, XLIF, Others), By Region, By Country: (2018 Edition) - Forecast to 2023" has covered and analyzed the potential of global spinal fusion market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global spinal fusion market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Scope of the Report

Global Spinal Fusion Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Spinal Fusion Market – Size and Growth: By Value

• By Procedure Type - Traditional and Minimally Invasive: By Value

• By Traditional Spinal Fusion Sub-Type – ALIF, PLIF and Others: By Value

• By Minimally Invasive Spinal Fusion Sub-Type – TLIF, XLIF and Others: By Value



Regional Markets – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Spinal Fusion Market – Size and Growth: By Value

• By Procedure Type - Traditional and Minimally Invasive: By Value.

• By Traditional Spinal Fusion Sub-Type – ALIF, PLIF and Others: By Value

• By Minimally Invasive Spinal Fusion Sub-Type – TLIF, XLIF and Others: By Value



Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K, China, Japan, Australia (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Spinal Fusion Market – Size and Growth: By Value

• By Procedure Type - Traditional and Minimally Invasive: By Value.

• By Traditional Spinal Fusion Sub-Type – ALIF, PLIF and Others: By Value

• By Minimally Invasive Spinal Fusion Sub-Type – TLIF, XLIF and Others: By Value



Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Market Trends, Drivers and Restraints

• Company Share Analysis

• SWOT Analysis

• Porter's Five Forces Analysis

• Policy and Regulatory Landscape

• Company Analysis – Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Orthofix Interntional, NuVasive, Inc., Globus Medical, K2M Group Holdings Inc., Alphatec Spine, DePuy Synthes, Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC.



Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.



