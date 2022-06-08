Global Spinal Implants Market Report 2022-2026: Technological Advancements, Spine Disorders, & Growing Number of Minimally Invasive Spine Surgical Procedures

DUBLIN, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spinal Implants: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the current and forecasted market potential for spinal implants. It offers a detailed analysis of the market background, technological advancement, competitive environment, drivers and restraints and market growth trends.

This report includes market projections through 2026, detailing the market share for spinal implants based on the product and material type. By product, the spinal implants market is segmented into fusion and non-fusion implants. By material type, the spinal implants market is segmented into titanium, stainless steel, polyetheretherketone (PEEK) and others.

Spinal problems are increasing rapidly, mainly due to sedentary lifestyles and other postural and physical habits. Non-surgical procedures can treat most spinal problems, but sometimes surgery is the only option that includes the use of specially designed spinal implants. These implants can reduce pain, correct deformities, improve neurological defect and stabilize the spine.

Conditions that require spinal implants include degenerated disc, disc slip, spinal tumor, fracture of the vertebrae, spondylosis, posterior rami syndrome and spinal instability like kyphosis and scoliosis. In the cervical spine, the most common problems are compressed nerve roots or herniated discs. In the lumbar spine, scoliosis and kyphosis are common issues. Spinal implants can correct all these conditions.

These categories seek to restore spinal stability compromised from fracture, deformity, injury or some surgical removal of all or a part of spinal structures to relieve pain via decompression of an impinged nerve. The principle behind reaching stability restoration differs between the two categories of devices.



Fusion restores stability by encouraging bone growth in the compromised spinal segment, often with additional aid from instrumentation. The fused bone part is limited in movement, which theoretically reduces pain. Non-fusion or motion-preservation implants aim to restore stability by replicating the spine's inherent functional properties, including a natural range of rotation and motion.



Fusion implants remain the gold standard of care in spinal surgery. They generate the overwhelming majority of revenue, medical expenditure and surgical procedures involving implanted devices. The nonfusion segment represents technologies that have gained foothold in Europe and have emerged from investigational use into the global commercial market space.



Minimally invasive surgeries have garnered significant attention because they improve patient recovery and reduce surgical costs associated with the treatment of spinal conditions. Specialized techniques and tools are allowing traditional surgical approaches for fusion and non-fusion procedures to be adapted to lessen the invasiveness of treatment.

By geography, the spinal implants market has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of the World (RoW). The detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, Canada, the U.K., Spain, Italy, France, Japan, India, and China are regional segments.

For market estimates, data is provided for 2020 as the base year, 2021 and forecast through year-end 2026. Estimated values used are based on total revenues of spinal implant companies. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars and have not been adjusted for inflation.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Spinal Implants: Market Background

Spinal Anatomy

Spinal Column

Neural Elements

Supporting Structures

Common Spinal Conditions

Back Pain

Abnormal Spinal Curvatures

Spinal Tumors

Injury

What Spinal Implants Do

Need for Spinal Implants

Surgery Types and Spinal Implants

Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (Alif)

Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (Plif)

Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion (Tlif)

Direct Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion

Axial Lumbar Interbody Fusion (Axialif)

Pros and Cons of Spinal Implants

Pros

Cons

Chapter 4 Spinal Implants: Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Number of Minimally Invasive Spine Surgical Procedures

Spine Disorders

Technological Advancements

Rapid Growth of the World's Aged Populations

Market Restraints

Reimbursement Cuts

Stringent Regulatory Scenario

Expensive Treatment Procedures

Increased Number of Implant Recalls

Chapter 5 Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

Outbreak

Impact of Covid-19 on Spinal Implants

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown, by Product

Fusion Implants

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Non-Fusion Implants

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown, by Material Type

Introduction

Titanium

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Stainless Steel

Polyetheretherketone (Peek)

Others

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown, by Region

Introduction

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Global Company Share Analysis

Mergers and Acquisitions

Agreements, Collaborations, Product Launches, Achievements and Partnerships

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Depuy Synthes (J&J)

Globus Medical Inc.

Lepu Medical Technology ( Beijing ) Co. Ltd.

) Co. Ltd. Medtronic

Nuvasive

Stryker Corp.

Zimmer Biomet

