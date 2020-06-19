Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market Outlook to 2027 - Advent of Oral mRNA Splicer for Treatment

DUBLIN, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market [(By Drugs - Spinraza, Zolgensma, Risdiplam & Reldesemtiv; By Region - North America (The US), Europe & Asia Pacific)] Market Outlook 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2.8 billion in the year 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% in the period 2020 to 2027. Growth of the market is driven by rising incidences of SMA, technological advancements, government impetus, growing consumer awareness and a surge in R&D activities.

SMA is a rare genetic disorder that affects the part of the central nervous system which controls voluntary muscle movements. It is one of the most common debilitating genetic disorders and a leading genetic cause of death among infants. It affects approximately one in 10,000 live births globally.

FDA Approval of Zolgensma, the first gene therapy approved to treat children less than two years of age with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), has become a milestone in the treatment of patients with SMA. It has emerged as a potential game-changer for SMA treatment. Furthermore, there are various other emerging ongoing clinical trials currently in the process of evaluating its efficacy of either SMN-dependent or SMN-independent approaches.

This report provides detailed analysis of the global SMA market from qualitative and quantitative outlooks during the forecast period across various therapeutic segments. It also provides coverage on market dynamics with potential impact on the market during the forecast period and an in-depth analysis of the leading companies operating in the market.

The report provides revenue forecasts for global, regional and country levels. It also provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. For the purpose of research, the global Spinal Muscular Atrophy has been segmented on the basis of therapeutics and regions.

Key questions answered in the report

The historical market size of the SMA market from 2016 to 2019 in US$ Millions and market volume in Millions.

Projected market growth in the forecasted period 2020 to 2025 with estimated revenue for each year in US$ Millions.

Revenue forecasts of major drugs in the period 2020 to 2027 in US$ Millions.

Regional and country analysis of SMA market is provided for the period 2016 to 2027 in US$ Millions.

Market drivers, restraints and industry trends that have an impact on revenue.

Profiling of major companies with detailed analysis of drugs approved and in the pipeline.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Spinal Muscular Atrophy

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Causes

3.1.2 Symptoms of SMA

3.1.3 Types of Diseases

3.2 Diagnosis & Treatment

3.2.1 Diagnosis

3.2.2 Treatment

3.2.2.1 Gene Therapy

3.2.2.2 Medications

3.2.2.3 Existing Treatment Paradigm

4. Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.1.1 Market Sizing by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

4.1.2 Market Sizing by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Disease Type

4.2.2 Market Share by Route of Administration

4.2.3 Market Share by Region

4.2.4 Market Share by Patient Age-Group

5. Market Segmentation by Drugs

5.1 Spinraza

5.1.1 Overview

5.1.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2 Zolgensma (AVXS - 101)

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2.3 Market Share by Disease Type

5.2.4 Market Share by Region

5.3 Risdiplam

5.3.1 Overview

5.3.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.3.3 Market Share by Disease Type

5.3.4 Market Share by Region

5.4 Reldesemtiv

5.4.1 Overview

5.4.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6. Regional Analysis

6.1 North America - The US

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific



7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Industry Trends & Developments

7.1.1 FDA Approval of Innovative Gene Therapy

7.1.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.1.3 Advent of Oral mRNA Splicer for Treatment

7.1.4 Use of MRI as a Diagnostic Technique

7.2 Growth Drivers

7.2.1 Rising Incidences of SMA

7.2.2 Technological Advancements

7.2.3 Government Impetus

7.2.4 Growing Consumer Awareness

7.2.5 Surge in R&D Activities

7.3 Challenges

7.3.1 High Cost of Therapy

7.3.2 Low Adoption of Treatment

7.3.3 Unfavorable Reimbursement Policies

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Financial Analysis

8.2 Products Landscape

9. Company Profiles

9.1 Biogen Inc.

9.2 Cytokinetics, Inc.

9.3 AveXis, Inc. (Novartis AG)

9.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

9.5 Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pmnjx4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

