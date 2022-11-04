Global Spine Bone Stimulators Market Report to 2030 - Featuring Enovis, Zimmer Biomet, Orthofix Medical and Elizur Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spine Bone Stimulators Market By Device Type, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the spine bone stimulators market size was valued at $487.80 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $665.55 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Spine bone stimulators are used during a spinal fusion surgery along with spinal instrumentation (plates, rods, and screws) and bone grafts. Their main function is to enhance the bone's healing process, which is essential for spinal fusion procedure and are typically worn after this surgery. A bone stimulator, internal or external, is a small device that delivers low-voltage electrical currents directly to the spinal area where bone growth (spine fusion) is about to occur.



The key factors that drive the market growth include increase in geriatric population and rise in incidence of osteoporosis & arthritis. However, advent of bone growth-stimulating drugs and fixation instrumentation during fusion and non-union fractures are expected to impede this market growth.



The report segments the market on the basis of device type, end user, and region. On the basis of device type, the market is bifurcated into non-invasive and invasive spine bone stimulators. By end user, it is divided into hospital, specialty clinic, and end user. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.



The major companies profiled in this report include Enovis (DJO Global, Inc.), Zimmer Biomet. Orthofix Medical Inc., Elizur Corporation, Ossatec Benelux BV, Orchid Medical, Inc., IGEA S.p.A., ManaMed Inc., Theragen, Inc. Intelligent Implants



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a detailed - Quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2030, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the spine bone stimulators market is provided.

An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

