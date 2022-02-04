Global Spine X-ray and Computed Tomography (CT) Market to Reach $1.62 billion by 2030

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global spine x-ray and computed tomography (CT) market is projected to reach $1.62 billion by 2030, reveals the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research. The study also highlights that the market is set to witness a CAGR of 5.91% during the forecast period 2021-2030.

The market for spine x-ray and CT devices is rapidly growing, with an increasing number of x-rays and CT scans used in imaging of vertebral fractures, spinal infections, and spinal tumors, among others.

Furthermore, the integration of AI in imaging has accelerated the growth of the market for factors such as rising healthcare costs, a lack of communication between physicians and patients, poor health conditions, a shortage of physicians and medical staff, and the rising prevalence of chronic health disorders.

The detailed study is a compilation of 11 market data tables and 176 figures spread through 212 pages and an in-depth TOC on "Global Spine X-ray and Computed Tomography Market – Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030"

USP of the Report

The comprehensive study of the global spine x-ray and computed tomography market by BIS Research extensively covers the following:

Market numbers on the indication, patient, product, and end user influencing the market

More than fifteen key spine x-ray and CT devices and software companies offering x-ray devices, CT devices, and AI-enabled x-ray and CT software present in the market

Market share analysis for spine x-ray and CT companies

Detailed global and regional market analysis, including the scrutiny of 22 key countries

Country-wise analysis and forecast for various indications, products, patient type, and end market

Product Benchmarking Analysis

Analyst's Take on the Market

To emphasize the potential of spine x-ray and CT devices, Abdul Wahid, Principal Consultant, BIS Research, states, "The COVID-19 pandemic has had a debilitating impact on the global healthcare ecosystem. Hospitals and clinics faced several challenges such as lack of resources, high patient influx, and risk of infection among care providers. Furthermore, the x-ray and CT facilities were also impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, during the forecast period, the device adoption rate is projected to normalize to pre-COVID-19 levels. The allocation of funds for purchasing new devices and the pace of procurement decisions would be the key factors impacting the device adoption rates."

View the report from BIS Research at Global Spine X-Ray and Computed Tomography Market

Key Companies Operating in the Market

Some key players operating in the market include Agfa-Gevaert NV, Arterys, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., Enlitic, Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Imagen Technologies, Inc., Infervision Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nano-x Imaging LTD., Quibim, S.L., Qure.ai Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Shimadzu Corporation, and Vuno Co., Ltd.

Who Should Buy This Report?

The report will be most beneficial for manufacturers of x-ray and CT devices.

Assuming that the reader is a manufacturer of spine x-ray and CT devices, the report will assist them in the following ways–

Understand their position compared to other key players in the market

Stay updated with novel technology integration, features, and the latest developments in the market

Understand the impact of COVID-19 on x-ray and CT imaging and the entry barriers for new companies

Gain insights into end-user perception concerning the spine X-ray and computed tomography market

Identify some key players in the market and understand their valuable contribution

Click Here to Get Your Free Sample of the Report

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How has COVID-19 impacted the growth of the global spine X-ray and computed tomography market?

What are the key regulations governing the spine X-ray and computed tomography market in key regions?

What technological developments are projected to have the maximum influence on the global spine X-ray and computed tomography market?

Who are the leading players holding significant dominance in the global spine X-ray and computed tomography market?

What are some of the growth opportunities which market players can capitalize on?

What are the drivers and restraints for the global spine X-ray and computed Tomography market?

Which region has the highest growth rate in the global spine X-ray and computed tomography market?

Which are the fastest growing countries in terms of spine X-ray and computed tomography market?

What are the key strategies being adopted by market players in the spine X-ray and computed tomography market?

Which are the emerging companies in the global spine X-ray and computed tomography market?

BIS Research Related Market Studies:

Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market – Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on deep technology and related emerging trends, which can disrupt the market dynamics in the near future. We publish more than 200 market intelligence studies annually that focus on several deep technology verticals.

Our strategic market analysis emphasizes market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

BIS Research offers syndicate as well as custom studies and expert consultations to firms, providing them specific and actionable insights on novel technology markets, business models, and competitive landscape.

BIS Healthcare vertical offers intelligence in the healthcare technology market for medical devices, digital health, life sciences, robotics and imaging, information technology, precision medicine, and other emerging healthcare technologies, covering the entire industry spectrum. In the past five years, BIS Healthcare has published more than 50 reports under the precision medicine banner. Additionally, BIS Research has been nominating 'Top 25 Voices in Precision Medicine' on its Insight Monk platform for the past two years successfully.

Contact:

Head of Marketing

Email: [email protected]

+1-510-404-8135

BIS Research Inc.

39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 313,

FREMONT CA 94538-1686

Visit our Blog @ https://blog.bisresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/bis-research

Connect with us on [email protected] https://twitter.com/BISResearch

SOURCE BIS Research