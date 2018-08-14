Global Spirit Awards Announces the 2nd Annual 2018 Winners

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd Annual 2018 Global Spirit Awards was hosted July 10-13 at Palace Station in Las Vegas. The competition featured a judges panel (https://www.globalspiritawards.com/judging/) of industry experts with extensive diverse spirits, and mixology backgrounds to determine each of the spirits' quality.

The judging process for the specialty spirit categories began with a 100% double blind tasting preliminary round, with the best spirits advancing to the Sweepstakes Rounds, where the Double Gold and The Best of Show Categories were awarded. During the competition, all the spirits in their respective and specific sub-categories are sampled together as flights, carefully evaluated from color to finish, and scored by each one of our spirits judges in the flight.

The Award-Winning Spirits include: (For a complete list of all the Gold, Silver and Bronze winners, visit https://www.globalspiritawards.co/awards/)

Overall Best in Category winners are:

Best Vodka: Cape May Distillery, Sandcastle Vodka

Best Tequila: Casa Noble, Casa Noble's Anejo

Best Rum: Kimberly Rum Company, Canefire Rum, Cane Fire 14

Best Bourbon: Crooked Water Spirits, Old Hell Roaring Bourbon

Best Whiskey: Omsons Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Star Walker Whiskey

Best Liqueur: NCCGA of CT, Vincenzi Arancia

Best Baijiu - TIE – Lao Bai Gan, 1915 and Yu Tan, Shang Pin

"Our 2018 Global Spirit Judges and I are pleased to recognize and salute the superior craftsmanship, quality, and taste of some of the very finest spirits in the world," said Eddie Rivkin, CEO/Executive Director of Global Spirit Awards.

Double Gold Winners (Listed by: Company, Brand, Spirit Name):

Arizona Craft Beverage, Arizona Craft Beverage, Regalo de Vida Gran Rum

Cape May Distillery, Cape May Distillery, Sandcastle Vodka

China Liquor Sales LLC, Lang, Qinghua, Lang 20

China Liquor Sales LLC, Lao Bai Gan, 1915

China Liquor Sales LLC, Lao Bai Gan, 5 Star

China Liquor Sales LLC, Yu Tan , Shang Pin

Compass Distillers, Compass Distillers, Gin

Crooked Water Spirits, Crooked Water Spirits, Abyss Gin

Crooked Water Spirits, Crooked Water Spirits, Old Hell Roaring Bourbon

Destilaria Serralles, Don Q Rum, Don Q Double Aged Vermouth

D & S Distillers LLC, D&S Distilling Company, Delgado White Rum

E & J Gallo, New Amsterdam, Lemon Vodka

Enemigo Ltd, Tequila Enemigo, Enemigo 00 Extra

Kimberley Rum Company Pty Ltd, Canefire Rum, Canefire No. 14

LeVecke, Jesse James Spiced, American Whiskey

LeVecke, Spiced Rum Conciere, Rum & Cachaca

NCCGA of CT, Vincenzi, Arancia

Neptune Rum, Neptune Rum Barbados Gold, Neptune Gold Rum

Nevada Distilling Co, LLC, Smoke Wagon, Uncut Unfiltered Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Omsons Marketing Pvt. Ltd./ Star Walker Whiskey

Rhino Global Enterprises, Dos Ron, 16 Anos Solera

ROK Drinks, Bandero Tequila, Blanco Tequila

Casa Noble, Casa Noble's Anejo

Rock N Roll Tequila, Rock N Roll Tequila, Cristalino

The 2018 Global Spirit Awards prestigious judges panel include (https://globalspiritawards.com/judging/):

Chairman of the Judges Panel, Steve Beal, renowned whiskey expert with over 20 years' experience judging competitions around the world, and judges, Mia Mastroianni, Damian Cross, Dänny Ronen, Anthony Alba, Heather Manley, Robert Gonzales, and Tim McDonald.



For more information and a complete list of judge's bios, photos and winners, visit the website at https://www.globalspiritawards.co/awards/

About Global Wine Awards & Global Spirit Awards



Eddie Rivkin CEO/Executive Director of Global Wine Awards and Global Spirit Awards hosts the events from the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information visit: https://www.globalspiritawards.com

