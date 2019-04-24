Global Sportech Textiles Market 2019-2023 - Rising Innovative Product Launches / Increasing Number of Strategic Alliances / Growing Sustainability Practices in Sportech Textiles

DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sportech Textiles Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sportech textiles market will register a CAGR of over 8% by 2023.

Factors such as lifestyle changes and the increasing participation in fitness activities have increased the demand for sportswear, athleisure, activewear, and gym vests. The rising demand for sports apparel drives the global sportech textiles market. Sportech textiles are used to produce sports apparels, including jerseys, team uniforms, and other durable wear, for performance training of athletes.

The increasing focus on the safety and performance of end-users has led to the development and use of highly functional materials in sportswear and outdoor leisure clothing. The high demand for active sportswear has led to the demand for premium priced, branded specialty fibers that improve dissipation of heat and moisture at high metabolic rates.



Government initiatives support sportech textiles market



Government initiatives and benefits such as tax concessions, special financial packages, and provisions for foreign and government investments attract vendors, improve the market condition, increase profits, and make consumers aware of the use of technical textiles such as sportech textiles.



Volatility in raw material prices



The prices of raw materials used to manufacture sportech textiles are extremely volatile as these materials are obtained from crude oil or forests. Price volatility will lead to inflation in raw material prices, which can increase the procurement cost and reduce profit margins for vendors.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Players



DowDuPont

Schoeller Switzerland

SKAPS Industries

Solvay

Toray Industries, Inc.

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Sports shoe components - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Sports composites - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Other sportech textiles - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Rising innovative product launches

Increasing number of strategic alliances

Growing sustainability practices in sportech textiles

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

DowDuPont

Schoeller Switzerland

SKAPS Industries

Solvay

Toray Industries, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9setad

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

