Global Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, and Book Stores Market Forecast to Recover Amid COVID-19 Impact to Reach $601.5 Billion in 2023

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, and Book Stores Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID- 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market section of the report gives context. It compares the sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market with other segments of the retail market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores indicators comparison.

North America was the largest region in the global sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market. Africa was the smallest region in the global sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market.



The global sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market is expected to decline from $535.9 billion in 2019 to $526.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.9%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 and reach $601.5 billion in 2023.



Companies Mentioned

Nike Inc

Reebok

Adidas AG

Puma SE

Amer Sports Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, and Book Stores Market Characteristics



4. Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, and Book Stores Market Product Analysis



5. Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, and Book Stores Market Supply Chain



6. Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, and Book Stores Market Customer Information



7. Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, and Book Stores Market Trends And Strategies



8. Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, and Book Stores Market Size And Growth



9. Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, and Book Stores Market Regional Analysis



10. Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, and Book Stores Market Segmentation



11. Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, and Book Stores Market Metrics



12. Asia-Pacific Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, and Book Stores Market



13. Western Europe Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, and Book Stores Market



14. Eastern Europe Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, and Book Stores Market



15. North America Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, and Book Stores Market



16. South America Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, and Book Stores Market



17. Middle East Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, and Book Stores Market



18. Africa Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, and Book Stores Market



19. Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, and Book Stores Market Competitive Landscape



20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, and Book Stores Market



21. Market Background: Retail Market



22. Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6yr3z8

