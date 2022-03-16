Global Sports & Fitness Clothing Markets, 2022-2026 - Connected Clothing to Arrive Much Earlier than Previously Forecasted

DUBLIN, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports & Fitness Clothing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Sports & Fitness Clothing Market to Reach $221.3 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sports & Fitness Clothing estimated at US$172 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$221.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period. Sports Apparel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.5% CAGR and reach US$193.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fitness Clothing segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $63 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $27 Billion by 2026

The Sports & Fitness Clothing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$63 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$27 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 3.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



The ongoing health and wellness trend continues to be the primary driver of the global sports & fitness apparel market, prompting consumers to spend on these apparels, mainly sportswear and active wear products. Consumer focus on healthy regime and rising level of health-consciousness are making people to get selective regarding apparels for gym sessions, personal training and casual work. Increasing engagement in sports and adventurous activities like cycling and trekking is favoring the market expansion. In addition, aggressive efforts by fitness influencers to promote active wear and attract consumers have resulted in the athleisure cult, encouraging people to wear active wear on gyms as well as social gatherings and runways.



The market growth is also propelled by rising adoption of functionality-specific apparels and footwear and technological advancements. The use of engineered fabrics in functional apparel offers protects from extreme cold or heat, chemicals and radiation. These fabrics can absorb sweat and keep users cooler in summer and warm in winters. Some of the latest functional apparel are made using anti-bacterial materials capable of preventing body odor.

On the other hand, athletic footwear offered by major brands maximizes user comfort and improves athletic performance while reducing the risk of injuries. Increasing incident of foot diseases and allergies is prompting companies to offer sports shoes & socks with specialized features. While various manufacturers are offering sports socks with extra padding to mitigate risk of foot allergies, others are increasingly incorporating sophisticated technologies in their hosiery products.

Moreover, increasing focus of various medical laboratories on R&D is expected to bolster the adoption of medical laboratory-wear apparels. These factors are slated to help the global functional apparel market in experiencing a consistent growth over the coming years.



By Type, Top Wear Segment to Reach $100.5 Billion by 2026

Global market for Top Wear (Type) segment is estimated at US$74.8 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$100.5 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 5.1% over the analysis period. The United States constitutes the largest regional market for Top Wear segment, accounting for 34.7% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 8.3% over the analysis period, to reach US$14.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



