Global Sports Bras Market, 2018-2024 - Shipments Value of the Sports Bra Market in 2017 at $6.49 Million and will Rise to $21.7 Million by 2024

The shipments value of the sports bra market in 2017 at $6.49 million is rising to $21.7 million by 2024. In 2013, shipments of sports bras were $1.975 million representing significant growth.





Growth is spurred by a rapid shift away from regular bras to the far more comfortable sports bra for all occasions except perhaps the most formal wear. The vendors in the sports bra industry have invested in high-quality technology and textured materials to develop leading-edge absorbency and flexibility of their bras.







There are a number of different sports bra designs that can be found in the on-line listings and in retail stores. The athleisure trend is here to stay because it provides significant health benefits. Improvements in comfort provided by sports bras have extended their use to all day. Sports bras represent a breakthrough in innovation and will likely completely replace traditional bras.







When working out, the bust is put through more stress and impacts than during daily activities. Breasts are subject to movements and bouncing that can create a force of up to five times their actual weight creating the possibility of tears. Wearing a sports bra provides both support and comfort needed when doing a physical activity.





Sports Bras

Low Impact Sports Bras

Medium Impact Support Sports Bras

High Impact Support Sports Bras

Specialty Stores Sports Bras

E-Commerce Sports Bras

Sports Bras For Exercising

Sports Bras For Running

Sports Bras For Biking

Sports Bras For Older Women

Sports Bras For Hockey

Sports Bras For Basketball

1. Sports Bras: Market Description and Market Dynamics



1.1 Female Runners



1.1.1 Respond Quickly To New Opportunities







2. Sports Bras Market Shares and Forecasts



2.1 Sports Bras Market Driving Forces



2.2 Sports Bra Market Shares



2.2.1 Sports Bra Competitive Markets



2.2.2 Sports Bras Company Market Positioning, Worldwide, 2017



2.3 Sports Bra Market Forecasts



2.4 Sports Bra Market Segment Analysis



2.4.1 Low, Medium, High Impact Sport Bras



2.4.2 Low Impact



2.4.3 Medium Support



2.4.4 High Impact Support



2.4.5 Market Analysis by Applications



2.4.6 Specialty Stores



2.4.7 E-commerce



2.5 Bra Market / Underwear Market



2.6 Sports Bra Prices



2.6.1 Nike



2.6.2 Lorna Jane Sports Bra Prices



2.7 Sports Bra Regional Analysis



2.7.1 Sports Bra US Regional Analysis



2.7.2 UK



2.7.3 Adidas Regional Revenue Growth



2.7.4 India







3. Sports Bras Product Description



3.1 Manufacturing Capacity







4. Sports Bras Research and Technology



4.1 When Women Are Exercising



4.2 Retailers Cater To Fitness-Focused Women



4.3 Victoria Secret Sports Bra







5. Sports Bras Company Profiles



5.1 Adidas



5.1.1 Adidas Sports Bras



5.1.2 Adidas Revenue



5.2 Aimer



5.2.1 Amir Singapore Brands



5.3 Anita



5.3.1 Anita Family Company



5.3.2 Anita Year-Long Campaign Showcasing 130 Women



5.3.3 Anita Revenue



5.4 Anta



5.4.1 Anta Chinese Sportswear



5.4.2 Anta The Sports Science Laboratory



5.4.3 Anta Revenue



5.5 Asics



5.5.1 Asics Institute in Kobe, Studying, Analyzing, Testing



5.5.2 ASICS Revenue



5.5.3 Asics Second Priority China



5.5.4 Asics Digital Commerce And Marketing



5.6 Berkshire Hathaway / Brooks Sports



5.6.1 Brooks Sports Revenue



5.7 Columbia Sportswear



5.7.1 Columbia Seasonality and Variability of Business



5.7.2 Columbia Manufacturing Planning



5.7.3 Columbia Revenue



5.8 Cosmo Lady



5.9 Decathlon



5.9.1 Decathlon Revenue



5.10 Fast Retailing



5.11 Gap



5.12 Hanes



5.12.1 Hanesbrands Revenue



5.12.2 Hanesbrands Sports Bra



5.12.3 Champion



5.12.4 Champion Revenue



5.13 L Brands



5.13.1 L Brands Revenue



5.13.2 L Brands Stores



5.14 Li-Ning



5.14.1 Li-Ning Revenue



5.15 Lorna Jane



5.15.1 Lorna Jane Revenue



5.16 Lululemon Athletica



5.16.1 Lululemon Athletica Revenue



5.17 New Balance



5.17.1 New Balance Running & Sports Bras



5.17.2 New Balance Revenue



5.17.3 New Balance Manufacturing



5.18 Nike



5.18.1 Nike Revenue



5.19 Puma



5.19.1 Puma Revenue



5.20 Reebok



5.20.1 Reebok Revenue



5.21 Triumph



5.21.1 Triumph International



5.22 Under Armour



5.22.1 Under Armour Sports Business



5.22.2 Under Armour Regional Segment Revenue



5.22.3 Under Armour Speed of Development and Manufacturing



5.23 VF Vanity Fair



5.23.1 VF Revenue



5.24 Wacoal



5.24.1 Wacoal Fit Consultants



5.24.2 Nursing Bras



5.24.3 Global Sleeping Bras







6 Sports Bra Detailed Regional and Segment Analysis



6.1 Americas



6.2 Europe



6.3 China



6.4 India



6.5 Japan



6.6 Southeast Asia



6.7 Korea



6.8 Sports Bra Market Participants





For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hrb43h/global_sports?w=5

