Global Sports Fishing Equipment Industry
Feb 04, 2019, 18:04 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Sports Fishing Equipment in US$ by the following Product Segments: Rods, Reels & Poles, Lures, Flies & Baits, Fishing Lines, Hooks, and Others.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04246024
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 167 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Aftco Mfg. Co., Inc.
- Daiwa Corporation
- Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle Co.
- Eppinger Mfg. Co.
- Gamakatsu Co., Ltd.
- Grandt Industries, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04246024
SPORTS FISHING EQUIPMENT MCP-1
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Fishing Rods
Fishing Reels
Fishing Lures
Fishing Flies
Fishing Bait
Fishing Lines
Fishing Hooks
Fishing Nets
Floats
Fishing Sinker
Fishing Swivel
Tackle Boxes
Other Fishing Equipment
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Sports Fishing Equipment: Meeting the Ever-Changing Needs of Recreational Fishing, the Healthful Pastime
Myriad Health and Well-Being Benefits of Recreational Fishing Drive Widespread Adoption of Fishing Equipment
Key Health and Well-Being Benefits of Recreational Fishing Ranked in the Order of Importance
Global Market Outlook
Developed Countries are Traditional Revenue Contributors, while Developing Countries Spearhead Market Growth
Table 1: Global Sports Fishing Equipment Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, Europe, USA, Canada, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Lures, Flies, & Baits: The Fastest Growing Segment
Table 2: Global Sports Fishing Equipment Market - Product Segment Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2016-2024: Lures, Flies, & Baits; Fishing Lines; Rods, Reels, & Poles; Fishing Hooks, and Other Fishing Equipment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES
Steady Proliferation of Connected Electronic Fishing Devices Drive Healthy Market Growth
Select Innovative Electronic Sports Fishing- Related Products
AngLR Tracker for Fishing Rod
FishSentry Connected Fishing Rods
PowerRay Underwater Robot
Marcum Recon 5 Underwater Camera
FLIR Ocean Scout TK Night-Vision Camera
Garmin Striker Fishfinder
Humminbird HELIX 10
Berkley's PowerBait MaxScent, SOLIX GPS, and KastKing's BioSpool
A Fishing Camera for Easy Underwater Viewing Using Tablets or Smartphones
Bobber with an Integrated Intel Chip
Notable Advanced Electronic Fishing Lures
Passion for Outdoors and the Drive to Preserve Nature Drive Demand from the Millennials Population
Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators
Table 3: Global Millennials Population by Region (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Millennials for North America, Europe, China & Japan, Latin America and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population in Developing Countries: 2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Disruptive Technologies that Transformed the Sports Fishing Boats over the Years
Electronics
The Internet
Braided Line
Smartphones
Mezzanines
Computer-Controlled Diesel-Engine Technology
Pod Drives
Composite Construction
Satellite Communications
Focus on Developing Fishing Infrastructure Platforms Strengthens Market Prospects
Surging Popularity of Kayak Fishing Benefits Market Expansion
Increasing Disposable Incomes to Propel Sports Fishing Equipment Sales
Table 5: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region (2017E, 2025P & 2030P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Surging Interest in Fishing among Women Opens Up Growth Avenues
4. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
Airbomb: A Revolutionary Mid-Air Baiting Device
Shimano Develops World's Most Advanced Fishing Reel
Lures Mimic Sounds of Fish
Lures with Characteristic Wobbling Action
Bait Covers More Water to Find Feeding Fish
3D Printed Fishing Bobbers
Recent ARC Fishing Innovations
Advancements in Fly Fishing Reels
Innovative Fishing Accessories
Other Innovative Fishing Rods, Lures and Reels
Fishing Baits
Fishing Reels
Fishing Rods
Fishing Tackle and Gear
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Sports Fishing Equipment: A Prelude
Types of Sports Fishing Equipment
Fishing Rods
Fly Fishing Rods
Spin Casting Rods
Spinning Rods
Ice Fishing Rods
Ultra-Light Rods
Surf Rods
Standard Beachcasting
Bass Rod
Conventional Boat Rods
Uptide Rods
Specialist Rods
Fishing Reels
Spin-Casting Reel
Bait Casting Reel
Fly Reel
Spinning Reel
Fishing Lures
Fishing Flies
Fishing Bait
Natural Bait
Artificial Bait
Fishing Lines
Fishing Hooks
Fishing Nets
Floats
Fishing Sinker
Fishing Swivel
Tackle Boxes
Fishing Techniques
Angling
Trolling
Long-Line Fishing
Snagging
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Sports Fishing Equipment: A Highly Fragmented Marketplace
Leading Fishing Rod Brands Worldwide
Shimano: A Dominant Force in the Fishing Gear Market
Floating Minnow from Rapala: The Story of Invention to Commercialization
Notable Fishing Equipment Brands by Category
Fishing Reels and their Features
Fishing Rods and their Features
Fishing Gears and their Features
Competition: Noteworthy Trends
Manufacturers Develop New Equipment to Address Evolving Fishing Requirements
Brand Loyalty Increase Value of Premium Brands
Strategic Acquisitions: A Key Trend
Seasonal Fishing Tackle Demand: A Major Concern for Manufacturers
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
Aftco Mfg. Co., Inc. (USA)
Daiwa Corporation (USA)
Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle Co. (USA)
Eppinger Mfg. Co. (USA)
Gamakatsu Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Grandt Industries, Inc. (USA)
Jim Teeny, Inc. (USA)
Koppers Fishing and Tackle Corp. (Canada)
O. Mustad & Son A.S. (Norway)
Okuma Fishing Tackle Corporation (USA)
Plano Synergy Holdings, Inc. (USA)
PRADCO Outdoor Brands, Inc. (USA)
Pure Fishing, Inc. (USA)
Abu Garcia®
Berkley®
Fenwick®
PENN®
Pflueger®
Rapala VMC Corporation (Finland)
Rome Specialty Company, Inc. (USA)
Sea Master Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
Shimano, Inc. (Japan)
St. Croix of Park Falls, Ltd. (USA)
Taylor Fly Fishing (USA)
TICA Fishing Tackle (China)
Zebco Sales Company, LLC (USA)
6.2 Product Launches
Daiwa Releases EXIST Spinning Reels
Megabass Launches OROCHI XX Series
DAIWA's Emeraldas Releases Emeraldas MX '17 Eging Reel
Shimano Introduces Saltwater-Fishing Products
Z-Man Announces Lineup of Fishing Lures
St. Croix Launches Imperial USA Fly Rod
Okuma Launches Okuma PCH Custom Rods
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
Newell Brands Announce Plans to Divest Pure Fishing
Marukyu Europe Sells RigMarole
PRADCO Acquires War Eagle Custom Lures
Lew's Acquires Strike King
Big Rock Sports to Acquire Redl Sports
Castanea Partners with Simms Fishing Products
Gibbs-Delta Tackle Acquires O'Ki Brand
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports Fishing Equipment by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: World Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: World 14-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fishing Rods, Reels & Poles by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: World Historic Review for Fishing Rods, Reels & Poles by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: World 14-Year Perspective for Fishing Rods, Reels & Poles by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fishing Lures, Flies & Baits by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: World Historic Review for Fishing Lures, Flies & Baits by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World 14-Year Perspective for Fishing Lures, Flies & Baits by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fishing Lines by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World Historic Review for Fishing Lines by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Fishing Lines by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fishing Hooks by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: World Historic Review for Fishing Hooks by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for Fishing Hooks by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Fishing Equipment by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Fishing Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Fishing Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
Socio-Economic Importance of Recreational Fishing Drive Steady Growth in Demand for Sports Fishing Equipment
Table 25: Popular Outdoor Activities in the US by Type (2010-2016): Breakdown of Number of Participants (Millions) for Biking, Camping, Fishing, Hiking, and Running/Jogging (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: US Fishing Equipment Market by Fishing Waters (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Retail Sales for Freshwater, Saltwater and Great Lakes (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
A Few Policy Related Achievements for Recreational Fishing Industry in the US
US Fishing Lines Market: Monofilament Continues to Dominate, while Braided Lines Spearhead Growth
Table 27: US Fishing Line Market by Segment (2018 & 2024): Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Monofilament, Fluorocarbon, and Braided (Microfilament) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Fishing Equipment in the US: An Evolutionary Scan
Growing Popularity of Kite Fishing Augurs Well for Market Demand
Essential Gear for Kite Fishing
Technology Advancements in Sport Fishing Boats
Future Outlook for the Fishing Industry
Freshwater Fishing Continues to be the Most Popular Fishing Form
Table 28: Fishing Participants in the US by Category (2006-2016): Number of Participants (in Millions) for All Categories, Freshwater, Saltwater & Fly Fishing (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Table 29: US Fishing Participation by Gender (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Fishing Participants (All, New & Lost) for Male and Female (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: US Fishing Participation by Age Group (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Fishing Participants (All, New & Lost) for 6-12 Years, 13-17 Years, 18-24 Years, 25-
Years, and Above 45 Years (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: Number of Youth Participants (in Million) by Age Group in the US: 2007-2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing Participation of Women in Sports Fishing Bodes Well for Market Demand
Campaign "60-in-60" to Bolster Angler Participation
B.Market Analytics
Table 32: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels & Poles; Lures, Flies & Baits; Fishing Lines; Hooks and Other Fishing Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: US Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels & Poles; Lures, Flies & Baits; Fishing Lines; Hooks and Other Fishing Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: US 14-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Rods, Reels & Poles; Lures, Flies & Baits; Fishing Lines; Hooks and Other Fishing Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.2 Canada
A.Market Analysis
Canada: A Major Recreational Fishing Hub Continue to Witness Steady Market Growth
British Columbia: One of the Major Sports Fishing Destinations in the Country
B.Market Analytics
Table 35: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels & Poles; Lures, Flies & Baits; Fishing Lines; Hooks and Other Fishing Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: Canadian Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels & Poles; Lures, Flies & Baits; Fishing Lines; Hooks and Other Fishing Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Rods, Reels & Poles; Lures, Flies & Baits; Fishing Lines; Hooks and Other Fishing Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.3 Japan
Market Analysis
Table 38: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels & Poles; Lures, Flies & Baits; Fishing Lines; Hooks and Other Fishing Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: Japanese Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels & Poles; Lures, Flies & Baits; Fishing Lines; Hooks and Other Fishing Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Rods, Reels & Poles; Lures, Flies & Baits; Fishing Lines; Hooks and Other Fishing Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4 Europe
A.Market Analysis
Europe: A Matured Fishing Equipment Market Continue to Sustain Growth
B.Market Analytics
Table 41: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports Fishing Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: European Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: European 14-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels & Poles; Lures, Flies & Baits; Fishing Lines; Hooks and Other Fishing Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: European Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels & Poles; Lures, Flies & Baits; Fishing Lines; Hooks and Other Fishing Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: European 14-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Rods, Reels & Poles; Lures, Flies & Baits; Fishing Lines; Hooks and Other Fishing Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.1 France
Market Analysis
Table 47: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels & Poles; Lures, Flies & Baits; Fishing Lines; Hooks and Other Fishing Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: French Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels & Poles; Lures, Flies & Baits; Fishing Lines; Hooks and Other Fishing Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: French 14-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Rods, Reels & Poles; Lures, Flies & Baits; Fishing Lines; Hooks and Other Fishing Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
Table 50: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels & Poles; Lures, Flies & Baits; Fishing Lines; Hooks and Other Fishing Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: German Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels & Poles; Lures, Flies & Baits; Fishing Lines; Hooks and Other Fishing Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: German 14-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Rods, Reels & Poles; Lures, Flies & Baits; Fishing Lines; Hooks and Other Fishing Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
Table 53: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels & Poles; Lures, Flies & Baits; Fishing Lines; Hooks and Other Fishing Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: Italian Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels & Poles; Lures, Flies & Baits; Fishing Lines; Hooks and Other Fishing Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Rods, Reels & Poles; Lures, Flies & Baits; Fishing Lines; Hooks and Other Fishing Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.4 United Kingdom
Market Analysis
Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels & Poles; Lures, Flies & Baits; Fishing Lines; Hooks and Other Fishing Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: UK Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels & Poles; Lures, Flies & Baits; Fishing Lines; Hooks and Other Fishing Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: UK 14-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Rods, Reels & Poles; Lures, Flies & Baits; Fishing Lines; Hooks and Other Fishing Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
Table 59: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels & Poles; Lures, Flies & Baits; Fishing Lines; Hooks and Other Fishing Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: Spanish Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels & Poles; Lures, Flies & Baits; Fishing Lines; Hooks and Other Fishing Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Rods, Reels & Poles; Lures, Flies & Baits; Fishing Lines; Hooks and Other Fishing Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
Table 62: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels & Poles; Lures, Flies & Baits; Fishing Lines; Hooks and Other Fishing Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: Russian Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels & Poles; Lures, Flies & Baits; Fishing Lines; Hooks and Other Fishing Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Rods, Reels & Poles; Lures, Flies & Baits; Fishing Lines; Hooks and Other Fishing Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.7 Rest of Europe
A.Market Analysis
Denmark: A Niche Regional Market Set to Witness Sustainable Fishing Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 65: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels & Poles; Lures, Flies & Baits; Fishing Lines; Hooks and Other Fishing Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels & Poles; Lures, Flies & Baits; Fishing Lines; Hooks and Other Fishing Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Rods, Reels & Poles; Lures, Flies & Baits; Fishing Lines; Hooks and Other Fishing Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.5 Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific, Aided by China, Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
China: A Leading Producer of Sports Fishing Equipment Worldwide
Chinese Manufacturers Focus on Product Development and Cost Reduction
B.Market Analytics
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports Fishing Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels & Poles; Lures, Flies & Baits; Fishing Lines; Hooks and Other Fishing Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels & Poles; Lures, Flies & Baits; Fishing Lines; Hooks and Other Fishing Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Rods, Reels & Poles; Lures, Flies & Baits; Fishing Lines; Hooks and Other Fishing Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.6 REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Brazil: A Niche Recreational Fishing Market in the Region
B.Market Analytics
Table 74: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels & Poles; Lures, Flies & Baits; Fishing Lines; Hooks and Other Fishing Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: Rest of World Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels & Poles; Lures, Flies & Baits; Fishing Lines; Hooks and Other Fishing Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Rods, Reels & Poles; Lures, Flies & Baits; Fishing Lines; Hooks and Other Fishing Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 167 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 180) The United States (69) Canada (3) Japan (7) Europe (54) - France (7) - Germany (3) - The United Kingdom (6) - Italy (10) - Spain (4) - Rest of Europe (24) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (47)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04246024
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article