Global Sports Management Announces The NFL Alumni Legends Party

MIAMI, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Sports Management, along with its affiliates Global Travel and Global Tickets, are excited to announce The NFL Alumni Legends Party, a hospitality event designed around Super Bowl LIV. The Legend Party will be held in South Florida at The Costa Hollywood Beach Resort, located at 777 N. Ocean Drive Hollywood Beach, FL on January 31, 2020. The party provides four hours of premium open bar, food, and entertainment. It also includes brand recognition to its sponsors which includes the NFL Alumni Association and Mercedes Benz. This event incorporates an open-air roof top venue with bars, dance floors, and a private roof top VIP area. Attendees can rub elbows and mingle with celebrities and professional athletes in a modern setting.

The NFL Alumni Legends Party

Global Sports will be hosting the NFL Alumni Association and their mission of "Caring for Kids" as their strategic partner at the Legends Party to assist them in giving back in their local communities by raising funds for youth-related charities through their 35 regional chapters which raises funds and spreads awareness. Ron Foster, CEO of Global Sports Management, proclaims "We are delighted that the NFL Alumni Association and their "Caring for Kids" mission has allowed us to help them increase visibility into their organization through our annual events. This is just the type of affiliation and long-term relationship Global Sports has been looking for to further our charity fundraising efforts. In addition to the Legends Party, we are also supporting our new partner Captain Tickets, the Full Hou5e, and the Ladies Love Football event in Miami January 30th, 2020.

Global Sports Management has designed, promoted, and produced top quality celebrity fundraisers with some of the world's foremost entertainers and sports figures. We have dedicated professionals that work behind the scenes, without recognition, to accomplish our mission and purpose. For more information and details please visit www.legendsparty.com

