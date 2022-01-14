Global Sports Medicine & Physiotherapy Market Research Report (2021 to 2027) - by Product, Therapy Equipment, Application, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Medicine & Physiotherapy Market Research Report by Product, by Therapy Equipment, by Application, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Sports Medicine & Physiotherapy Market size was estimated at USD 8,245.72 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 8,944.13 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.83% to reach USD 14,915.43 million by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Sports Medicine & Physiotherapy Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Sports Medicine & Physiotherapy Market, including Acumed LLC, Arthrex, Inc., Bauerfeind AG, Biotek, Breg Inc, Carestream Health, Conmed Corporation, Cramer Products, DePuy Synthes, DJO Global, Inc., Include Health Inc., iTrace Biomedical Inc., KARL STORZ, KATOR LLC, MedShape, Medtronic, MTF Biologics, Mueller Sports, Inc., Performance Health International Limited, PolyPhysics, Inc., Quadrant Biosciences, RTI Surgical, RoG Sports Medicine, Smith & Nephew PLC, Stryker Corporation, Wright Medical Group N.V., Wright Medical Technology, Zimmer Biomet, and Ossur.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Sports Medicine & Physiotherapy Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Sports Medicine & Physiotherapy Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Sports Medicine & Physiotherapy Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Sports Medicine & Physiotherapy Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Sports Medicine & Physiotherapy Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Sports Medicine & Physiotherapy Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Sports Medicine & Physiotherapy Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rising incidence of sports injuries worldwide

5.1.1.2. Growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries

5.1.1.3. Rapid introduction of new products toward treatment modalities

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Relatively high cost of implants and other devices

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Ongoing developments in regenerative medicine

5.1.3.2. Surge in adoption of computer assisted robotic surgeries to reduce recovery time

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Lack of skilled expertise in the field

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Sports Medicine & Physiotherapy Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Accessories

6.3. Body Reconstruction Products

6.3.1. Arthroscopy Devices

6.3.2. Fracture and Ligament Repair Products

6.3.3. Implants

6.3.4. Orthobiologics

6.3.5. Prosthetic Devices

6.4. Body Support and Recovery Products

6.4.1. Braces and Supports

6.4.2. Compression Clothing

6.4.3. Physiotherapy Equipment



7. Sports Medicine & Physiotherapy Market, by Therapy Equipment

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Accessories

7.2.1. Physiotherapy Furniture

7.2.2. Physiotherapy Tapes & Bandages

7.3. Equipment

7.3.1. Combination Therapy Equipment

7.3.2. Continuous Passive Motion Therapy Equipment

7.3.3. Cryotherapy Equipment

7.3.4. Electrotherapy Equipment

7.3.5. Exercise Therapy Equipment

7.3.6. Laser Therapy Equipment

7.3.7. Magnetic & Pressure Therapy Equipment

7.3.8. Shockwave Therapy Equipment

7.3.9. Traction Therapy Equipment

7.3.10. Ultrasound Equipment



8. Sports Medicine & Physiotherapy Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Back & Spine Injuries

8.3. Cardiovascular & Pulmonary

8.4. Elbow & Wrist Injuries

8.5. Foot & Ankle Injuries

8.6. Gynecological

8.7. Hip & Groin Injuries

8.8. Knee Injuries

8.9. Musculoskeletal

8.10. Neurological

8.11. Pediatric

8.12. Shoulder Injuries



9. Sports Medicine & Physiotherapy Market, by End User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Ambulatory Surgery Centres

9.3. Home Care Settings

9.4. Hospitals

9.5. Physiotherapy Centres & Clinics



10. Americas Sports Medicine & Physiotherapy Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Sports Medicine & Physiotherapy Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Taiwan

11.12. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Sports Medicine & Physiotherapy Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

15. Appendix



