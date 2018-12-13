Global Sports Medicine Devices Market to 2025 - Prevention Through Genomics Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, Dec 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Sports Medicine Devices Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product, Application, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sports medicine devices market is expected to reach US$ 10,662.5 Mn in 2025 from US$ 5,822.6 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2018-2025.

The growth of the sports medicine devices market is primarily attributed to increasing incidence of sports injuries. Moreover, the presence of large number of sports medicine associations is expected to fuel the market growth. The introduction of advanced technology in the sports medicine market is expected to offer significant growth opportunity in the sports medicine devices market during the forecast period.

The innovations of the new technologies are expected to introduce new therapies and procedures that will help to reduce time and costs and provide optimized and personalized results to continue to shape the medical device industry. Also the intelligent orthopedics in combination with traditional techniques and high-end technology will enable to change the future of industry.

The associations for the sports medicine are increasing across the countries in the world. The associations are involved in spreading the awareness about the sport medicine which is helping sports players and athletes to recover from their injuries. Some of the global groups and associations for the sports medicine are International Council of Sports Science and Physical Education (ICSSPE), International Federation of Sports Medicine (FIMS) and World Federation of Athletic Training & Therapy (WFATT).

Global sports medicine devices market, based on product was segmented as, body reconstruction and repair, body support and accessories. In 2017, body reconstruction and repair segment held the largest share by the market, by product. This is mainly attributed to the benefits offered such as, reduction in pain and improved functioning. In addition, it also amplify the body's natural healing abilities and enhances the growth of new cartilage, ligaments and tendons.

Global sports medicine devices market, based on application was segmented knee, shoulder, ankle/foot, elbow & wrist, and others. In 2017, knee segment held the largest share of market, by application. In addition, the segment is anticipated to witness a significant growth among other applications, during the forecast period.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for sports medicine devices included in the report are World Health Organization (WHO), Organisation for Economic Co-operation (OECD), National Research Foundation (NRF), International Diabetes Federation (IDF), Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) and others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope Of The Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

2. Global Sports Medicine Devices Market - Key Takeaways

3. Global Sports Medicine Devices- Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Pest Analysis

4. Global Sports Medicine Devices Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Increase In The Number Of Sports Medicine Associations

4.1.2 Increasing Incidences Of Sports Injuries

4.1.3 Rising Demand For Minimally Invasive Methods

4.2 Key Market Opportunities

4.2.1 Penetration Into Emerging Economies

4.2.2 Introduction Of Advanced Technologies

4.3 Future Trends

4.3.1 Prevention Through Genomics

4.4 Impact Analysis

5. Sports Medicine Devices Market - Global Analysis

5.1 Global Sports Medicine Devices Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

5.2 Global Sports Medicine Devices Market, By Geography - Forecasts And Analysis

5.3 Performance Of Key Players

5.3.1 Arthrex Inc.

5.3.2 Smith And Nephew

5.4 Expert Opinions

6. Global Sports Medicine Devices Market Analysis - By Product

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global Sports Medicine Devices Market, By Product, 2017 & 2025 (%)

6.3 Body Reconstruction And Repair Market

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Global Body Reconstruction And Repair Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.3.3 Fracture And Ligament Repair Devices Market

6.3.4 Orthobiologics Market

6.3.5 Arthroscopy Devices Market

6.3.6 Prosthetic Market

6.4 Body Support Market

6.4.1 Overview

6.4.2 Global Body Support Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.4.3 Braces Market

6.4.4 Topical Pain Relief Market

6.4.5 Compression Clothing Market

6.4.6 Thermal Therapy Devices Market

6.4.7 Others Market

6.5 Accessories Market

7. Global Sports Medicine Devices Market Analysis - By Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Sports Medicine Devices Market, By Application, 2017 & 2025 (%)

7.3 Elbow & Wrist Market

7.4 Shoulder Market

7.5 Knee Market

7.6 Ankle/Foot Market

7.7 Others Market

8. North America Sports Medicine Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025

9. Europe Sports Medicine Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025

10. Asia-Pacific Sports Medicine Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025

11. Middle East & Africa Sports Medicine Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025

12. South And Central America Sports Medicine Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025

13. Sports Medicine Devices Market - Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Growth Strategies In The Sports Medicine Devices Market, 2015-2018

13.3 Organic Growth Strategies

13.3.1 Overview

13.3.2 Product Launches

13.3.3 Expansion

13.4 Inorganic Growth Strategies

13.4.1 Overview

13.4.2 Partnership

13.4.3 Acquisitions

14. Sports Medicine Devices Market, Key Company Profiles

DJO Global

Zimmer Biomet

STRYKER

Smith & Nephew

DePuy Synthes

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Arthrex, Inc.

CONMED Corporation

Mueller Sports Medicine , Inc.

, Inc. RTI Surgical, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pc9qs9/global_sports?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

