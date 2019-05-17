Global Sports Medicine Market 2019-2026 - Pipeline Remains Robust with the Development of 3D Printing Orthopedic Implant Products and Robotic Systems

DUBLIN, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sports Medicine Market: Focus on Products, Applications and 24 Countries Data: Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sports medicine market was estimated to be $5.99 billion in 2018 and is expected to be $9.25 billion by 2026. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.64% from 2019 to 2026.

Prevention and recovery from the injuries endured during sports activities are key factors for the performance of professionals, as well as nonprofessional sportsperson. The rising participation in sports activities, fuelled by an awareness towards health, is leading to the growth of sports medicine market.

Physical activities such as exercise and sports are an important aspect of a healthy lifestyle. They help improve stamina, inculcate team spirit, and help develop fitness. However, an active participation in sports, rigorous exercises and related physical activities, may also lead to injuries such as rotator cuff injuries and superior labral tear from anterior to posterior (SLAP) and trauma to joints and other body parts. The need of an active sportsperson to prevent, and treat, these injuries has led to the creation of a specialized healthcare branch - sports medicine.

Sports medicine deals with the overall physical fitness of athletes. Prevention and a fast recovery from the injuries endured during sports activities are important specifically for professional sportspersons, making sports medicine prominent for them. Additionally, the global sports medicine market has witnessed noteworthy advancements in the past few years, with improved forms of techniques in treatment and products that help the prevention and recovery process.

For instance, DePuy Synthes launched Speedtrap Graft Prep System on March, 2017, which provides easy surgical method in comparison to the traditional techniques. Smith & Nephew has launched Journey II XR in March 2018, which provides partial knee replacement to aid early recovery from a knee injury to the affected person. Such products are in demand as patients are opting for minimally invasive surgeries and procedures so as to reduce the in-patient time in hospital and have a speedy recovery so as to return to sports field faster.

Research Highlights:

Recent advancements for sports injuries treatment by using minimally invasive methods have led to reduced blood loss, pain, and risk of infections, as well as aid in faster recovery of the patients at an affordable cost.

Based on product segmentation, the major contributor towards the market was body reconstruction and repair products which was valued at $3.88 billion in 2018. However, body support and recovery products displayed higher CAGR due to their versatile product range.

in 2018. However, body support and recovery products displayed higher CAGR due to their versatile product range. The global sports medicine market, segmented on application, was dominated by knee injuries. This is majorly because legs and knees are involved in a lot of sports such as football, cricket and rugby. Hence this exposed joint is more prone to injuries. The highest CAGR was however shown by elbow and wrist injuries segments - as elbow and wrist joints have a fragile nature - which is growing at a rate of 7.62% from 2019 to 2026.

The pipeline of sports medicine remains robust with the development of 3D printing orthopedic implant products and robotic systems.

Companies Mentioned



Arthrex, Inc.

Bioventus LLC

Breg, Inc.

Ceterix Orthopaedics Inc.

ConMed Corporation

DJO, LLC

General Electric Company

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

Mueller Sports Medicine , Inc.

, Inc. Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

RTI Surgical, INC.

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, INC.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ogn5p3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

