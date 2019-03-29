Global Spunbond Nonwovens Market Forecast to 2023: Focus on Personal Care & Hygiene, Medical, Agriculture, Packaging, & Automotive Industries

DUBLIN, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spunbond Nonwovens Market by Function (Disposable & Durable), Material Type (Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Polyester), End Use (Personal Care & Hygiene, Medical, Agriculture, Packaging, Automotive) and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The spunbond nonwovens market is estimated to be valued at USD 12.7 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 18.3 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2023.



A growing preference for spunbond nonwovens in comparison to other nonwovens, growing use of spunbond nonwoven fabrics in the medical sector, and high demand for polypropylene spunbond nonwovens are the key factors driving the growth of this market. The high cost of finished products affects the pricing structure of the intermediary industry and stagnant growth in the baby diaper segment in matured markets acts as a key restraint to the growth of the spunbond nonwovens market.



Disposable spunbond nonwoven is the largest segment of the global spunbond nonwovens market, by function.



The disposable segment accounted for the larger share of the spunbond nonwovens market in 2018. This large share is mainly attributed to the material being cost-effective and the key functional properties which make it a preferred material, especially for products which have limited use, such as adult incontinence products, baby diapers, and sanitary pads.

Extensive R&D is being carried out to increase the bio-degradability of disposable spunbonded nonwoven products. Polylactic acid spunbonded nonwovens have gathered attention as they are known to be biodegradable and biocompatible. Fitesa is among the leading producers for polylactic acid spunbonded nonwovens.



Polypropylene is the largest material type in the spunbond nonwovens market.



Polypropylene is the largest material type segment in the spunbond nonwovens market. Polypropylene is cheaper in comparison to other raw materials, which makes it a preferred material, especially for disposable products such as baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and sanitary pads. One of the major advantages of using polypropylene is its affordability and yield. They have a low specific gravity and highest versatility amongst other available raw materials.



Asia Pacific is projected to lead the spunbond nonwovens market during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global spunbond nonwovens market during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia Pacific spunbond nonwovens market is mainly driven by rising disposable incomes and the growing consumption of disposable products. The spunbond nonwovens market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. This growth is primarily attributed to the high demand for spunbond nonwovens from countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Spunbond Nonwovens Market

4.2 Spunbond Nonwovens Market, By Function

4.3 Spunbond Nonwovens Market, By Material

4.4 Spunbond Nonwovens Market, By End Use

4.5 Spunbond Nonwovens Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Ease of Manufacturing and Growing Awareness Regarding Disposable Products

5.2.1.2 Growing Consumption of Spunbond Nonwovens in the Healthcare Sector

5.2.1.3 High Demand for Polypropylene Spunbond Nonwovens

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

5.2.2.2 High Cost of Finished Products Affects the Pricing Structure of the Intermediary Industry

5.2.2.3 Stagnant Growth in the Baby Diaper Segment in Matured Markets

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Geotextiles

5.2.3.2 Investments in Developing Countries of Asia Pacific

5.2.3.3 Rising Standard of Living

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Entry Barriers for Small to Medium-Sized Enterprises in Developing Countries

5.2.4.2 Growing Complexity of the Supply Chain

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Cost Structure Analysis

5.5 Effects of Various Parameters on Different Nonwoven Processes

5.6 Economic Indicators

5.6.1 Industry Outlook

5.6.1.1 Medical

5.6.1.2 Agriculture

5.6.1.3 Packaging

5.6.1.4 Automotive



6 Web Bonding Process

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Web Bonding Process

6.2.1 Mechanical Bonding Process

6.2.1.1 Needle-Punching

6.2.1.2 Hydroentanglement

6.2.2 Chemical Bonding Process

6.2.2.1 Saturation Bonding

6.2.2.2 Foam Bonding

6.2.2.3 Spray Bonding

6.2.2.4 Print Bonding

6.2.3 Thermal Bonding Process

6.2.3.1 Calender Bonding

6.2.3.2 Infrared Bonding

6.2.3.3 Ultrasonic Bonding



7 Spunbond Nonwovens Market, Import Export Data, 2013-2017

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Asia Pacific

7.2.1 China

7.2.2 India

7.2.3 Japan

7.2.4 South Korea

7.2.5 Malaysia

7.2.6 Australia

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 France

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 UK

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Russia

7.3.7 Turkey

7.3.8 Netherlands

7.4 North America

7.4.1 US

7.4.2 Canada

7.4.3 Mexico

7.5 Middle East & Africa

7.5.1 Saudi Arabia

7.5.2 UAE

7.5.3 Egypt

7.5.4 South Africa

7.6 South America

7.6.1 Brazil

7.6.2 Argentina

7.6.3 Chile



8 Spunbond Nonwovens Market, By Function

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Disposable

8.2.1 Disposable Segment is Estimated to Witness Highest Growth Due to Rising Adoption in the Emerging Countries

8.3 Durable

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Was the Leading Region for Durable Spunbond Nonwovens



9 Spunbond Nonwovens Market, By Material

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Polypropylene

9.2.1 Polypropylene is the Largest Material Type Due to Its Affordability and High Production Yield

9.3 Polyester

9.3.1 Polyester is Widely Used in Geotextile and Filtration End Use

9.4 Polyethylene

9.4.1 Asia Pacific is the Leading Region for Polyethylene Spunbond Nonwovens

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Polyamide

9.5.2 Polyurethane

9.5.3 Polylactic Acid

9.5.4 Bico



10 Spunbond Nonwovens Market, By End Use

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Personal Care & Hygiene

10.2.1 Rising Awareness Regarding Health & Hygiene and Increased Penetration of Hygiene Products in Emerging Countries has Resulted in Increased Demand for Personal Care & Hygiene End Use

10.3 Medical

10.3.1 High Demand for Disposable Caps, Gowns, and Masks has Resulted in Growth in the Medical Segment of Spunbond Nonwovens

10.4 Agriculture

10.4.1 Agriculture Segment is Witnessing High Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

10.5 Packaging

10.5.1 Packaging is Witnessing Highest Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

10.6 Automotive

10.6.1 Polyester Spunbonded Nonwovens are Widely Used in the Automotive Segment

10.7 Others

10.7.1 Construction

10.7.2 Geotextile

10.7.3 Filtration



11 Regional Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Asia Pacific

11.2.1 China

11.2.1.1 China is the Largest Market in the Asia Pacific Region With Second Fastest CAGR

11.2.2 India

11.2.2.1 India is the Fastest Growing Market for Spunbond Nonwovens in the Asia Pacific Region

11.2.3 Japan

11.2.3.1 Japan is Witnessing Growth in the Personal Care & Hygiene Segment

11.2.4 South Korea

11.2.4.1 South Korea is Amongst the Leading Exporter for Spunbond Nonwovens Globally

11.2.5 Taiwan

11.2.5.1 Taiwan is Amongst the Leading Producers of Spunbond Nonwovens in the Asia Pacific Region

11.2.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Germany is the Largest Market for Spunbond Nonwovens in the European Region

11.3.2 France

11.3.2.1 France is Witnessing Growth in the Personal Care & Hygiene Segment

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.3.1 Italy is Amongst the Leading Exporters of Spunbond Nonwovens in the European Region

11.3.4 UK

11.3.4.1 Medical Was the Second Largest Growing Segment in the UK Spunbond Nonwovens Market

11.3.5 Turkey

11.3.5.1 Personal Care & Hygiene Segment is the Largest End Use Segment for Spunbond Nonwovens in Turkey

11.3.6 Spain

11.3.6.1 Spain is Witnessing Good Growth in the Medical End Use Segment Due to Increasing Demand for Disposable Masks and Gowns

11.3.7 Rest of Europe

11.4 North America

11.4.1 US

11.4.1.1 US is the Largest Market for Spunbond Nonwovens in the North American Region. It is Home to Some of the Leading Manufacturers of Spunbond Nonwovens Globally

11.4.2 Canada

11.4.2.1 Personal Care & Hygiene is the Largest End Use Segment for Spunbond Nonwovens in Canada Due to Increased Demand Adult Incontinence Products

11.4.3 Mexico

11.4.3.1 Mexico is Witnessing Growth in the Disposable Spunbond Nonwovens Products

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.5.1 Saudi Arabia

11.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia is Largest Market for Spunbond Nonwovens in the Middle East & Africa Region

11.5.2 UAE

11.5.2.1 Personal Care & Hygiene is the Largest End Use Segment in the UAE for Spunbond Nonwovens

11.5.3 Egypt

11.5.3.1 Egypt is Amongst the Leading Importers of Spunbond Nonwovens in the Middle East & Africa Region

11.5.4 South Africa

11.5.4.1 South Africa is Witnessing Good Growth in the Disposable Spunbond Nonwovens Segment

11.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.6 South America

11.6.1 Brazil

11.6.1.1 Brazil is the Largest Market for Spunbond Nonwovens in the South American Region

11.6.2 Argentina

11.6.2.1 Personal Care & Hygiene is the Fastest Growing End Use Segment in Argentina

11.6.3 Chile

11.6.3.1 Disposable Segment is Witnessing Highest Growth in the Chile Spunbond Nonwovens Market

11.6.4 Rest of South America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

12.3 Competitive Benchmarking

12.4 Sme Matrix, 2019

12.5 Market Ranking Analysis

12.6 Competitive Situation & Trends



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Schouw & Co

13.2 PF Nonwovens Group

13.3 Dowdupont

13.4 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

13.5 Asahi Kasei

13.6 Toray Industries, Inc.

13.7 Mogul

13.8 Kolon Industries, Inc.

13.9 Berry Global Group, Inc.

13.10 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

13.11 Kuraray Co., Ltd

13.12 Avgol Nonwovens

13.13 Radici Group

13.14 Johns Manville Corporation

13.15 Fitesa S.A.

13.16 Other Companies

13.16.1 Umzamo Nonwovens (Pty) Ltd

13.16.2 Advance Nonwoven Vietnam Co., Ltd.

13.16.3 Mada Nonwovens

13.16.4 Ultra Nonwoven

13.16.5 KT Exports (India) Pvt. Ltd.

13.16.6 Glsan Holding

13.16.7 Bayteks Tekstil San. Ve Tic. A.S.

13.16.8 SAAF

13.16.9 Fiberweb (India) Ltd.

13.16.10 Hydroweb GmbH

13.16.11 Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric Co., Ltd.

13.16.12 Unitika Ltd

13.16.13 Alpha Foam Ltd.

13.16.14 Sidwin Fabric Pvt. Ltd.

13.16.15 Thrace Nonwovens & Geosynthetics S.A.

13.16.16 Ahlstrom-Munksj Oyj

13.16.17 SGN

13.16.18 CHTC Jiahua Nonwovens (HTJH)



