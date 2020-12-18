Global Spunbond Nonwovens Market Report 2020-2027: Intensified Demand for Nonwovens in Technical Textles to Boost Growth Prospects

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spunbond Nonwovens - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In an Unprecedented Development, Medical Disposables Become More Important that Missiles. Medical Applications of Spunbond Nonwovens Soars by a Mind-Bending 90.4%

Global medical applications of Spunbond Nonwovens is expected to soar by 90.4% in the year 2020, before stabilizing to 10.9% over the 2020 through 2027 period. The global market is expected to reach US$25.7 billion by the year 2027 trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the globe, the nonwoven industry faces a mixed bag of opportunities and challenges, given its application in diverse end-use sectors. While the market faced a severe setback in construction, automobile, and packaging sectors, there was a significant demand from healthcare, hygiene and medical markets. Personal protective equipment (PPE) experienced an exponential demand during the first half of 2020, with products such as face masks, gowns, disinfecting wipes, and antibacterial skin wipes emerging as essential products to curb the transmission of the virus. Other general-purpose medical nonwoven products, such as medical garments, under pads, and gauze, proved extremely beneficial while treating a rapidly growing number of COVID-19 patients.



With the pandemic showing no signs of receding and with infections continuing to spread and spike, consumption of single use medical supplies and consumables is continuously rising. The WHO classifies COVID-19 as a highly contagious disease caused by a novel coronavirus that spreads through saliva droplets or nasal discharges and can cause severe respiratory illness, eventually leading to an acute respiratory failure, if not timely attended. Though there are currently no treatments or vaccines available for coronavirus, its spread and the outbreak can be effectively contained by using proper PPE including surgical masks and N95 masks.



Demand for P.P.E like gloves, masks, protective gowns has skyrocketed over the last 8 months among hospitals, COVID-19 response teams & people in general. The unprecedented spike in demand has created massive shortages of gloves and masks, which is expected to continue into the year 2021 even as companies struggle to ramp-up production. As hospitals overflow with COVID-19 patients, use of non-woven medical disposables such as bandages, surgical supplies, diagnostic lab disposables, dressings, sterile packaging, overwraps, swabs etc. is witnessing robust gains.



The COVID-19 hence presents an unprecedented growth opportunity for spunbond nonwovens in the medical sector. Nonwovens are the optimal material for the N95 masks that are most needed by the front-line medical workers who are treating patients with COVID-19. When built into PPE such as medical face masks, gowns and scrubs, and even foot covers, disposable nonwovens can provide effective and inexpensive protection against microorganisms. In addition to protecting healthcare workers, ordinary citizens are also seeking masks to comply with government mask-wearing mandates and recommendations, which further boosts demand for facemasks.



Meltblown nonwovens, which is used as a critical filtration layer in N95 masks and crucial medical supplies, is expected to witness heightened demand. Hygiene manufacturers increasing rely on this fiber to offer benefits such as increased absorbency, softness and hypoallergenic features. Spunbond nonwovens are used for the outer layers of medical masks as they are breathable, protect inner layers and maintain the integrity of the mask due to high strength attribute.



Spunbond is also benefiting from elevated demand for wipes, as the pandemic has driven demand for surface disinfecting wipes and other anti-bacterial skin wipes. Cleaning and disinfecting wipes, based on spunbond and spunlace nonwovens incorporated with a disinfectant solution are expected to be effective against COVID-19.The healthcare industry requires around 89 million medical masks per month to protect the medical staff.



These masks are also needed by ordinary citizens for complying with strict government mandates. However, the quick onset of the pandemic across different countries resulted in disruption in supply chains and limited supply of medical masks. The stark shortage of face masks and PPE across countries and extended backlogs prompted manufacturers to work overtime for satiating the demand. As the spread of COVID-19 escalates globally, there are various efforts being undertaken to combat the worldwide shortage of masks and PPE to enhance availability of these masks for frontline healthcare workers, including first responders, medical practitioners, and nurses.



China, which held a 50% share of the global face masks production before the emergence of the COVID-19 outbreak, stepped up its production capacity by close to twelve-fold and is now manufacturing close to 115 million masks a month. In addition, various manufacturers in other countries are ramping up overall output of nonwoven healthcare items including face masks at their facilities. Pent-up demand for non-COVID healthcare services is also expected to keep the new found growth momentum into the year 2021 as well.



Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Covid-19 Sets a Mixed Impact on the Nonwovens Market

N95 Masks Production in China Per Day (Jan Vs April 2020 in 000 Units)

(Jan Vs in 000 Units) A Prelude to Spunbound NonWovens

Key End-Use Markets

Market Outlook

Spunbond Capacity Continues to Grow

Polypropylene Holds Major Share

Personal Care & Hygiene Enjoy Commanding Share by Application

Asia-Pacific Set to Emerge as Leading Spunbond Nonwoven Consumer

A Peek into the South East Asian Market for Spunbond Nonwovens

Competition

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Advance Nonwoven Vietnam Co., Ltd. (ANVIET)

Advanced Fabrics (SAAF)

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Bayteks Tekstil San. ve Tic. A.S.

Berry Plastics Corporation

DowDuPont, Inc.

Fiberweb ( India ) Ltd.

) Ltd. Fitesa S.A.

Gulsan Holding

Hydroweb GmbH

Johns Manville Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Kolon Industries, Inc.

Kt Exports ( India ) Pvt. Ltd.

) Pvt. Ltd. Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Mada Nonwovens Company Ltd.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Mogul Co., Ltd.

Radici Group

Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric Co., Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Ultra Nonwoven

Umzamo Nonwovens (Pty) Ltd.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Trend Towards Development of New Spunbond Nonwoven Fabrics

Intensified Demand for Nonwovens in Technical Textles to Boost Growth Prospects

Industry Witnesses Visible Shift towards Spunbonds in Geotextiles

Spunbond Nonwovens to Gain from Popularity of Composite Nonwovens

Growing Focus on Improving Crop Yield and Protection Spurs Use of Spunbond Nonwovens in Agriculture

Spunbond-Meltblown-Spunbond Finds Improved Demand

Focus Grows on Sustainability

Increasing Diaper Sales Led by Expanding Infant Population to Drive Demand

Strong Demand for Adult Incontinence Products Led by an Aging Population Augurs Well for Market Growth

Feminine Hygiene Products to Boost Growth

Revival of the Automobile Sector Post COVID-19 to Encourage Demand

Factors Pushing Demand in Automotive Applications

Growth in Demand for Building Textiles Underpins Market Expansion

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2e2p62

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

