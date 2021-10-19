Global Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Pipeline Report 2021-2031: Mechanism of Action, Dosage and Administration, Pharmacological Studies, Regulatory Milestones

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer: Pipeline Review, Developer Landscape and Competitive Insights, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer: Pipeline Review, Developer Landscape and Competitive Insights, 2021-2031" report features an extensive study on the marketed, clinical and preclinical molecules available/being developed for the treatment of Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the product pipeline and developer companies, highlighting the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies.

In addition to other elements, the study includes detailed assessment of the current market landscape, providing information about the product's mechanism of action, dosage and administration, and pharmacological studies, regulatory milestones, and other development activities.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future opportunity of therapies for Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, over the next decade.

Based on multiple parameters, such as disease prevalence, anticipated adoption of the forecasted therapies and the likely selling price of such therapeutic products, we have provided informed estimates on the evolution of the market for the period 2021-2031.

Scope of the Report

A detailed assessment of the therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, type of therapy, route of administration, type of molecule, line of therapy, dose strength and dose frequency across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

Detailed drug profiles that are either approved or in late stages of development for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer have been presented, featuring overview of the company, overview of the drug, clinical trial information, recent developments (such as clinical trial results, collaborations and conferences) and estimated sales revenue.

A detailed analysis identifying the key opinion leaders (KOLs), featuring a 2X2 analysis to assess the relative experience of certain KOLs who were shortlisted based on their contributions (in terms of involvement in various clinical studies) to this field.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the domain, over the last five years, covering research agreements, product/technology licensing agreements, mergers/acquisitions, asset purchase agreements, R&D and commercialization agreements, IP licensing agreements, clinical trial agreements, product development agreements, and other relevant deals.

A detailed analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies, based on the various relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, trial phase, number of patients enrolled, study design, trial recruitment status, and trial focus, highlighting leading sponsors, type of organization, and regional distribution of trials. In addition, it features an insightful clinical end-points analysis.

Key Questions Answered

What are the prevalent R&D trends related to squamous non-small cell lung cancer?

What are the key challenges faced by stakeholders engaged in this domain?

What are the principal therapies developed by the companies in this domain?

Who are the leading industry and non-industry players in this market?

What are the contributions of big pharma players in this field?

What are the key geographies where research on squamous non-small cell lung cancer is being conducted?

Who are the key investors in this domain?

Who are the key opinion leaders/experts in this field?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

What are the factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this upcoming market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. BACKGROUND

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market Landscape of Squamous NSCLC Drugs

3.2. Market Landscape of Squamous NSCLC Drug Developers

4. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO COMPETITIVENESS

4.1. Analysis by Geography

5. KEY MARKET INSIGHTS

5.1. Clinical Trial Analysis

5.2. Partnerships and Collaborations

5.3. KOL Analysis

6. MARKET FORECAST

6.1. Market Share by Type of Molecule / Drug Class

6.2. Market Share by Type of Therapy

6.3. Market Share by Route of Administration

6.4. Market Share by Geography

7. DRUG PROFILES

7.1. Afatinib

7.2. Pembrolizumab

7.3. Cadi 05

7.4. Nivolumab

7.5. Necitumumab

7.6. Tislelizumab

7.7. Camrelizumab

7.8. Canakinumab

7.9. Serplulimab

7.10. Ipilimumab

7.11. KN046

7.12. Cemiplimab

7.13. Niraparib

7.14. Penpulimab

7.15. Retifanlimab

7.16. SCT-I10A

7.17. Sintilimab

7.18. Atezolizumab

7.19. Toripalimab

7.20. Zimberelimab

7.21. AZD4547

7.22. Palbociclib

8. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

9. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

