Global Staffing Firm Offers Free Job Matching Service to Fight COVID-19 Crisis

As companies retool facilities, processes and retrain teams to tackle the COVID supply shortage, hiring demands from manufacturing and frontline healthcare workers have skyrocketed.

There is a strong lifesaving need, especially after the Canadian and U.S. governments revealed billions in spend to help businesses ramp up production for personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators, masks and test kits. As North American companies increase production, many expect to double workforces to meet demand. Recruitment services can be very important as companies look to hire new employees for many different jobs combatting the virus.

"As companies transform their businesses to address the COVID-19 crisis, we are seeing a gap in skills required," said Micah Williams, Tundra president. "Simultaneously we are also seeing an influx of very talented individuals who want to help. Our strength is matching great people with great opportunities. Hopefully this collection of efforts can make a difference. Everyone has a role to play to support this fight against COVID-19."

Are you hiring for the cause? To access qualified candidates for COVID-19 related projects, reach out to [email protected] where you will be assigned to an Account Executive in your state or province to strategize a hiring plan. All services are completely free as Tundra and TalentNet believe that matching talent to COVID-19- related projects is one of many essential solutions to combat the crisis.

Help us end unemployment by joining the cause to provide services as a volunteer or paid contract worker by registering here. Simply upload a resume, customize your profile, and TalentNet's AI matching technology will notify you of new positions as they become available.

