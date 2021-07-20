Global Stain Remover Market Outlook and Forecast Report 2021-2026
The "Stain Remover Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global stain remover market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.11% during 2021-2026.
Over the years, the demand for stain remover products in the construction industry especially from residential and commercial spaces has grown and will continue to grow in the upcoming years. According to IBEF, in the APAC region especially in India, the Construction sector is expected to reach by US $1 trillion by 2030.
The growing population, rising demand for public construction activities, and growing foreign investments in construction sectors are expected to fuel the growth of stain remover products during the forecast period.
STAIN REMOVER MARKET SEGMENTATION
The global stain remover market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product type, distribution channel, end-user, geography. The liquid-based product generally works on the absorbing and dissolving principle. The product is used on certain types of wet and dry stains such as tea and coffee mark on clothes. Manufacturers are offering a variety of products to remove tough stains. For instance, the Vanish Oxi Action liquid a product by Reckitt Benckiser is one of the best liquid stain remover products in the world which works exceptionally well on tough marks and gaining high momentum among users.
The changing global consumption patterns are greatly influenced by marketing and distribution strategies. Offline channels accounted for the majority of the global stain remover market share. Specialty stores and online channels are expected to witness the fastest growth over the next few years.
The rising activities in the residential sector such as the construction of houses, remodeling, and renovations of houses are supporting the growth of stain remover products. According to experts, the Residential sector gets to be normalized by 2021 across the world and the construction of new houses will support the growth of stain remover products. The rise in the construction of buildings and civic infrastructure will drive the stain remover market growth.
INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY
Increasing populations, growing women participation in household making decisions, rising per capita income, construction activities, a large segment of middle-class people, rapid urbanization, growing textile, and hospitality industry are some of the key factors driving the stain remover market in the APAC region.
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
The competitive scenario of the global stain remover market is intensifying with the presence of large number of players. Vendors, especially global players, are increasingly focusing on pursuing organic growth strategies such as product innovations and emerging companies to expand their presence, enhance product portfolio, and improve expertise in the market.
Reckitt Benckiser, Proctor & Gamble, The Clorox Company, Clariant AG, and SC Johnson & Son Inc are the key players in the stain remover market.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
1. How big is the stain remover market?
2. Which segment accounted for the largest stain remover market share?
3. Who are the key players in the stain remover market?
4. What are the factors driving the stain remover products market?
5. Which is the leading revenue-generating region for the stain remover market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Types of Stains
7.3 Classification of Stains
7.4 By Product
7.5 By Distribution
7.6 By End-User
8 Growth Opportunity by Segment
8.1 By Product
8.2 By Distribution
8.3 By End-User
8.4 By Region
9 Impact Of COVID-19
10 Frequently Asked Questions
10.1 What are the Key Factors Driving the Market for Stain Removers?
10.2 At What Rate Will the Stain Remover Market Grow?
10.3 Which Is the Leading Region for Stain Removers?
10.4 Which Form of Stain Removers Will Hold the Largest Share In 2026?
10.5 What Are the Major Players in The Stain Remover Market?
11 Market Opportunities & Trends
11.1 Rising Standard of Living
11.2 Increasing Penetration of Washing Machines
11.3 Growing Urbanization
11.4 Cumulative E-Commerce Industry
12 Market Growth Enablers
12.1 Growing Construction Industry
12.2 Inclusion of Eco-Friendly Products
12.3 High Quality of Fabric Innovation
13 Market Restraints
13.1 Rising Government Regulations
14 Market Landscape
14.1 Market Overview
14.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3 Five Forces Analysis
15 Product Type
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Powder
15.4 Liquid
15.5 Spray
15.6 Bar
15.7 Others
16 Distribution Channel
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Offline
16.4 Online
17 End-User
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Market Overview
18 Residential
18.1 Market Overview
19 Commercial
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 healthcare
19.3 Hospitality
19.4 Textile
20 Geography
20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.2 Geographic Overview
