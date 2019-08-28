Global Stainless Steel Annual Statistics 2019: Slabs, Blooms and Billets, Hot and Cold Rolled Long & Flat Products, Tubes, Stainless Steel Scrap
Aug 28, 2019, 19:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Annual Stainless Steel Statistics 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This is an annual publication released in June and features slab production by country and apparent demand for stainless steel products.
This leading reference work summarises 20 years of data, including World trade (covering over 80 countries) and detailed country trade:
- Slabs
- Blooms and billets
- Hot and cold rolled long products
- Hot and cold rolled flat products
- Tubes
- Stainless steel scrap
