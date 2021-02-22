Global Stand-alone Wireless Content Sharing Market Report 2021: Work from Home and Distance Learning, Huddle Rooms, The Connected Work Paradigm, User Adoption
DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Stand-alone Wireless Content Sharing Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The standalone wireless content sharing market is experiencing significant shifts. Empty offices and classrooms lowered demand for these products in 2020 as traditional positioning for in-room collaboration was misaligned with the rapid transition to work from home and virtual learning. There are market opportunities for wireless content sharing going forward.
Greater and more consistent articulation from providers on the ability to effectively support distributed collaboration participants will help to increase awareness about the flexibility and value of these products.
As they compete with content sharing embedded into conferencing service suites, the cost-effectiveness, differentiated functionality, and an expanding array of supporting services (e.g., cloud management, security, analytics, and reporting) and integrations (e.g., video conferencing, digital signage, etc.) will help wireless content sharing devices to be right-fit into overall customer collaboration environments.
As such, we expect the market to return to solid growth when offices and schools re-open more widely in 2H 2021, as end-user organizations equip existing and new rooms with collaboration technologies.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Dashboard
- Purpose of this Experiential Study
- 5 Step Process to Transformational Growth
- Strategic Imperatives for Suppliers
2. Growth Environment - Market Overview
- Landscape of Collaboration Tools
- Research Scope
- Market Definitions
- Market Trends
- Market Trends - Work from Home and Distance Learning
- Market Trends - Huddle Rooms
- Market Trends - The Connected Work Paradigm
- Market Trends - User Adoption
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
3. Market Forecasts
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Pricing Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion
- Average Sales Price Forecast Discussion
4. Market Share and Competitive Analysis
- Competitive Analysis - Market Share by Revenues
- Competitive Analysis - Market Share by Unit Shipments
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Dynamics
- Competitive Landscape
5. Visioning Scenarios
- Macro to Micro Visioning
- Trends/Factors Impacting the Stand-alone Wireless Content Sharing Market
- Top Predictions for the Stand-alone Wireless Content Sharing Market
6. Growth Pipeline
- Levers for Growth
7. Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Mobile-first Strategy
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Huddle Rooms and Flexible Meeting Spaces
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Play into Convergence
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Vertical Strategies
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Adjacencies/Up-sell/Cross-sell
- Growth Opportunity 6 - Channel Development
- Growth Opportunity 7 - Robust Remote Administration
- Growth Opportunity 8 - Digital Signage and Calendar Integration
- Growth Opportunity 9 - Artificial Intelligence and Analytics
- Growth Opportunity 10 - Device, Hardware and Room-as-a-Service
8. Brand and Demand - Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 11 - Zero-touch Collaboration
- Growth Opportunity 12 - Simplicity and Ease of Use
- Growth Opportunity 13 - SMB Market
- Growth Opportunity 14 - Micro-businesses
- Growth Opportunity 15 - Third-party Validation
- Growth Opportunity 16 - Innovation and Transformation
- Growth Opportunity 17 - Return on Collaboration (ROC)
- Growth Opportunity 18 - Best in Class
- Growth Opportunity 19 - Sales Enablement Content
9. Growth Opportunities Matrix
- Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone
- Growth Opportunities 1-10 - Vision and Strategy
- Growth Opportunities 11-19 - Brand and Demand
- Growth Opportunities Matrix
10. Growth Strategy and Implementation
- Growth Strategies for Your Company
- Prioritized Opportunities through Implementation
- Legal Disclaimer
11. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Airtame
- Barco
- BenQ
- Christie
- Cisco
- Crestron
- Harman
- Intel
- Kramer
- Mersive
- Poly
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ih1dtu
