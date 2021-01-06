Global Standing Desks Market Report 2020-2028: Focus on Standard, Mechanically Adjustable, Electrically Adjustable, Converter

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Standing Desks Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Global Standing Desk Market- Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2020 - 2028" offers strategic insights into the global standing desk market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2018 to 2028.



The study covers the comparative analysis of different segments for the years 2019 & 2028. The report also provides a prolific view on market dynamics such as market drivers, restraints and opportunities. The report includes a separate section highlighting the consumer behavior analysis towards standing desk.



Standing desks refer to ergonomic furniture designed for working/writing/reading while standing or sitting on a high stool/lean chair. These desks can be used by replacing the existing furniture altogether or simply as a converter desk. Standing for nearly 3 to 4hrs help faster calorie burnout and metabolism as compared to continuous sitting posture.



In addition, people using standing desks have reported of feeling more energetic and productive as compared to sitting posture. Similarly, using standing desks has proven to be effective on back/neck pain leading to better health of the people. The demand for standing desks is expected to be driven by the rising adoption of ergonomic furniture across different applications. Additionally, growing health issues related to sedentary lifestyle is another major factor pushing people towards adopting standing desks, prominently at their workplaces.



In 2019, the overall standing desks market worldwide was dominated by the mechanically adjustable standing desks segment. These standing desks can be easily altered for its height, making it suitable for larger number of users. Due to less cost as compared to the electrical counterparts, mechanical standing desks have witnessed higher preference in the market. Nevertheless, in the following years, converter standing desk segment is estimated to register the high growth.



Converter standing desk allow consumers to sit-stand as per their convenience. In addition, since converter desks are simply mounted on the existing furniture, it eliminates the additional cost and inconvenience for replacing for the existing infrastructure. The segment is anticipated to surpass the mechanically adjustable segment by 2028. Similarly, electrically adjustable standing desk segment too is projected to demonstrate high adoption in the following years.



In 2019, the global standing desks market is dominated by the North America region contributing to nearly 40% of the overall market revenue. Since the 2014, North America has portrayed high demand for standing desks. Due to high health awareness and motivation from the employers, standing desks market here is set to witness robust growth during the forecast period.



In addition, the region is home to large number of standing desk manufacturers, thereby supporting the market growth. Subsequently, the region is projected to retain its dominant position in the market throughout the forecast period. In the following years, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to register the highest growth rate in the global market.



Market Dynamics



Market Drivers

Rising demand for ergonomic furniture worldwide

High health benefits of using standing desks

Flexible designs in standing desks

Challenges

Low awareness among the people

High cost of replacement

Impact Analysis of Drivers and Challenges

Key Trends Analysis

Product enhancement

Growing inclination towards treadmill desks

Attractive Investment Proposition



Consumer Behavior Analysis

By Gender: Male vs. Female (2019 & 2028)

By Age Group: Below 20yrs, 21 to 35yrs, 36 to 50yrs and above 50yrs (2019 & 2028)

By Product Type: Standard, Mechanically Adjustable, Electrically Adjustable, Converter (2019 & 2028)

Competitive Landscape

Market Share of Standing Desk Manufacturers in the U.S., 2019 (%)

Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players

Company Profiles

SquareGrove LLC

AFC Industries, Inc.

Ergotron, Inc.

Evodesk.com, Inc.

Workrite Ergonomics, Inc.

UpDesk

Humanscale

Steelcase, Inc.

NextDesk, Inc.

IKEA

