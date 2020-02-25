Global Starch Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Starch market worldwide is projected to grow by 43.7 Million Metric Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 4.9%. Liquid Starch, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 88.4 Million Metric Tons by the year 2025, Liquid Starch will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 1.5 Million Metric Tons to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 1.3 Million Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Liquid Starch will reach a market size of 4.7 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately 12.8 Million Metric Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Archer Daniels Midland Company

AVEBE

BENEO GmbH

Cargill Inc.

Chemstar Products Company

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited

Grain Processing Corporation

Ingredion Incorporated

PT. Budi Starch & Sweetener Tbk

& Sweetener Tbk Roquette Frères

Tereos Starch & Sweeteners s.a.s.

Tate & Lyle PLC

The Emsland Group

Zhucheng Xingmao Corn Developing Co. Ltd.









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Starch: Key Properties Position Starch as an Integral

Ingredient in Food and Non-Food Applications

Recent Market Activity

Market Prospects: Stable Growth Ahead

Developing Economies Continue to Fuel Starch Demand

Production Scenario

World Trade in Starch & Inulin: A Brief Overview

Global Competitor Market Shares

Starch Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 &

2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Modified Starch Market: Food & Beverage Industry Fuels Growth

Food & Beverage Leads the Global Modified Starch Market

Resistant Starch Products Lead Modified Starches Market

Asia-Pacific Leads Modified Starch Market

Modified Starch Market Receives Boost with Biotechnology

Functional and Health Foods Foster Growth in Modified Starch

Market

Modified Starches Bring Higher Quality and Productivity to

Paper Industry

An Intensely Competitive Marketplace

Native Starch Market: Benefiting from Pure, Unaltered Physical

and Chemical Properties of Starch

Food Industry: Traditional Nourishment to Global Starch Market

Rising Health Awareness Generates Demand for Starch Products

Preference for Fat-Free Food Products

Consumer Focus on Clean Label Starches Bodes Well for

Functional Native Starches

Starch-based Biodegradable Polymers Gaining Momentum

Major Suppliers of Starch-Based Biodegradable Polymers

Starch in "Green" Products

Environmental Issues Widen Scope of Starch Usage in Detergents

and Textiles

Biodegradable Paints on Walls

What Ails Tropical Starches?

Efforts Required for Tapping Commercial Potential of Tropical

Starches

Corn Starch Market: Favorable Growth Prospects

Cassava Starch - A Key Beneficiary of the Growing Focus on

Tropical Starches

Wheat Starch: Rising Needs of Food Industry Bode Well for the

Market

Potato Starch Market: Food Industry Spurs Growth Opportunities

Wet Starch Grows in Popularity

Starch as a Replacement of Gum Arabic

Pharmaceutical Companies Use Low Cost Tapioca Starch

New Applications Emerge for Rice Starch in Pharmaceutical &

Cosmetics Industry

Innovation is the Name of the Game

Resistant Starch Comes into Focus





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Starch Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Starch Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Starch Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Liquid Starch (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in Thousand Metric Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Liquid Starch (Product Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in Thousand Metric Tons: 2009 to

2017

Table 6: Liquid Starch (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Native (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in Thousand Metric Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Native (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in Thousand Metric Tons: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Native (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Modified (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in Thousand Metric Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Modified (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in Thousand Metric Tons: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Modified (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in Thousand Metric

Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in Thousand Metric Tons: 2009

to 2017

Table 15: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Starch Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Starch Market Estimates and Projections

in Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Starch Market in the United States by Product

Segment: A Historic Review in Thousand Metric Tons for

2009-2017

Table 18: United States Starch Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Starch Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Canadian Starch Historic Market Review by Product

Segment in Thousand Metric Tons: 2009-2017

Table 21: Starch Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Starch: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 23: Starch Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 24: Japanese Starch Market Share Analysis by Product

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Starch Market Growth Prospects in Thousand

Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Starch Historic Market Analysis in China in Thousand

Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 27: Chinese Starch Market by Product Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Starch Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)

for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Starch Market Demand Scenario in Thousand

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Starch Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 30: European Starch Market Share Shift by Region/Country:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: European Starch Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 32: Starch Market in Europe in Thousand Metric Tons by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: European Starch Market Share Breakdown by Product

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 34: Starch Market in France by Product Segment: Estimates

and Projections in Thousand Metric Tons for the Period

2018-2025

Table 35: French Starch Historic Market Scenario in Thousand

Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 36: French Starch Market Share Analysis by Product

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 37: Starch Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: German Starch Historic Market Analysis in Thousand

Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 39: German Starch Market Share Breakdown by Product

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 40: Italian Starch Market Growth Prospects in Thousand

Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Starch Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Thousand

Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 42: Italian Starch Market by Product Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Starch: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Thousand Metric Tons by Product

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Starch Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 45: United Kingdom Starch Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Starch Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Spanish Starch Historic Market Review by Product

Segment in Thousand Metric Tons: 2009-2017

Table 48: Starch Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Starch Market Estimates and Projections in

Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Starch Market in Russia by Product Segment:

A Historic Review in Thousand Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 51: Russian Starch Market Share Breakdown by Product

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Starch Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 53: Starch Market in Rest of Europe in Thousand Metric

Tons by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: Rest of Europe Starch Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Starch Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Starch Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Starch Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Starch Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Segment:

Estimates and Projections in Thousand Metric Tons for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Starch Historic Market Scenario in

Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Starch Market Share Analysis by Product

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Starch Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Australian Starch Historic Market Analysis in

Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 63: Australian Starch Market Share Breakdown by Product

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 64: Indian Starch Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Indian Starch Historic Market Review by Product

Segment in Thousand Metric Tons: 2009-2017

Table 66: Starch Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Starch Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: South Korean Starch Historic Market Analysis in

Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 69: Starch Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Starch: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Thousand Metric Tons by Product

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Starch Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales

Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Starch Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Starch Market Trends by Region/Country

in Thousand Metric Tons: 2018-2025

Table 74: Starch Market in Latin America in Thousand Metric

Tons by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Starch Market Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Latin American Starch Market Growth Prospects in

Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 77: Starch Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in

Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Starch Market by Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Starch Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 80: Starch Market in Argentina in Thousand Metric Tons by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Argentinean Starch Market Share Breakdown by Product

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 82: Starch Market in Brazil by Product Segment: Estimates

and Projections in Thousand Metric Tons for the Period

2018-2025

Table 83: Brazilian Starch Historic Market Scenario in Thousand

Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 84: Brazilian Starch Market Share Analysis by Product

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 85: Starch Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Mexican Starch Historic Market Analysis in Thousand

Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 87: Mexican Starch Market Share Breakdown by Product

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Starch Market Estimates and

Projections in Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2018 to

2025

Table 89: Starch Market in Rest of Latin America by Product

Segment: A Historic Review in Thousand Metric Tons for

2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Latin America Starch Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Starch Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 92: Starch Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in

Thousand Metric Tons: 2009-2017

Table 93: The Middle East Starch Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: The Middle East Starch Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: The Middle East Starch Historic Market by Product

Segment in Thousand Metric Tons: 2009-2017

Table 96: Starch Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Market for Starch: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Starch Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Iranian Starch Market Share Analysis by Product

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Starch Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 101: Starch Market in Israel in Thousand Metric Tons by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Israeli Starch Market Share Breakdown by Product

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Starch Market Growth Prospects in

Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 104: Starch Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in

Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 105: Saudi Arabian Starch Market by Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Starch Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: United Arab Emirates Starch Historic Market Analysis

in Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 108: Starch Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Starch Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by Product

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Rest of Middle East Starch Historic Market Analysis

in Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 111: Rest of Middle East Starch Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 112: African Starch Market Estimates and Projections in

Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Starch Market in Africa by Product Segment:

A Historic Review in Thousand Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 114: African Starch Market Share Breakdown by Product

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 121

