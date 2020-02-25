Global Starch Industry
Feb 25, 2020, 16:10 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Starch market worldwide is projected to grow by 43.7 Million Metric Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 4.9%. Liquid Starch, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 88.4 Million Metric Tons by the year 2025, Liquid Starch will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 1.5 Million Metric Tons to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 1.3 Million Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Liquid Starch will reach a market size of 4.7 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately 12.8 Million Metric Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- AVEBE
- BENEO GmbH
- Cargill Inc.
- Chemstar Products Company
- Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited
- Grain Processing Corporation
- Ingredion Incorporated
- PT. Budi Starch & Sweetener Tbk
- Roquette Frères
- Tereos Starch & Sweeteners s.a.s.
- Tate & Lyle PLC
- The Emsland Group
- Zhucheng Xingmao Corn Developing Co. Ltd.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Starch: Key Properties Position Starch as an Integral
Ingredient in Food and Non-Food Applications
Recent Market Activity
Market Prospects: Stable Growth Ahead
Developing Economies Continue to Fuel Starch Demand
Production Scenario
World Trade in Starch & Inulin: A Brief Overview
Global Competitor Market Shares
Starch Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 &
2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG (Austria)
Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)
AVEBE (The Netherlands)
BENEO GmbH (Germany)
Cargill, Inc. (USA)
Chemstar Products Company (USA)
Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited (China)
Grain Processing Corporation (USA)
Ingredion Incorporated (USA)
PT. Budi Starch & Sweetener Tbk (Indonesia)
Roquette Frères (France)
Tereos Starch & Sweeteners s.a.s. (France)
Tate & Lyle PLC (UK)
The Emsland Group (Germany)
Zhucheng Xingmao Corn Developing Co., Ltd. (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Modified Starch Market: Food & Beverage Industry Fuels Growth
Food & Beverage Leads the Global Modified Starch Market
Resistant Starch Products Lead Modified Starches Market
Asia-Pacific Leads Modified Starch Market
Modified Starch Market Receives Boost with Biotechnology
Functional and Health Foods Foster Growth in Modified Starch
Market
Modified Starches Bring Higher Quality and Productivity to
Paper Industry
An Intensely Competitive Marketplace
Native Starch Market: Benefiting from Pure, Unaltered Physical
and Chemical Properties of Starch
Food Industry: Traditional Nourishment to Global Starch Market
Rising Health Awareness Generates Demand for Starch Products
Preference for Fat-Free Food Products
Consumer Focus on Clean Label Starches Bodes Well for
Functional Native Starches
Starch-based Biodegradable Polymers Gaining Momentum
Major Suppliers of Starch-Based Biodegradable Polymers
Starch in "Green" Products
Environmental Issues Widen Scope of Starch Usage in Detergents
and Textiles
Biodegradable Paints on Walls
What Ails Tropical Starches?
Efforts Required for Tapping Commercial Potential of Tropical
Starches
Corn Starch Market: Favorable Growth Prospects
Cassava Starch - A Key Beneficiary of the Growing Focus on
Tropical Starches
Wheat Starch: Rising Needs of Food Industry Bode Well for the
Market
Potato Starch Market: Food Industry Spurs Growth Opportunities
Wet Starch Grows in Popularity
Starch as a Replacement of Gum Arabic
Pharmaceutical Companies Use Low Cost Tapioca Starch
New Applications Emerge for Rice Starch in Pharmaceutical &
Cosmetics Industry
Innovation is the Name of the Game
Resistant Starch Comes into Focus
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Starch Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Starch Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Starch Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Liquid Starch (Product Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in Thousand Metric Tons: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Liquid Starch (Product Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in Thousand Metric Tons: 2009 to
2017
Table 6: Liquid Starch (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Native (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in Thousand Metric Tons: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Native (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in Thousand Metric Tons: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Native (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Modified (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in Thousand Metric Tons: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Modified (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in Thousand Metric Tons: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Modified (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in Thousand Metric
Tons: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in Thousand Metric Tons: 2009
to 2017
Table 15: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Starch Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Starch Market Estimates and Projections
in Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Starch Market in the United States by Product
Segment: A Historic Review in Thousand Metric Tons for
2009-2017
Table 18: United States Starch Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Starch Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Canadian Starch Historic Market Review by Product
Segment in Thousand Metric Tons: 2009-2017
Table 21: Starch Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Starch: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 23: Starch Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 24: Japanese Starch Market Share Analysis by Product
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Starch Market Growth Prospects in Thousand
Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Starch Historic Market Analysis in China in Thousand
Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 27: Chinese Starch Market by Product Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Starch Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)
for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Starch Market Demand Scenario in Thousand
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Starch Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Starch Market Share Shift by Region/Country:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: European Starch Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 32: Starch Market in Europe in Thousand Metric Tons by
Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: European Starch Market Share Breakdown by Product
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 34: Starch Market in France by Product Segment: Estimates
and Projections in Thousand Metric Tons for the Period
2018-2025
Table 35: French Starch Historic Market Scenario in Thousand
Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 36: French Starch Market Share Analysis by Product
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 37: Starch Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: German Starch Historic Market Analysis in Thousand
Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 39: German Starch Market Share Breakdown by Product
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Starch Market Growth Prospects in Thousand
Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Starch Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Thousand
Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 42: Italian Starch Market by Product Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Starch: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Metric Tons by Product
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Starch Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 45: United Kingdom Starch Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Starch Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Spanish Starch Historic Market Review by Product
Segment in Thousand Metric Tons: 2009-2017
Table 48: Starch Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Starch Market Estimates and Projections in
Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Starch Market in Russia by Product Segment:
A Historic Review in Thousand Metric Tons for 2009-2017
Table 51: Russian Starch Market Share Breakdown by Product
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Starch Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 53: Starch Market in Rest of Europe in Thousand Metric
Tons by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: Rest of Europe Starch Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Starch Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Starch Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Starch Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Starch Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Segment:
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Metric Tons for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Starch Historic Market Scenario in
Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Starch Market Share Analysis by Product
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Starch Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Australian Starch Historic Market Analysis in
Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 63: Australian Starch Market Share Breakdown by Product
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Starch Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Indian Starch Historic Market Review by Product
Segment in Thousand Metric Tons: 2009-2017
Table 66: Starch Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Starch Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: South Korean Starch Historic Market Analysis in
Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 69: Starch Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Starch: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Metric Tons by Product
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Starch Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales
Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Starch Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Starch Market Trends by Region/Country
in Thousand Metric Tons: 2018-2025
Table 74: Starch Market in Latin America in Thousand Metric
Tons by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Starch Market Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Latin American Starch Market Growth Prospects in
Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 77: Starch Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in
Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Starch Market by Product Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Starch Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 80: Starch Market in Argentina in Thousand Metric Tons by
Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Argentinean Starch Market Share Breakdown by Product
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 82: Starch Market in Brazil by Product Segment: Estimates
and Projections in Thousand Metric Tons for the Period
2018-2025
Table 83: Brazilian Starch Historic Market Scenario in Thousand
Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 84: Brazilian Starch Market Share Analysis by Product
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 85: Starch Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Mexican Starch Historic Market Analysis in Thousand
Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 87: Mexican Starch Market Share Breakdown by Product
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Starch Market Estimates and
Projections in Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2018 to
2025
Table 89: Starch Market in Rest of Latin America by Product
Segment: A Historic Review in Thousand Metric Tons for
2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Latin America Starch Market Share Breakdown
by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Starch Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 92: Starch Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in
Thousand Metric Tons: 2009-2017
Table 93: The Middle East Starch Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: The Middle East Starch Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: The Middle East Starch Historic Market by Product
Segment in Thousand Metric Tons: 2009-2017
Table 96: Starch Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Market for Starch: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Starch Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: Iranian Starch Market Share Analysis by Product
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Starch Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 101: Starch Market in Israel in Thousand Metric Tons by
Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Israeli Starch Market Share Breakdown by Product
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Starch Market Growth Prospects in
Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 104: Starch Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in
Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Starch Market by Product Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Starch Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by
Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Starch Historic Market Analysis
in Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 108: Starch Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Starch Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by Product
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Starch Historic Market Analysis
in Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 111: Rest of Middle East Starch Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 112: African Starch Market Estimates and Projections in
Thousand Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Starch Market in Africa by Product Segment:
A Historic Review in Thousand Metric Tons for 2009-2017
Table 114: African Starch Market Share Breakdown by Product
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 121
