Global Starter Feed Industry Worth $31.2 Billion by 2027 - COVID-19 Updated
Jul 28, 2020, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Starter Feed - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to this 6th edition of the report. The 391-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Starter Feed Market to Reach $31.2 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Starter Feed estimated at US$25.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the period 2020-2027.
Medicated, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.7% CAGR and reach US$19 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-medicated segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR
The Starter Feed market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Aci Godrej Agrovet Private Ltd.
- Alltech
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Associated British Foods PLC
- Cargill, Inc.
- Charoen Pokphand Foods
- Evonik Industries AG
- Nutreco N.V.
- Purina Animal Nutrition LLC
- Roquette Freres SA
Total Companies Profiled: 58
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/501jvb
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets