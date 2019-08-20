Global Stationary Fuel Cells Market (2017-2026) Growing at a CAGR of 20%

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stationary Fuel Cells - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Stationary Fuel Cells Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors boosting the market are the adoption of distributed energy generation, various initiatives and favorable policies by governments supporting the use of sustainable energy. However, a conventional fuel such as oil or gas hampers the market growth of stationary fuel cells market.

Based on Application, Combined Heat and Power (CHP) segment growth is constantly enhancing. By Geography, North America is anticipated to exhibit the considerable growth the construction and installation of fuel cell power by companies along with the declining cost of new/existing technologies, leading to increasing installation rates in this region.

Some of the key players in Global Stationary Fuel Cells market are Altergy, Ballard Power, Bloom Energy, Doosan PureCell America, FuelCell Energy, Fuji Electric, JX Nippon, Panasonic, Plug Power, POSCO ENERGY, Siemens, SOLID power and Toshiba.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Stationary Fuel Cells Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 0-1 KW

5.3 1-4 KW

5.4 > 4 KW



6 Global Stationary Fuel Cells Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (MCFCs)

6.3 Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells (PAFCs)

6.4 Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC)

6.5 Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC)

6.6 Other Technologies



7 Global Stationary Fuel Cells Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Combined Heat and Power (CHP)

7.3 Portable

7.4 Prime Power

7.5 Residential

7.6 Secure Communications

7.7 Stationary

7.8 Telecommunications Network

7.9 Transportation

7.10 Other Applications



8 Global Stationary Fuel Cells Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Home Applications

8.3 Industries

8.4 Power Generation



9 Global Stationary Fuel Cells Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Altergy

11.2 Ballard Power

11.3 Bloom Energy

11.4 Doosan PureCell America

11.5 FuelCell Energy

11.6 Fuji Electric

11.7 JX Nippon

11.8 Panasonic

11.9 Plug Power

11.10 POSCO ENERGY

11.11 Siemens

11.12 SOLIDpower

11.13 Toshiba



