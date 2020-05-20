Global Stationery Products Market Insights 2020-2025 Featuring Company Profiles of 375 Players
May 20, 2020, 16:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stationery Products - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Stationery Products market worldwide is projected to grow by US$45.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.1%.
Printing Supplies, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$115.8 Billion by the year 2025, Printing Supplies will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.7 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.
In Japan, Printing Supplies will reach a market size of US$6.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$12.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.
All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Stationery Products - A Diverse and Dispersed Industry
- Digitalization Brings in a Mixed Bag of Opportunities & Challenges for Stationery Products
- Writing Instruments Continue to Attract Demand
- Digital Fatigue Triggers Revival of Interest in Penmanship and Printed Books
- Recent Market Activity
- Education Sector - A Major Market for Stationery Products
- Rising Education Levels to Inject Demand
- Seasonality is the Norm, Rather than an Exception
- Digitization Impacts Demand for Conventional Office Supplies
- Market Outlook
- Developing Countries to Drive Global Growth
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Stationery Products Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- A.T. Cross Company (USA)
- ACCO Brands Corporation (USA)
- Adveo Group International SA (Spain)
- American Greetings Corporation (USA)
- Archies Limited (India)
- Aurora DUE s.r.l. (Italy)
- Brother International Corporation (USA)
- Canon U.S.A., Inc. (USA)
- Crayola, LLC (USA)
- CSS Industries Inc. (USA)
- Faber-Castell AG (Germany)
- FILA SPA (Italy)
- Dixon Ticonderoga Company (USA)
- Groupe Hamelin (France)
- Hallmark Cards, Inc. (USA)
- Herlitz PBS AG (Germany)
- Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P. (USA)
- Kokuyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- The FLB Group Limited (UK)
- Mitsubishi Pencil Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Newell Brands, Inc. (USA)
- Office Depot, Inc. (USA)
- Pentel Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Pilot Corporation (Japan)
- Pilot Pen Corporation of America (USA)
- PT Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia TBK (Indonesia)
- Richemont (Switzerland)
- Montblanc International GmbH (Germany)
- Societe BIC SA (France)
- Staples, Inc. (USA)
- ST Dupont SA (France)
- Xerox Corporation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Product Innovations Spark Renewed Interest in Stationery
- Demand for Personalized Stationery Gains Momentum
- The Home Office - An Expanding Market Segment
- New Office Starts & Corporate Expansions - Key to Growth for Office Supplies
- Paper & Paper-Based Products - Traditional Revenue Contributors
- Trends Dictating a Direct Face-Off of Paper Products with Digitization
- Growing Trend towards Bullet-Journaling and Hand Lettering Support Sales of Writing Instruments and Notebooks
- Rise in Adoption of Eco-Friendly Products
- DIY Market Presents New Opportunities
- Demand on Rise for Fundraising Calendars
- Stationery Licensing Offers New Pockets of Growth
- Rise in Sales of Gift-Wrap and Party Goods
- Writing Instruments - A Review
- Writing Instruments Growth Drivers (On a Scale of 1-10)
- Pens/Markers - Less Fazed by Digital Media
- Premium Fountain Pens Remain a Niche
- Luxury Writing Instruments Garner Demand
- Ergonomic Pens to Relieve Writers Cramp
- Personalization of Pens Grows in Demand
- Demand on Rise for Fashionable and Stylish Writing Instruments
- Pens in the Competitive List of Gifts
- The 'Green Trend' - Assaying the Environmental Cause
- Pencil Makers Go the Digital Way
- Binders and Notebooks Emerge as Fashionable Items
- Envelopes Market - A Review
- Favorable Demographics Augur Well for Educational Stationery Products Market
- Youth Bulge Augurs Well for Stationery Products Market
- Writing & Marking Instruments Reach Toddlers
- Women - The Largest Home Office Users
- Features in Home-Office Supplies Increasingly Preferred by Consumers (Rating on Scale of 1-10, 1 being the least)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION (Total Companies Profiled: 375)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c5yy2k
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
