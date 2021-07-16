Global Steam Boiler Market (2020 to 2027) - by Type, Fuel Type, Pressure, and End-Use Industry

DUBLIN, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Steam Boiler Market by Type, Fuel Type, Pressure, and End-Use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global steam boiler market was valued at $15.6 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $20.0 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2020 to 2027.



Steam boiler, also known as steam generator, is a component that generates steam from water by application of heat. The general efficiency of a steam boiler is 80% - 90%. This efficiency is attributed to some losses occurred due to incomplete combustion, radiation loss, and other heating losses. The steam generated by a steam boiler is utilized in producing power, industrial applications, and heating applications.



Rise in demand for steam boilers from end-use industries across the globe is a key factor driving the growth of the steam boiler market. In addition, increase in investment toward the power generation sector, owing to rise in electricity demand significantly contributes to the growth of the global steam boiler market. However, increase in investment in renewable energy power generation, stringent governmental regulations toward greenhouse gas emissions from conventional fuel sources, and high initial cost associated with steam boilers hamper the growth of the global market. Conversely, technological advancements in steam boilers for high heating efficiency and upgrading of aging power generation infrastructure are expected to create potential growth opportunities for key players operating in the market.



The global steam boiler market is segmented into type, fuel type, pressure, end-use industry, and region. Depending on type, the market is bifurcated into water tube boiler and fire tube boiler. On the basis of fuel type, it is categorized into coal fired, oil fired, gas fired, and others. By pressure, it is classified into low pressure and high pressure. Based on end-use industry, it is fragmented into power generation, oil & gas, chemical, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping the market

3.3. Value chain analysis

3.4. Top investment pockets

3.5. Patent analysis

3.5.1. By region, 2013-2019

3.6. Market dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Rise in demand for steam boilers from various end-use industries

3.6.1.2. Increase in investment towards adding power generation capacity

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. Implementation of stringent government regulations toward environmental pollution and high initial cost

3.6.2.2. Rapid development in the renewable energy sector

3.6.3. Opportunity

3.6.3.1. Technological advancements and upgradation of aging power generation infrastructure

3.7. Impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the market



CHAPTER 4: STEAM BOILER MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Water Tube Boiler

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.3. Fire tube boiler

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market share analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: STEAM BOILER MARKET, BY PRESSURE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Low-Pressure

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.3. High-pressure

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market share analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: STEAM BOILER MARKET, BY FUEL TYPE

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Coal fired

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

6.3. Oil-fired

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

6.4. Gas fired

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market share analysis, by country

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market share analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: STEAM BOILER MARKET, BY END-USE INDUSTRY

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. Power Generation

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

7.3. Oil & gas

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

7.4. Chemical

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market share analysis, by country

7.5. Others

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3. Market share analysis, by country



CHAPTER 8: STEAM BOILER MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.1.1. Market Player Positioning, 2019

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.2.1. Top winning strategies, by year

9.2.2. Top winning strategies, by development

9.2.3. Top winning strategies, by company

9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

9.4. Competitive Heatmap

9.5. Key developments

9.5.1. Acquisition

9.5.2. Agreement



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. ALFA LAVAL AB

10.1.1. Company overview

10.1.2. Company Snapshot

10.1.3. Operating business segments

10.1.4. Product portfolio

10.1.5. Business performance

10.2. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

10.2.1. Company overview

10.2.2. Company snapshot

10.2.3. Operating business segments

10.2.4. Product portfolio

10.2.5. Business performance

10.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.3. Forbes Marshall

10.3.1. Company overview

10.3.2. Company snapshot

10.3.3. Product portfolio

10.4. GENERAL ELECTRIC

10.4.1. Company overview

10.4.2. Company snapshot

10.4.3. Operating business segments

10.4.4. Product portfolio

10.4.5. Business performance

10.5. Hurst Boiler & Welding Co, Inc.

10.5.1. Company overview

10.5.2. Company snapshot

10.5.3. Product portfolio

10.6. IHI Corporation

10.6.1. Company overview

10.6.2. Company snapshot

10.6.3. Operating business segments

10.6.4. Product portfolio

10.6.5. Business performance

10.7. MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

10.7.1. Company overview

10.7.2. Company snapshot

10.7.3. Operating business segments

10.7.4. Product portfolio

10.7.5. Business performance

10.8. THERMAX LIMITED

10.8.1. Company overview

10.8.2. Company snapshot

10.8.3. Operating business segments

10.8.4. Product portfolio

10.8.5. Business performance

10.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.9. Thyssenkrupp AG

10.9.1. Company overview

10.9.2. Company Snapshot

10.9.3. Operating business segments

10.9.4. Product portfolio

10.9.5. Business performance

10.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.10. Viessmann Limited

10.10.1. Company overview

10.10.2. Company snapshot

10.10.3. Product portfolio



