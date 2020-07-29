Global Steel Rebar Industry
Global Steel Rebar Market to Reach $170.2 Billion by 2027
Jul 29, 2020, 09:20 ET
NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Steel Rebar estimated at US$133.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$170.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.5% over the period 2020-2027. Deformed Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$125.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mild Steel segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900366/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $36.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR
The Steel Rebar market in the U.S. is estimated at US$36.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$35.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 365-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Acerinox SA
- ArcelorMittal
- Barnes Reinforcing Industries
- Byer Steel Corporation
- Celsa Steel (UK) Ltd.
- Commercial Metals Company (CMC)
- Daido Steel Co., Ltd.
- Essar Steel India Ltd.
- EVRAZ PLC
- Gerdau SA
- Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd.
- Jiangsu Shagang Group
- Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
- Kobe Steel Ltd.
- MECHEL PAO
- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation
- Njr Steel
- Outokumpu Oyj
- POSCO SS VINA (PSSV)
- Sohar Steel LLC.
- Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL)
- Steel Dynamics, Inc.
- SteelAsia Manufacturing Corporation
- Tata Steel Ltd.
- The Conco Companies
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900366/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Steel Rebar Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Steel Rebar Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Steel Rebar Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Steel Rebar Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Deformed Steel (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Deformed Steel (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Deformed Steel (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Mild Steel (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Mild Steel (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Mild Steel (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Basic Oxygen Steelmaking Process (Process) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Basic Oxygen Steelmaking Process (Process) Region
Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012
to 2019
Table 12: Basic Oxygen Steelmaking Process (Process) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Electric Arc Furnace Process (Process) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Electric Arc Furnace Process (Process) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Electric Arc Furnace Process (Process) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Infrastructure (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Infrastructure (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Infrastructure (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Housing (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Housing (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Housing (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by
Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Industrial (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Industrial (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Steel Rebar Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Steel Rebar Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Steel Rebar Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Steel Rebar Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Process: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Steel Rebar Market in the United States by Process:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown by
Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Steel Rebar Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Steel Rebar Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Steel Rebar Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Steel Rebar Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 36: Steel Rebar Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Canadian Steel Rebar Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Process: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Canadian Steel Rebar Historic Market Review by
Process in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 39: Steel Rebar Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Process for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Canadian Steel Rebar Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Steel Rebar Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 42: Canadian Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Steel Rebar: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 44: Steel Rebar Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Japanese Market for Steel Rebar: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Process for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Steel Rebar Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Process for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis by
Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Steel
Rebar in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Japanese Steel Rebar Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 51: Steel Rebar Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Steel Rebar Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Steel Rebar Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Steel Rebar Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 55: Chinese Steel Rebar Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Process for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Steel Rebar Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Process: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Steel Rebar Market by Process: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 58: Chinese Demand for Steel Rebar in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Steel Rebar Market Review in China in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Steel Rebar Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: European Steel Rebar Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 62: Steel Rebar Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 63: European Steel Rebar Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European Steel Rebar Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 65: Steel Rebar Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: European Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European Steel Rebar Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Process: 2020-2027
Table 68: Steel Rebar Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Process: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: European Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown by
Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: European Steel Rebar Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 71: Steel Rebar Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 72: European Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 73: Steel Rebar Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: French Steel Rebar Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: French Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Steel Rebar Market in France by Process: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: French Steel Rebar Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Process: 2012-2019
Table 78: French Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis by Process:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Steel Rebar Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 80: French Steel Rebar Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: French Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 82: Steel Rebar Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 83: German Steel Rebar Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: German Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Steel Rebar Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Process for the Period
2020-2027
Table 86: German Steel Rebar Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Process: 2012-2019
Table 87: German Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown by Process:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Steel Rebar Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 89: German Steel Rebar Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 90: Steel Rebar Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 91: Italian Steel Rebar Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Steel Rebar Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 93: Italian Steel Rebar Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: Italian Steel Rebar Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Process for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Steel Rebar Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Process: 2012-2019
Table 96: Italian Steel Rebar Market by Process: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: Italian Demand for Steel Rebar in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Steel Rebar Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 99: Italian Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 100: United Kingdom Market for Steel Rebar: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 101: Steel Rebar Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: United Kingdom Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Steel Rebar: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Process for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Steel Rebar Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Process for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: United Kingdom Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis by
Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Steel Rebar in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: United Kingdom Steel Rebar Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Steel Rebar Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 109: Spanish Steel Rebar Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Spanish Steel Rebar Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 111: Steel Rebar Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 112: Spanish Steel Rebar Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Process: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Spanish Steel Rebar Historic Market Review by
Process in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 114: Steel Rebar Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Process for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 115: Spanish Steel Rebar Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Steel Rebar Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 117: Spanish Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 118: Russian Steel Rebar Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Steel Rebar Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 120: Russian Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Russian Steel Rebar Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Process: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Steel Rebar Market in Russia by Process: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 123: Russian Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown by
Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Russian Steel Rebar Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Steel Rebar Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 126: Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 127: Rest of Europe Steel Rebar Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 128: Steel Rebar Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Europe Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Europe Steel Rebar Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Process: 2020-2027
Table 131: Steel Rebar Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Process: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Europe Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown by
Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Europe Steel Rebar Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 134: Steel Rebar Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Europe Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Asia-Pacific Steel Rebar Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 137: Steel Rebar Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 138: Asia-Pacific Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Steel Rebar Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 140: Asia-Pacific Steel Rebar Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Steel Rebar Market in Asia-Pacific by Process:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Steel Rebar Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Process: 2012-2019
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis by
Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Steel Rebar Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Steel Rebar Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 148: Steel Rebar Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Australian Steel Rebar Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Australian Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Steel Rebar Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Process for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Australian Steel Rebar Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Process: 2012-2019
Table 153: Australian Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown by
Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Steel Rebar Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Australian Steel Rebar Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 156: Steel Rebar Market Share Distribution in Australia
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 157: Indian Steel Rebar Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Indian Steel Rebar Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 159: Steel Rebar Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 160: Indian Steel Rebar Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Process: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Indian Steel Rebar Historic Market Review by Process
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 162: Steel Rebar Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Process for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 163: Indian Steel Rebar Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Steel Rebar Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 165: Indian Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 166: Steel Rebar Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 167: South Korean Steel Rebar Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 168: Steel Rebar Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Steel Rebar Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Process for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 170: South Korean Steel Rebar Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Process: 2012-2019
Table 171: Steel Rebar Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Steel Rebar Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 173: South Korean Steel Rebar Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 174: Steel Rebar Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 175: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Steel Rebar: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Steel Rebar Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Rest of Asia-Pacific Steel Rebar Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Steel Rebar: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Process for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Steel Rebar Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Process for the Period
2012-2019
Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Steel Rebar Market Share
Analysis by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Steel Rebar in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Rest of Asia-Pacific Steel Rebar Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 183: Steel Rebar Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 184: Latin American Steel Rebar Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 185: Steel Rebar Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 186: Latin American Steel Rebar Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 187: Latin American Steel Rebar Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Steel Rebar Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 189: Latin American Steel Rebar Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 190: Latin American Steel Rebar Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Process for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Steel Rebar Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Process: 2012-2019
Table 192: Latin American Steel Rebar Market by Process:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Latin American Demand for Steel Rebar in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Steel Rebar Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 195: Latin American Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 196: Argentinean Steel Rebar Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 197: Steel Rebar Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Argentinean Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Argentinean Steel Rebar Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Process: 2020-2027
Table 200: Steel Rebar Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Process: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 201: Argentinean Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown by
Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Argentinean Steel Rebar Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 203: Steel Rebar Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 204: Argentinean Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 205: Steel Rebar Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Brazilian Steel Rebar Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 207: Brazilian Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Steel Rebar Market in Brazil by Process: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Brazilian Steel Rebar Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Process: 2012-2019
Table 210: Brazilian Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis by
Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Steel Rebar Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 212: Brazilian Steel Rebar Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 213: Brazilian Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 214: Steel Rebar Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 215: Mexican Steel Rebar Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 216: Mexican Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Steel Rebar Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Process for the Period
2020-2027
Table 218: Mexican Steel Rebar Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Process: 2012-2019
Table 219: Mexican Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown by
Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Steel Rebar Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 221: Mexican Steel Rebar Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 222: Steel Rebar Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 223: Rest of Latin America Steel Rebar Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 224: Steel Rebar Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 225: Rest of Latin America Steel Rebar Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 226: Rest of Latin America Steel Rebar Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Process: 2020 to 2027
Table 227: Steel Rebar Market in Rest of Latin America by
Process: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 228: Rest of Latin America Steel Rebar Market Share
Breakdown by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 229: Rest of Latin America Steel Rebar Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 230: Steel Rebar Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 231: Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 232: The Middle East Steel Rebar Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 233: Steel Rebar Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 234: The Middle East Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 235: The Middle East Steel Rebar Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 236: The Middle East Steel Rebar Historic Market by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 237: Steel Rebar Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 238: The Middle East Steel Rebar Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Process: 2020 to 2027
Table 239: The Middle East Steel Rebar Historic Market by
Process in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 240: Steel Rebar Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Process for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 241: The Middle East Steel Rebar Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 242: Steel Rebar Market in the Middle East: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 243: The Middle East Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 244: Iranian Market for Steel Rebar: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 245: Steel Rebar Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 246: Iranian Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 247: Iranian Market for Steel Rebar: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Process for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 248: Steel Rebar Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Process for the Period 2012-2019
Table 249: Iranian Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis by
Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 250: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Steel
Rebar in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 251: Iranian Steel Rebar Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 252: Steel Rebar Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 253: Israeli Steel Rebar Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 254: Steel Rebar Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 255: Israeli Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 256: Israeli Steel Rebar Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Process: 2020-2027
Table 257: Steel Rebar Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Process: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 258: Israeli Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown by
Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 259: Israeli Steel Rebar Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 260: Steel Rebar Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 261: Israeli Steel Rebar Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 262: Saudi Arabian Steel Rebar Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 263: Steel Rebar Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 264: Saudi Arabian Steel Rebar Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 265: Saudi Arabian Steel Rebar Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Process for the Period 2020-2027
Table 266: Steel Rebar Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Process: 2012-2019
Table 267: Saudi Arabian Steel Rebar Market by Process:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 268: Saudi Arabian Demand for Steel Rebar in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 269: Steel Rebar Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 270: Saudi Arabian Steel Rebar Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 271: Steel Rebar Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 272: United Arab Emirates Steel Rebar Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 273: Steel Rebar Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 274: Steel Rebar Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Process for the Period 2020-2027
Table 275: United Arab Emirates Steel Rebar Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Process: 2012-2019
Table 276: Steel Rebar Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 277: Steel Rebar Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 278: United Arab Emirates Steel Rebar Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 279: Steel Rebar Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 280: Steel Rebar Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 281: Rest of Middle East Steel Rebar Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 282: Rest of Middle East Steel Rebar Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 283: Steel Rebar Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Process for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 284: Rest of Middle East Steel Rebar Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Process: 2012-2019
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900366/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker