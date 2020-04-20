Global Steel Scrap Industry

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Scrap market worldwide is projected to grow by 188.7 Million Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 4.2%. Obsolete, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 386.1 Million Tons by the year 2025, Obsolete will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 6.8 Million Tons to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 5.4 Million Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Obsolete will reach a market size of 20.2 Million Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately 54.3 Million Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Baosteel Resources Co., Ltd.

Commercial Metals Company

Gerdau Ameristeel Corporation

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

Metalico Inc.

Nucor Corporation

Oryx Stainless Group

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.

Sims Metal Management Limited

Steel Dynamics Inc.









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Market Scenario

China - A Major Influencing Market

Emerging Markets to Drive Future Growth

Turkey: A Major Country in Steel Scrap Business

EXIM Scenario

Global Competitor Market Shares

Steel Scrap Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2020 & 2029





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 34

