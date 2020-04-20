Global Steel Scrap Industry
Apr 20, 2020, 13:10 ET
NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Scrap market worldwide is projected to grow by 188.7 Million Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 4.2%. Obsolete, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 386.1 Million Tons by the year 2025, Obsolete will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 6.8 Million Tons to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 5.4 Million Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Obsolete will reach a market size of 20.2 Million Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately 54.3 Million Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ArcelorMittal S.A.
- Baosteel Resources Co., Ltd.
- Commercial Metals Company
- Gerdau Ameristeel Corporation
- Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited
- Metalico Inc.
- Nucor Corporation
- Oryx Stainless Group
- Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.
- Sims Metal Management Limited
- Steel Dynamics Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Market Scenario
China - A Major Influencing Market
Emerging Markets to Drive Future Growth
Turkey: A Major Country in Steel Scrap Business
EXIM Scenario
Global Competitor Market Shares
Steel Scrap Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ArcelorMittal S.A. (Luxembourg)
Baosteel Resources Co., Ltd (China)
China Metal Recycling (Holdings) Ltd. (China)
Commercial Metals Company (USA)
Gerdau Group (Brazil)
Jiangyin Xingcheng Special Steel Works Co., Ltd (China)
Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (China)
Metalico, Inc. (USA)
Nucor Corporation (USA)
Oryx Stainless Group (Germany)
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (USA)
Sims Metal Management Limited (Australia)
Steel Dynamics, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Digitization Aids Industry in Achieving Greater Efficiencies
Revival in Automotive Industry to Boost Sales
Industry witnesses Increased Investments in Scrap Metal
Extraction Equipment
Growing Importance of Recycled Steel Bodes Well for the Market
Electric Arc Furnaces Drive Scrap Demand
Key Issues Confronting the Market
Alternative Metals Gain Prominence over Steel Scrap
Export Restrictions on Steel Scrap
Reduced Usage of Steel in Automobiles to Affect the Steel Scrap
Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Steel Scrap Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Steel Scrap Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Steel Scrap Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Obsolete (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in
Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Obsolete (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Obsolete (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Prompt (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Prompt (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Prompt (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Home (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Home (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in Thousand Tons: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Home (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Construction (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Construction (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Construction (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Automotive (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Automotive (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Automotive (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Shipping (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: Shipping (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
Thousand Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Shipping (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Consumer Appliances (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Consumer Appliances (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Consumer Appliances (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in Thousand
Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Steel Scrap Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Steel Scrap Market Estimates and
Projections in Thousand Tons by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Steel Scrap Market in the United States by Segment:
A Historic Review in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Steel Scrap Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Steel Scrap Latent Demand Forecasts in
Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Steel Scrap Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017
Table 33: Steel Scrap Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Steel Scrap Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Thousand Tons by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Steel Scrap Historic Market Review by
Segment in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
Table 36: Steel Scrap Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 37: Canadian Steel Scrap Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Steel Scrap Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Tons by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Steel Scrap Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Steel Scrap: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Steel Scrap Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in Thousand Tons by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Steel Scrap Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Steel
Scrap in Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Japanese Steel Scrap Market in Thousand Tons by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 45: Steel Scrap Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Steel Scrap Market Growth Prospects in
Thousand Tons by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Steel Scrap Historic Market Analysis in China in
Thousand Tons by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Steel Scrap Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Steel Scrap in Thousand Tons by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Steel Scrap Market Review in China in Thousand Tons
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Steel Scrap Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Steel Scrap Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Steel Scrap Market Demand Scenario in
Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Steel Scrap Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in Thousand Tons by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: European Steel Scrap Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Steel Scrap Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Thousand Tons by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 56: Steel Scrap Market in Europe in Thousand Tons by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Steel Scrap Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Steel Scrap Addressable Market Opportunity
in Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 59: Steel Scrap Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Thousand Tons by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: European Steel Scrap Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 61: Steel Scrap Market in France by Segment: Estimates
and Projections in Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: French Steel Scrap Historic Market Scenario in
Thousand Tons by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Steel Scrap Market Share Analysis by Segment:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Steel Scrap Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 65: French Steel Scrap Historic Market Review in Thousand
Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Steel Scrap Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 67: Steel Scrap Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: German Steel Scrap Historic Market Analysis in
Thousand Tons by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Steel Scrap Market Share Breakdown by Segment:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Steel Scrap Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by End-Use for the Period
2018-2025
Table 71: German Steel Scrap Market in Retrospect in Thousand
Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Steel Scrap Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Steel Scrap Market Growth Prospects in
Thousand Tons by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Steel Scrap Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
Thousand Tons by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Steel Scrap Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Italian Demand for Steel Scrap in Thousand Tons by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Steel Scrap Market Review in Italy in Thousand Tons
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Steel Scrap Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Steel Scrap: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Steel Scrap Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in Thousand Tons by Segment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Steel Scrap Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Steel Scrap in Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: United Kingdom Steel Scrap Market in Thousand Tons by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 84: Steel Scrap Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Steel Scrap Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Tons by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Spanish Steel Scrap Historic Market Review by Segment
in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
Table 87: Steel Scrap Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: Spanish Steel Scrap Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Steel Scrap Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Tons by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 90: Spanish Steel Scrap Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Steel Scrap Market Estimates and Projections
in Thousand Tons by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Steel Scrap Market in Russia by Segment: A Historic
Review in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017
Table 93: Russian Steel Scrap Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Russian Steel Scrap Latent Demand Forecasts in
Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Steel Scrap Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017
Table 96: Steel Scrap Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Steel Scrap Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 98: Steel Scrap Market in Rest of Europe in Thousand Tons
by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Steel Scrap Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Rest of Europe Steel Scrap Addressable Market
Opportunity in Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 101: Steel Scrap Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in Thousand Tons by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Steel Scrap Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Steel Scrap Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 104: Steel Scrap Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in Thousand Tons by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Steel Scrap Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Steel Scrap Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons for the Period
2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Steel Scrap Historic Market Scenario in
Thousand Tons by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Steel Scrap Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Steel Scrap Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Steel Scrap Historic Market Review in
Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Steel Scrap Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Steel Scrap Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Steel Scrap Historic Market Analysis in
Thousand Tons by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 114: Australian Steel Scrap Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Steel Scrap Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Steel Scrap Market in Retrospect in
Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 117: Steel Scrap Market Share Distribution in Australia
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Steel Scrap Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Tons by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Indian Steel Scrap Historic Market Review by Segment
in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
Table 120: Steel Scrap Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 121: Indian Steel Scrap Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Steel Scrap Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Tons by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 123: Indian Steel Scrap Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Steel Scrap Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Steel Scrap Historic Market Analysis in
Thousand Tons by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 126: Steel Scrap Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Steel Scrap Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Steel Scrap Historic Market Analysis in
Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 129: Steel Scrap Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Steel Scrap: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons by Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Steel Scrap Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in Thousand Tons by Segment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Steel Scrap Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Steel Scrap in Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Steel Scrap Market in Thousand
Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 135: Steel Scrap Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Steel Scrap Market Trends by
Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2018-2025
Table 137: Steel Scrap Market in Latin America in Thousand Tons
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Steel Scrap Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Steel Scrap Market Growth Prospects
in Thousand Tons by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Steel Scrap Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in Thousand Tons by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Steel Scrap Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Steel Scrap in Thousand
Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Steel Scrap Market Review in Latin America in
Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Steel Scrap Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Steel Scrap Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 146: Steel Scrap Market in Argentina in Thousand Tons by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Steel Scrap Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Argentinean Steel Scrap Addressable Market
Opportunity in Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 149: Steel Scrap Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Thousand Tons by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Steel Scrap Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 151: Steel Scrap Market in Brazil by Segment: Estimates
and Projections in Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Steel Scrap Historic Market Scenario in
Thousand Tons by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Steel Scrap Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Steel Scrap Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Steel Scrap Historic Market Review in
Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Steel Scrap Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 157: Steel Scrap Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Steel Scrap Historic Market Analysis in
Thousand Tons by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 159: Mexican Steel Scrap Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Steel Scrap Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by End-Use for the Period
2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Steel Scrap Market in Retrospect in Thousand
Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 162: Steel Scrap Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Steel Scrap Market Estimates
and Projections in Thousand Tons by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Steel Scrap Market in Rest of Latin America by
Segment: A Historic Review in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Steel Scrap Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Steel Scrap Latent Demand
Forecasts in Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Steel Scrap Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017
Table 168: Steel Scrap Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Steel Scrap Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 170: Steel Scrap Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Steel Scrap Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Steel Scrap Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: The Middle East Steel Scrap Historic Market by
Segment in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
Table 174: Steel Scrap Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Steel Scrap Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Steel Scrap Market in the Middle East: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Tons by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 177: The Middle East Steel Scrap Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Steel Scrap: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 179: Steel Scrap Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in Thousand Tons by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Iranian Steel Scrap Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Steel
Scrap in Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Iranian Steel Scrap Market in Thousand Tons by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 183: Steel Scrap Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Steel Scrap Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Thousand Tons by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 185: Steel Scrap Market in Israel in Thousand Tons by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Steel Scrap Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Israeli Steel Scrap Addressable Market Opportunity
in Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 188: Steel Scrap Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Thousand Tons by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Steel Scrap Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Steel Scrap Market Growth Prospects in
Thousand Tons by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Steel Scrap Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in Thousand Tons by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Steel Scrap Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Steel Scrap in Thousand
Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Steel Scrap Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Steel Scrap Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Steel Scrap Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Steel Scrap Historic Market
Analysis in Thousand Tons by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 198: Steel Scrap Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Steel Scrap Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Steel Scrap Historic Market
Analysis in Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 201: Steel Scrap Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Steel Scrap Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Steel Scrap Historic Market
Analysis in Thousand Tons by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Steel Scrap Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Steel Scrap Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Steel Scrap Market in Retrospect
in Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 207: Steel Scrap Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 208: African Steel Scrap Market Estimates and Projections
in Thousand Tons by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Steel Scrap Market in Africa by Segment: A Historic
Review in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017
Table 210: African Steel Scrap Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: African Steel Scrap Latent Demand Forecasts in
Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Steel Scrap Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-Use in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017
Table 213: Steel Scrap Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 34
