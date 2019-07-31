GLOBAL STEM CELL MARKET FORECAST 2019-2027

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



KEY FINDINGS

The global market for ENT devices (Ear, Nose, and Throat) is projected to reach $XX million by 2027 from $XX million in 2018. The growth of the market is expected at 7.37% of CAGR throughout the forecasting years of 2019-2027. The market growth is attributed to the increasing number of aging population, favorable reimbursement scenario in developed nations, and technological development.







MARKET INSIGHTS

ENT devices are distinct tools utilized for diagnosis, therapy for discomfort or disorders in ear, nose or throat.These devices also help in curing any discomfort while speaking, hearing, smelling.



The ENT device market comprises of products and end-user segments.The growth in numbers of geriatric population, high prevalence state of chronic sinusitis, rapid growth in minimally invasive ENT surgeries, technological advancement, increase in market players in the ENT market, and increasing customized implants are the major factors that are propelling the market growth in the forecasting years.



The expensive nature of the ENT devices and procedures, and high price of the equipment will limit the growth of the market.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global ENT device market is bifurcated into regions like North America, Europe, APAC, and the Rest of World.North America region is anticipated to lead the market by 2027, owing to the increasing rate of diseases and rising investment in the healthcare sector.



The APAC region is projected to be the rapidly evolving region in the global market. The growth of the market is expected due to the growing aging population which is responsible for increasing the demand for ENT devices in the region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, Starkey Laboratories Inc., Stryker Corporation, Smith and Nephew PLC, Cochlear Limited, Hoya Corporation, Atos Medical, Siemens Healthcare, Medtronic PLC, Rion Co. Ltd., Acclarent Inc. (subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Sonova Holdings AG, Widex A/S, Olympus Corporation, and William Demant Holding A/S are the major companies that are operating in the market.



Companies mentioned

1. BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY

2. BIOTIME INC.

3. BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS

4. CELGENE CORPORATION

5. CELLULAR DYNAMICS INTERNATIONAL (HOLDING COMPANY FUJIFILM)

6. CELLULAR ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

7. CORNING INC.

8. CYTORI THERAPEUTICS

9. FIBROCELL SCIENCE INC.

10. GE HEALTHCARE

11. INTERNATIONAL STEM CELL CORP.

12. STEMEDICA CELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

13. STRYKER CORPORATION

14. TAKARA HOLDINGS INC.

15. THERMO FISHER

16. VERICEL CORPORATION (FORMERLY AASTROM BIOSCIENCE)

17. PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC.

18. QIAGEN N.V.

19. STEMCELL TECHNOLOGIES



