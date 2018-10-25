Global Stem Cell Therapy (Allogeneic & Autologous) Market 2018-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Stem Cell Therapy Market Analysis 2018 - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report contains up to date financial data derived from varied research sources to present unique and reliable analysis. Assessment of major trends with potential impact on the market during the next eight years, including a deep dive analysis of market segmentation which comprises of sub markets, regional and country level analysis. The report provides a comprehensive outlook about the market share along with strategic recommendations based on the emerging segments.

This research report analyzes the global markets with in-depth insights. The market assessment is performed through standard and the tailored research methodology approach. The market overview offers in depth analysis at the regional and country level. Annual estimations and forecasts are provided from the year 2014 to 2025 for each given segment and sub segments. The report also analyzes the market by discussing market dynamics such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges and other market trends.

Competitive landscaping provides the recent activities performed by the active players in the market. Activities such as product launch, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and mergers, and other activities.



This report provides:

Market Sizing estimations and forecasts across the given market segments

Identifying market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Opportunities)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Regional and country level market analysis

Competitive landscaping of major market players

Company profiling covering the financials, recent activities and the future strategies

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Report Description

1.3 Research Methodology

1.4 Research Sources

1.5 List of Abbreviations



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Analysis

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Market Size Estimation

3.3 Market Drivers

3.4 Market Constraints



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Stem Cell Therapy Market by Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Allogeneic Stem Cell

5.3 Autologous Stem Cell



6 Stem Cell Therapy Market by Cell Source

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Embryonic SCs

6.3 Bone Marrow-Derived Mesenchymal SCs

6.4 Adipose Tissue-Derived Mesenchymal SCs

6.5 Other Sources



7 Stem Cell Therapy Market by Therapeutic Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Musculoskeletal Disorders

7.3 neurodegenerative disorders

7.4 Wounds and Injuries

7.5 Cardiovascular Diseases

7.6 Surgeries

7.7 Gastrointestinal Diseases

7.8 Dermatology

7.9 Eye Diseases

7.10 Immune System Diseases

7.11 CNS Diseases

7.12 CVS Diseases

7.13 Other Applications

7.13.1 Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease (AGVHD)



8 Stem Cell Therapy Market by End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Ambulatory Service Centers

8.3 Hospital



9 Geographical Segmentation

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 France

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 UK

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 Japan

9.3.2 China

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 South America

9.4.1 Argentina

9.4.2 Brazil

9.4.3 Venezuela

9.4.4 Chile

9.4.5 Peru

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 UAE

9.5.2 Saudi Arabia

9.5.3 Qatar

9.5.4 Iran

9.5.5 South Africa

9.5.6 Rest of MEA



10 Vendor Landscaping

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Cellular Dynamics International

11.2 Osiris Therapeutics

11.3 Vcanbio

11.4 Gamida Cell Ltd.

11.5 Golden Meditech

11.6 Celgene Corporation

11.7 Guanhao Biotech

11.8 Mesoblast

11.9 Vericel Corporation

11.10 Stemcell Technologes

11.11 Beike Biotechnology

11.12 Cytori Therapeutics, Inc.

11.13 Bioheart

11.14 Athersys Inc.

11.15 Geron

11.16 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc

11.17 Fibrocell Science

11.18 Ocata Therapeutics



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/36x3x2/global_stem_cell?w=5

