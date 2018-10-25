Global Stem Cell Therapy (Allogeneic & Autologous) Market 2018-2025 - Research and Markets
11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Stem Cell Therapy Market Analysis 2018 - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report contains up to date financial data derived from varied research sources to present unique and reliable analysis. Assessment of major trends with potential impact on the market during the next eight years, including a deep dive analysis of market segmentation which comprises of sub markets, regional and country level analysis. The report provides a comprehensive outlook about the market share along with strategic recommendations based on the emerging segments.
This research report analyzes the global markets with in-depth insights. The market assessment is performed through standard and the tailored research methodology approach. The market overview offers in depth analysis at the regional and country level. Annual estimations and forecasts are provided from the year 2014 to 2025 for each given segment and sub segments. The report also analyzes the market by discussing market dynamics such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges and other market trends.
Competitive landscaping provides the recent activities performed by the active players in the market. Activities such as product launch, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and mergers, and other activities.
This report provides:
- Market Sizing estimations and forecasts across the given market segments
- Identifying market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Opportunities)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Regional and country level market analysis
- Competitive landscaping of major market players
- Company profiling covering the financials, recent activities and the future strategies
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Report
1.2 Report Description
1.3 Research Methodology
1.4 Research Sources
1.5 List of Abbreviations
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Analysis
3.1 Market Segmentation
3.2 Market Size Estimation
3.3 Market Drivers
3.4 Market Constraints
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Stem Cell Therapy Market by Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Allogeneic Stem Cell
5.3 Autologous Stem Cell
6 Stem Cell Therapy Market by Cell Source
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Embryonic SCs
6.3 Bone Marrow-Derived Mesenchymal SCs
6.4 Adipose Tissue-Derived Mesenchymal SCs
6.5 Other Sources
7 Stem Cell Therapy Market by Therapeutic Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Musculoskeletal Disorders
7.3 neurodegenerative disorders
7.4 Wounds and Injuries
7.5 Cardiovascular Diseases
7.6 Surgeries
7.7 Gastrointestinal Diseases
7.8 Dermatology
7.9 Eye Diseases
7.10 Immune System Diseases
7.11 CNS Diseases
7.12 CVS Diseases
7.13 Other Applications
7.13.1 Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease (AGVHD)
8 Stem Cell Therapy Market by End-User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Ambulatory Service Centers
8.3 Hospital
9 Geographical Segmentation
9.1 North America
9.1.1 US
9.1.2 Canada
9.1.3 Mexico
9.2 Europe
9.2.1 Germany
9.2.2 France
9.2.3 Italy
9.2.4 UK
9.2.5 Spain
9.2.6 Rest of Europe
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.3.1 Japan
9.3.2 China
9.3.3 India
9.3.4 Australia
9.3.5 New Zealand
9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.4 South America
9.4.1 Argentina
9.4.2 Brazil
9.4.3 Venezuela
9.4.4 Chile
9.4.5 Peru
9.5 Middle East & Africa
9.5.1 UAE
9.5.2 Saudi Arabia
9.5.3 Qatar
9.5.4 Iran
9.5.5 South Africa
9.5.6 Rest of MEA
10 Vendor Landscaping
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Cellular Dynamics International
11.2 Osiris Therapeutics
11.3 Vcanbio
11.4 Gamida Cell Ltd.
11.5 Golden Meditech
11.6 Celgene Corporation
11.7 Guanhao Biotech
11.8 Mesoblast
11.9 Vericel Corporation
11.10 Stemcell Technologes
11.11 Beike Biotechnology
11.12 Cytori Therapeutics, Inc.
11.13 Bioheart
11.14 Athersys Inc.
11.15 Geron
11.16 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc
11.17 Fibrocell Science
11.18 Ocata Therapeutics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/36x3x2/global_stem_cell?w=5
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article