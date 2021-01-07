Global Stem Cell Therapy Market Report 2020-2030 Featuring Major Players | Anterogen, JCR, Medipost, Osiris Therapeutics, Pharmicell, Astellas, Cellectis, Celyad, Novadip Biosciences and Gamida Cell

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stem Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Stem Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global stem cell therapy market.

Major players in the stem cell therapy market are Anterogen, JCR Pharmaceuticals, Medipost, Osiris Therapeutics, Pharmicell, Astellas Pharma, Cellectis, Celyad, Novadip Biosciences and Gamida Cell.

The global stem cell therapy market is expected to decline from $8.73 billion in 2019 to $8.62 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.24%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The market is then expected to recover and reach $14.76 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 19.62%.

The stem cell therapy market consists of the sales of stem cell therapy and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide stem cell therapy. Stem cell therapy, also known as regenerative medicine, promotes the repair response of diseased patient, dysfunctional or injured tissue using stem cells or their derivatives. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The stem cell therapy market covered in this report is segmented by type into allogeneic stem cell therapy; autologous stem cell therapy. It is also segmented by cell source into adult stem cells; induced pluripotent stem cells; embryonic stem cells, by application into musculoskeletal disorders; wounds and injuries; cancer; autoimmune disorders; others, and by end-user into hospitals; clinics.

In September 2019, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, a US-based biopharmaceutical company, announced its decision to acquire Semma Therapeutics, a private biotechnology company, for $950 million. The acquisition is expected to align with Vertex's strategy of investing in scientific innovation that creates transformative medicine for patients with serious diseases. Semma Therapeutics is a US-based company that is involved in using stem cell therapy for diabetes treatment.

The high cost of stem cell therapy is expected to limit the growth of the stem cell therapy market. The pressure to contain costs and demonstrate value is widespread. Political uncertainty and persistent economic stress in numerous countries are calling into question the sustainability of public health care funding. In less wealthy countries, the lack of cost-effective therapies for chronic diseases has impacted the health conditions of the population and has led to a low average life expectancy. According to the DVCSTEM, the average cost of stem cell therapy in the USA is between $20,000 to $25,000, in Mexico, it is $33,000, in Central America, it is $30,000, and in Asia, it is $50,000, thus restraining the growth of the market.

The companies in the stem cell therapy market are increasingly investing in strategic partnerships. The strategic partnership is a mutually beneficial agreement between two companies that do not compete directly with each other. For instance, in September 2018, CRISPR Therapeutics, a biotechnology company that develops transformative medicine using the gene-editing platform for serious diseases, and ViaCyte, a California-based regenerative medicine company, collaborated for the development and commercialization of allogeneic stem cell therapies for diabetes treatment.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases contributed to the growth of the stem cell therapy market. Long working hours, limited physical activity, and unhealthy eating and drinking habits contribute to the prevalence of chronic diseases among people, thus driving the need for stem cell therapy. According to a United Nations article, by 2030, the proportion of global deaths due to chronic diseases is expected to increase to 70% of total deaths. The global burden of chronic diseases is expected to reach about 60%. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the stem cell therapy market.

