Global Stem Cell Therapy Market to Surpass US$ 69,982.1 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global stem cell therapy market is estimated to be valued at US$ 15,075.5 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Stem Cell Therapy Market:

Major players operating in market are focusing on adopting inorganic strategies like collaboration for developing new products and expanding their product portfolio of Stem Cell Therapy Company. For instance, in May 2022, Be Biopharma, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, collaborated with National Resilience, Inc., a biotech company, to advance initial programs in Be Bio's rare disease pipeline. Be Bio's proprietary engineered B Cell Medicines (BeCM) platform is harnessing the power of the human B cell to create a new class of autologous and allogeneic cellular medicines that durably and redosably produce therapeutic proteins in vivo without toxic pre-conditioning.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global stem cell therapy market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of inorganic strategies such as agreements and collaboration by the key players in market. For instance, in April 2022, Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology and healthcare company, signed agreement with Merck & Co., a pharmaceutical company, for the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of CAR-NK cells that target certain solid tumor-associated antigens. Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. and Merck & Co. originally entered into a collaboration and exclusive license agreement in January 2021 for the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of CAR-NK cells that target certain solid tumor-associated antigens. The collaboration leverages Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc.'s off-the-shelf allogeneic NK cell manufacturing platform, along with its proprietary CAR-NK technology, and includes two CAR-NK programs with an option for a third, none of which are in Artiva's current or planned pipeline.

Among cell source, the adult stem cells segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, owing to technology advancement in stem cell therapy and product launches by the market players. For instance, in October 2020, Therapeutic Solutions International, a biotechnology company, announced the launching of a double-blind, randomized, placebo controlled, and multicenter, multination, clinical trial of 128 patients with COVID-19 associated lung failure. The study comprised of two groups, JadiCell treatment group and control group. The primary end point of the study was comparing the proportion of patients alive and free of respiratory failure at Day 60 after treatment with JadiCells as compared with placebo. The Jadi Cell product, which belongs to the MSC family of cells, is a unique adult stem cell, which produces higher levels of therapeutic factors compared with other stem cells.

Key players operating in the global stem cell therapy market include Magellan, Medipost Co., Ltd, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., Kolon TissueGene, Inc., JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Anterogen Co. Ltd., Pharmicell Co., Inc., and Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Stem Cell Therapy Market, By Cell Source:

Adult Stem Cells



Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells



Embryonic Stem Cells



Others

Global Stem Cell Therapy Market, By Application:

Musculoskeletal Disorders



Wounds and Injuries



Cancer



Autoimmune disorders



Others

Global Stem Cell Therapy Market, By Region:



North America



By Country:





U.S.







Canada



Europe



By Country:





U.K.







Germany







Italy







France







Spain







Russia







Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



By Country:





China







India







Japan







ASEAN







Australia







South Korea







Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



By Country:





Brazil







Mexico







Argentina







Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa



By Country:





GCC Countries







Israel







South Africa







Rest of Middle East & Africa

